10 Strongest Non-Devil Fruit Users in One Piece

A key feature of One Piece is the mystical power granted to those who consume the prized devil fruits. Most of the dominant fighters use devil fruit abilities to trash their enemies.

Yet there are many powerhouses in the anime who have forged their name without gaining such powers. Here are the top 10 non-devil fruit users in One Piece.

Characters from One Piece that don't need a devil fruit to dominate

10) Ben Beckman

We start off the list with the first mate of the Red Hair Pirates. Much is still unknown about Shanks' right hand man due to limited appearances. However, Beckman is the second-in-command to one of the Four Emperors in One Piece.

The pirate appeared briefly during the Paramount War and froze Admiral Kizaru in his tracks. Considering that Kizaru can move at the speed of light, that encounter helped Ben Beckman land at number 10.

9) Vinsmoke Sanji

This doesn't come as a surprise as Sanji is the biological son of Germa 66 Commander, Vinsmoke Judge. The former disowns his blood relatives, but there is no doubt that he possesses the tough Vinsmoke genes.

Luffy begged the cook to join the Straw Hat Pirates because of his expert culinary skills and lethal fighting style. Since then, Sanji has proven himself at every turn in One Piece. Even without a devil fruit, the mighty cook can conjure flames with his Diable Jambe ability.

8) Roronoa Zoro

Animequotes @bestmangaquote



#Onepiece “Bring on the hardship. It’s preferred in a path of carnage.” – Roronoa Zoro “Bring on the hardship. It’s preferred in a path of carnage.” – Roronoa Zoro#Onepiece https://t.co/NIWFL3ZWPc

Zoro has been with Luffy for nearly his entire adventure in One Piece. Every time the Straw Hat Pirates captain achieves a new level of strength, Zoro is right behind him. That is an incredible feat for a non-devil fruit user. Zoro also possesses the ability to use all three forms of haki, making him an incredibly dangerous pirate.

7) Vista

luke @eustassvinsmoke I can’t wait so see mihawk vs vista part 2 extreme diff. No more post poning. This fight will truly put mihawk at yc1 level. Cant wait to see my goat in action. I can’t wait so see mihawk vs vista part 2 extreme diff. No more post poning. This fight will truly put mihawk at yc1 level. Cant wait to see my goat in action. https://t.co/iMrlmaDRWK

The best swordsman of the Whitebeard Pirates, 5th Division Commander "Vista of the Flower Swords" was entrusted with Luffy's protection during the Paramount War in One Piece.

The dual-wielding pirate was busy during the epic battle at Marineford. Even when exchanging blows with Warlord Dracule Mihawk, he avoided taking critical damage.

6) Jimbei

Revered as the "Knight of the Sea" Jimbei, this fish-man boasts both accomplishments and power in One Piece. He captained the notorious Sun Pirates and served as a Warlord of the Sea.

Wielding powerful fish-man karate, Jimbei is able to create tidal waves with a thrust of his fist. Breaking out of Impel Down and defying even the terrifying Big Mom, Jimbei deserves his place with the Straw Hats and on this list.

5) Dracule Mihawk

"Strongest Swordsman In The World" is a heavy title to carry. "Hawk Eyes" Mihawk earned himself a position with the Seven Warlords of the Sea, making him the only warlord, other than Jimbei, not possessing devil fruit powers.

Mihawk and Jimbei briefly fought in the Battle of Marineford. Their clash sent Jimbei flying through the air.

4) Kozuki Oden

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll One Piece: WANO KUNI (892-Current) - Episode 960 - The Number-One Samurai in the Land of Wano! Here comes Kozuki Oden! just launched! got.cr/3r7cN4J One Piece: WANO KUNI (892-Current) - Episode 960 - The Number-One Samurai in the Land of Wano! Here comes Kozuki Oden! just launched! got.cr/3r7cN4J https://t.co/QMlwDEEzDx

A man who inflicted serious injury upon the invincible Kaido. If the latter had not employed deceptive tactics against the gullible Oden, the former daimyo may have struck him down.

Hesitant at first, Whitebeard eventually welcomed Oden onto his ship. Later on, even the pirate king Gol D. Roger formed an alliance with the legendary samurai. Clearly, he was a man who possessed incredible might.

3) Silvers Rayleigh

A former first mate of the Rogers Pirates, the "Dark King" is a living legend. Rayleigh is one of the few people to ever master all three forms of haki in One Piece. He demonstrated that he is still a force to be reckoned with when he saved the Straw Hat Pirates from Admiral Kizaru's onslaught.

He mentored Luffy after the battle at Sabaody, displaying his vast knowledge of the skills and impressive ability to use them.

2) Shanks

Anyone able to lock blades with Whitebeard without budging an inch should garner respect. Shanks was able to do so without devil fruit powers. His incredible physical prowess and command over all three forms of haki speak to his caliber of strength.

1) Monkey D. Garp

Fans shouldn't let the rank of Vice Admiral fool them. Garp was offered the highest rank in the navy - Admiral - and turned it down. He fathered Dragon, leader of the Revolutionary Army. He is Luffy's grandfather and Ace's adoptive guardian.

Not to mention, Garp clashed many times with the legendary Gol D. Roger, something not many live to speak of. Garp not only fought the pirate king, they earned mutual respect before the latter's execution.

Conclusion

Even without wielding extraordinary powers extracted from a devil fruit, many seafaring adventurers have impressive talents in One Piece. Every character on this list has proved that they are not necessarily at a disadvantage when facing a devil fruit user.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul