What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1037: Predictions, spoilers, and more

With Weekly Shonen Jump on yet another publisher break this week, fans are clamoring for any One Piece Chapter 1037 information they can get. With no official spoiler information released as of this writing, fans are left guessing what the next chapter will bring.

Fortunately, what is known is the chapter's release date of Sunday, January 16, 2022. With no chapter breaks currently announced, the series is expected to return with Weekly Shonen Jump on January 16.

Follow along as this article discusses what fans can expect to see in One Piece Chapter 1037.

One Piece Chapter 1037 delayed by a week due to Weekly Shonen Jump break

One Piece Chapter 1037: Spoilers and predictions

Still outside the week of its release, One Piece Chapter 1037, unfortunately, has no official spoiler information as of this writing.

That being said, there are a few things fans can almost certainly expect to see in One Piece Chapter 1037. First and foremost, Luffy vs. Kaido will undoubtedly continue in the next chapter. Ending the previous chapter with the two fighting is a near certain-indication that more action will be seen in the next release.

Furthermore, it seems likely Kaido will discuss Joy Boy more in the next chapter and beyond. Whether this is through a flashback or through present conversation is unforeseeable, but regardless this seems certain. The last few One Piece chapters have been progressively involving Joy Boy more and more throughout the Kaido conflict.

While it may not fully debut in One Piece Chapter 1037, Kaido’s backstory should be starting fairly soon. It’s most likely through Kaido’s backstory that more Joy Boy info will be given, considering how much info Kaido and the Beast Pirates seemingly have on Joy Boy.

Furthermore, a confrontation between Yamato and Kazenbo is looking extremely likely. The two will be rooms away from each other at 1037’s start, and Yamato herself is already at the armory. While Yamato’s methods of combating Kazenbo are unclear, it seems very likely the two will confront each other in 1037 and beyond.

Release information

As previously stated, One Piece Chapter 1037 is slated to release on Sunday, January 16, 2022. While the series itself isn’t on a break for the weekend of January 9, its publisher, Weekly Shonen Jump, will be taking a magazine-wide break.

Around the holiday season, Weekly Shonen Jump usually takes two to three publisher breaks every year. While this is normal and not concerning for the magazine’s longevity or success, it's somewhat frustrating for fans.

Nevertheless, it’s important to give mangaka (manga authors) their breaks as needed for health, especially in the tragic wake of the late Kentaro Miura’s untimely death.

In summation

While One Piece Chapter 1037 has no official spoiler information as of this writing, fans can still expect a few key events. The continuation of Luffy and Kaido’s final confrontation is chiefly at the top of this list.

One Piece's next chapter is also unfortunately delayed by one week due to a Weekly Shonen Jump publisher break. While these are frustrating, it’s important for fans to remember that these breaks serve to give the mangaka of their favorite series the rest they need. With health problems in the manga industry as well documented as they are, these breaks are incredibly necessary.

