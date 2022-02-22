10 strongest One Piece characters that are non-canon

Despite their non-canon status, these One Piece characters are formidable combatants.

Most video games and movies take creative liberties with the original source material. It doesn't matter if they are supervised by series creator Eiichiro Oda. These events are not considered official parts of the main story. As a result, such characters won't be found in the One Piece manga and anime.

With that in mind, these fighters are ridiculously strong in their own right. This is usually the result of a powerful Devil Fruit, skilled Haki usage, or even both at the same time. None of these fighters should be underestimated, regardless of their status as non-canon characters.

Who are the strongest non-canon One Piece characters?

10) Bill

Bill first showed up in the filler Silver Mine Arc, which ties directly into One Piece Film: Gold. He led the Silver Pirate Alliance with sheer brute force, mostly due to his unique Devil Fruit.

The Gutsu Gutsu no Mi can turn Bill into a human furnace. Whenever he eats ore, he can melt it within his body and forge weapons. Bill can even decimate entire islands with enough molten ore.

9) Simon

Simon is the main villain of Big Secret Treasure of the Seven Phantom Islands. This Gameboy Advance game was only released in Japan back in 2002. Simon is quite easily the most obscure character on this entire list.

The game states that Simon was on the waiting list to become a Warlord. He ate a very special Logia fruit known as the Pasa Pasa no Mi, which turns him into pieces of paper. Logically, his only real weaknesses are fire and Haki.

8) Baccarat

The Gran Tesoro executive made her debut in One Piece Film: Gold. What makes her truly terrifying is her Devil Fruit, the Raki Raki no Mi. It allows her to steal luck from her targets.

With enough luck, Baccarat can become nearly invincible in battle. Most attacks directed towards her will fail due to extremely bad luck. If she stores enough luck, something as simple as a coin toss can result in a favorable outcome, just by triggering a chain reaction.

7) Ain

Ain is arguably the most popular One Piece character with a non-canon status. She managed to place 45th in the sixth poll.

The Vice Admiral of the Neo Marines made her debut in One Piece Film: Z. She is quite skilled with a sword, thanks to her fast reaction times and hand dexterity. However, it's her Devil Fruit that lands her a place on this list.

Ain can touch any person or object and lower their age by 12 years. She can theoretically erase her enemies from existence.

6) Mad Treasure

This dangerous thrill seeker first showed up in the Heart of Gold special. Gild Tesoro wanted him to find the extremely valuable Pure Gold. Mad Treasure is a very tough fighter, given that he went up against the likes of Luffy. At the time of the special, the Straw Hat had a bounty of 500,000,000 berries.

Mad Treasure can use chains for offensive and defensive purposes, thanks to his Jara Jara no Mi. He was even able to capture the Straw Hat Pirates for a brief amount of time.

5) Byrnndi World

With a One Piece bounty of 500,000,000 berries, this pirate is considered a very credible threat by the World Government. He was the main antagonist of the 3D2Y anime special.

Byrnndi World used to be held in Level Six of the Impel Down prison. This puts him in the elite tier of One Piece fighters. Because of his Moa Moa no Mi, he can dramatically increase the size and speed of anything he touches, including himself.

4) Gild Tesoro

The Casino King was the main antagonist of One Piece Film: Gold. Tesoro ate the Goro Goro no Mi, which allows him to manipulate gold. Considering that he owns 20% of the world's entire wealth, Tesoro is never going to run out of material.

Tesoro is quite the powerful fighter, given that his gold can withstand very strong attacks. It's durable enough to take direct hits from Zoro's Three Sword Style and Luffy's Gear Fourth. Tesoro can also turn into a gigantic gold golem.

3) Z

The leader of the Neo Pirates made his debut in One Piece Film: Z. He was a former Admiral who once trained the most powerful Marines in history, including the likes of Aokiji, Kizaru, and Akainu.

Z was highly proficient with Armament Haki, so much so that he earned the nickname "Black Arm." However, what makes him truly dangerous is the Battle Smasher. It's a weapon designed with Seastone, which means he can nullify Devil Fruit users like Kizaru.

2) Douglas Bullet

The main villain of One Piece: Stampede is destruction incarnate. In terms of sheer power, he is right up there with Kaido and Big Mom. This is best demonstrated when he wiped the floor with the Worst Generation (sans Zoro and Law).

A former member of the Roger Pirates, Bullet is highly regarded for his immense strength. Buggy the Clown even believed that he surpassed Rayleigh in that regard. It's very telling that Bullet's only losses came from the past and future Pirate King, respectively.

20 years ago, the Demon King was so powerful that Garp and Sengoku had to lead a Buster Call against him. Bullet got even stronger during his training in Impel Down. This is someone who can turn into a giant mech golem and restructure entire islands to his will, via the Gasha Gasha no Mi.

1) Patrick Redfield (prime version)

Known by the alias Red the Aloof, this villain was first seen in the video game One Piece: Unlimited World Red. Sengoku revealed that Redfield was a physical monster several years ago.

Back in his prime, Redfield used to be a direct rival to Gol D. Roger and Whitebeard. This miraculous feat puts him slightly above Douglas Bullet in terms of power level. Not many people can say they were equal to the Pirate King. Keep in mind that Redfield didn't have a massive pirate crew like Roger did.

Although his power has significantly deteriorated over the years, Redfield is still a force to be reckoned with. His Devil Fruit is classified as a rare Mythical Zoan. It allows him to become a vampire, along with very special abilities. He can do anything from turning invisible to creating powerful red mist.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish