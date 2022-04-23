8 strongest Awakened Devil Fruit users in One Piece, ranked

Awakened Devil Fruit users have a distinct advantage in the world of One Piece.

Normally, a Devil Fruit’s powers are limited to whoever is using it. However, through a special process known as Awakening, users can affect their surrounding environment. Donquixote Doflamingo explained this back in the Dressrosa arc.

This article will take a look at Devil Fruit users with a confirmed Awakening. While it’s often speculated that characters like Crocodile have it, Eiichiro Oda is yet to make it official. These characters have definitely mastered their fruit in the One Piece series.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains major spoilers from the manga.

Ranking the most powerful Awakened Devil Fruit users in the One Piece series

8) Jailer Beasts (multiple Zoan fruits)

One Piece introduced the concept of Awakenings back in the Impel Down arc. The Jailer Beasts are Zoan users who have fully mastered their abilities. Five of them were seen when Luffy tried to break out of the prison:

Minotaurus

Minorhinoceros

Minokoala

Minozebra

Minochihuahua

Awakened Zoans are known for their extreme resiliency and large amounts of stamina. They also have a very high recovery rate by One Piece standards. Luffy could barely fight the Minotaurus at this point in the story.

Crocodile is the one who figured out their Awakening since he explained the concept to Luffy and company.

7) Gild Tesoro (Goru Goru no Mi)

One Piece: Gold demonstrated the effectiveness of the Goru Goru no Mi. This Devil Fruit allows users to manipulate gold however they want. Using its powers, Gild Tesoro can reshape objects from solids to liquids in a matter of seconds.

With fully Awakened powers, he now has far greater potency with gold manipulation. For instance, Tesoro will automatically know if someone tries to steal treasures from his casino. In combat situations, he tries to crush his enemies with a giant gold golem.

The only real weakness of this fruit is the user's dependency on gold around him. He also needs to physically touch gold if he wants to use them.

6) Donquixote Doflamingo (Ito Ito no Mi)

During the Dressrosa arc, Donquixote Doflamingo proved that Paramecia fruits could also be Awakened. He can normally control strings via the Ito Ito no Mi. Now, he can also turn his surrounding environment into strings.

For example, Break White forms a thick bundle of strings to crush his enemies, while Billow White turns nearby buildings into strings. His ultimate move is God Thread, which can be used to skewer his targets.

By this point in the One Piece series, Luffy knew that fighting Awakened users wouldn't be easy. Although it's a rare ability, there were plenty more of them in the New World. Doflamingo allowed him to set his expectations accordingly.

5) Charlotte Katakuri (Mochi Mochi no Mi)

Katakuri took a ridiculous power and made it truly exceptional. The Mochi Mochi no Mi is a special Paramecia, which is exceedingly rare in the One Piece universe. It's easy to confuse this ability with a Logia.

The Sweet Commander has the ability to create and control mochi. When fully Awakening his powers, he can also turn everything around him into mochi. This is very similar to Doflamingo's own Awakening.

Katakuri often imbues his Busoshoku Haki into his Awakened moves, such as Muso Donuts. This makes him very difficult to deal with in a physical confrontation.

4) Eustass Kid (Jiki Jiki no Mi)

One Piece made it clear that fighters must push themselves past their limits. Otherwise, their potential will never be fully realized. Eustass Kid was given a chance when he faced off against Big Mom in Wano Country.

The Jiki Jiki no Mi allows Kid to control metallic objects within his reach. Now that he has Awakened his Devil Fruit, he can assign magnetic properties to people. This is very useful against fighters with metal swords, such as Big Mom and Napoleon.

Kid can also follow it up with Punk Clash, which buries opponents with multiple steel objects. He only recently learned this ability, so he still has time for more devastating combo attacks.

3) Trafalgar Law (Ope Ope no Mi)

Normally, the Ope Ope no Mi requires the user to be within a sphere. Trafalgar Law no longer has to worry about this limitation. He can bring the sphere directly to his targets. He unlocked this ability when he fought Big Mom in Wano Country, alongside Eustass Kid.

Law can now apply K-ROOM to his Kikoku sword via the Anesthesia technique. This allows him to pierce through people without harming them. He can then electrocute their insides with Shock Wille.

His ultimate move is Puncture Wille, a far stronger variation of the previous move. Its destructive capacity is among the greatest in the One Piece series.

As shown in the above tweet, Law's sword can reach extremely long distances. He can also create massive craters with this Awakened power.

2) Douglas Bullet (Gasha Gasha no Mi)

Undoubtedly, Douglas Bullet is among the strongest non-canon fighters in the One Piece series. He can take down multiple Supernova with relative ease.

Douglas has fully mastered the Gasha Gasha no Mi, which allows him to combine inanimate objects together. This special power can be used to construct giant mecha golems.

Since awakening his Devil Fruit, Douglas has a greater range when it comes to his abilities. He can reform entire landscapes and become the size of a small island.

1) Monkey D. Luffy (Hito Hito no Mi, Mode: Nika)

For several years, One Piece fans wondered how Luffy could defeat Kaido in Wano Country. This question was answered with his Devil Fruit Awakening.

It turns out that the Gomu Gomu no Mi was secretly a Mythical Zoan fruit. However, it also has the properties of a Paramecia.

During his fight with Kaido, Luffy had the ability to make everything around him rubber, including living and non-living organisms. The Five Elders believe this is the most "ridiculous power in the world."

Luffy is limited only by his imagination, so he can alter his body any way he likes. For instance, he can suddenly become muscular without blowing air into his arms.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh