One Piece Chapter 1054 (leaked): What is going to happen with Vivi?

One Piece Chapter 1054 provides a major update on Vivi, albeit indirectly. Nefertari Vivi has always been a very popular character in this series. She is more of a sweetheart than a spoiled princess. The honorary Straw Hat was last seen in the Levely, asking about her father's current whereabouts.

Unfortunately, One Piece Chapter 1054 provides a very grim response. Vivi might just be a high-profile target for the World Government.

One Piece Chapter 1054 (leaked): Vivi needs to find safety as soon as possible

Her father has recently been murdered

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #ONEPIECE1054



CONFIRMED:



King of Alabasta, Cobra (Vivi's father) was assassinated and the accusation was framed against Sabo. CONFIRMED:King of Alabasta, Cobra (Vivi's father) was assassinated and the accusation was framed against Sabo. #ONEPIECE1054 CONFIRMED:King of Alabasta, Cobra (Vivi's father) was assassinated and the accusation was framed against Sabo.

It's been a long while, but most fans should remember Nefertari Cobra. He is Vivi's father and the 12th ruler of the Alabasta Kingdom. However, a few years after Crocodile's defeat, Cobra has become severely ill. He was even confined to a wheelchair during the Levely arc.

His poor health was a major cause for concern. One Piece Chapter 1054 leaks finally confirm that Cobra has died. Newspapers are saying that he was killed by Sabo of the Revolutionary Army.

Of course, nobody believes that is what really happened. The World Government has a long history of covering up stories. After Luffy defeated Crocodile, they made sure that Smoker took all the credit, much to his chagrin. They don't want to look weak by having a Warlord go down to a rookie

Vivi is now the ruler of Alabasta

Vivi's mother passed away long before the start of the One Piece series. With the untimely death of her father, Vivi is now effectively the ruler of the Alabasta Kingdom. Readers will have to get used to not calling her a princess anymore.

One Piece Chapter 1054 marks the beginning of the final saga. Eiichiro Oda will be returning from his break very shortly. Going forward, he will be dropping major bombshells on a regular basis.

She is seemingly in grave danger

It remains unclear what happened to Vivi in One Piece Chapter 1054. All that is known is that her father is dead. Unfortunately, she might not be safe, either. The highest known authorities of the World Government have taken interest.

The Five Elders have already expressed their particular disdain for Cobra. When the World Government was formed 800 years ago, his ancestors chose to stay in their kingdoms. On a relevant note, Cobra wanted to speak with the Five Elders during the Levely.

While they could potentially bear responsibility for Cobra's death, the Five Elders only answer to Im, the mysterious ruler of the world. Im was first seen holding several posters from current historical figures. However, only Vivi's picture wasn't damaged in any way.

Where does Vivi go from here?

` @Snbnzkrr

1054 No updates on Vivi's whereabout. I'm just here making assumptions that Sabo saved her and she's with them. #ONEPIECE 1054 #ONEPIECE No updates on Vivi's whereabout. I'm just here making assumptions that Sabo saved her and she's with them. 😥#ONEPIECE1054 #ONEPIECE

Vivi is clearly someone of great importance to Im and the Five Elders. Readers can only theorize what is happening to her now. One Piece Chapter 1054 leaves open several possibilities:

Perhaps she was the intended target, but Cobra sacrificed himself

Maybe she was rescued by Sabo in the ensuing chaos of the Levely

Perhaps she fled to look for the Straw Hats, who can offer protection

Again, the above bullet points are merely speculation from One Piece Chapter 1054. However, these are very common theories within the community itself. Readers can fully expect Vivi to make her return very soon. The question remains whether or not she can be protected in time.

