Where to watch Cowboy Bebop live action series: Release time and date, streaming platforms, and more

Fans of the classic anime series, Cowboy Bebop, need to know where to watch the live-action version.

Netflix announced the live action series back in 2017. It's been a few years, but the Cowboy Bebop release date is now fast approaching. After a few production setbacks, fans will finally get to see their favorite bounty hunters in action. It's a pretty good way to spend a Friday night.

The Cowboy Bebop live action series will start off with 10 episodes, featuring plotlines from the original show. It stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine. Fans should know ahead of time where to watch Cowboy Bebop and its live action version.

Where to watch Cowboy Bebop: Release date and time, which streaming platforms, etc.

Release date and time

The Cowboy Bebop live action series release date is November 19th, 2021. Watchers should keep in mind that Netflix typically releases their shows at midnight Pacific Time.

Fans have less than 24 hours before the Cowboy Bebop release date. It's been a long wait, mostly due to various production delays. Both the pandemic restrictions and John Cho's injury have forced a reschedule of the Cowboy Bebop release date. Thankfully, that time is almost here, as November 19th draws near.

Streaming platforms

If fans need to know where to watch Cowboy Bebop, they won't have to look any further than Netflix. This live action series is exclusive to Netflix, which requires a monthly subscription. The platform offers three different plans, which are as follows:

Basic : $8.99 per month

: $8.99 per month Standard : $13.99 per month

: $13.99 per month Premium: $17.99 per month

Once the Cowboy Bebop release date finally arrives, fans can watch it to their heart's content. The bare-minimum plan is the basic one that costs $8.99 per month. Users may cancel their membership at any time, although the monthly fee still applies.

The live action series is almost here

Now that fans know where to watch Cowboy Bebop, they can just sit back and relax. Shinichiro Watanabe's classic series will finally hit the live action format. There are several reasons why the original is so beloved. For one, it helped introduce a generation of Western viewers into the anime genre.

It's not going to be easy to live up to the animated masterpiece. Nonetheless, fans of Cowboy Bebop are curious to see how the live action series will play out. The reviews are here, but fans can decide for themselves if it lives up to their expectations.

