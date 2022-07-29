10 strongest Conqueror’s Haki users in One Piece after Wano Country

Only a select few people in the One Piece world have the ability to use Conqueror's Haki.

For the sake of this article, there will be manga spoilers from One Piece Chapter 1055. Wano Country is finally starting to wrap up. In the meantime, readers have been given a major takeaway in regards to Conqueror's Haki. It's truly the most dangerous ability in the series.

Here's a look at some of the most powerful users right now. Sengoku will not be included on this list since it's very difficult to scale him properly. He's never been seen using Conqueror's Haki before.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

These One Piece characters have the best showings with Conqueror's Haki

10) Kozuki Oden

Kozuki Oden is a former daimyo of the Kuri region in Wano Country. Had it not been for the Beasts Pirates, he would've been the eventual shogun. Oden's willpower is arguably his most defining feature in One Piece.

20 years ago, Oden gave Kaido his first ever permanent scar. This feat used to be unthinkable in the One Piece series. Kaido had a reputation for never receiving injuries in battle. Oden could only accomplish this by infusing Conqueror's Haki into his powerful swords.

This is also the same person who allowed himself to get boiled alive for an entire hour, just to save his retainers from execution. Conqueror's Haki is a rare trait that only belongs to people like Oden.

9) Roronoa Zoro

Wano Country is where everybody seems to show off their Conqueror's Haki. Zoro is already a powerful swordsman in his own right. However, he only recently unlocked the full potential of his cutting power.

During the rooftop battle at the Onigashima Raid, he released a sudden burst of energy and gave Kaido his second permanent scar. Zoro didn't even realize he used Conqueror's Haki until Kaido told him.

Zoro still needs to properly train his techniques, but his potential to surpass Oden is already there. Keep in mind that he gave Kaido a scar while severely injured. One Piece fans cannot wait to see how Zoro develops.

8) Yamato

The apple doesn't fall very far in Kaido's family tree. His son also possesses very strong physical feats. Both of them can equally clash with each other for a short period of time. More importantly, they can also use Conqueror's Haki.

Yamato developed this ability over 20 years ago. After decades of training, he can now infuse Conqueror's Haki into his attacks. Only a handful of One Piece characters can pull that off.

While he isn't as powerful as his father, Yamato can still knock out weaker foes with a single hit. This was first demonstrated against Ulti in the Onigashima Raid.

7) Silvers Rayleigh

Rayleigh is Roger's former right-hand man, which speaks volumes to his power level. He is also a master of Haki and even taught Luffy how to use it during the One Piece timeskip.

Conqueror's Haki users have the ability to dominate the willpower of weaker targets. They can even incapacitate several of them at once.

What makes Rayleigh so powerful is that he can specifically target who gets hit and who doesn't. Luffy couldn't have asked for a better teacher. Rayleigh's age seems to be his only weakness at the moment. Perhaps he would've been much stronger in his prime, but to what extent is unknown.

6) Charlotte Linlin

One Piece fans shouldn't underestimate Big Mom and her fighting prowess. While one mostly relies on the creative abilities of her Devil Fruit, she also has enough Haki to back up her strength.

Big Mom can infuse Conqueror's Haki into her fists. By doing so, she can take out the likes of Page One, all in a single punch.

Keep in mind that members of the Tobiroppo aren't weak by any means. They all have the ability to run pirate crews by themselves. Big Mom is also powerful enough to clash with Kaido. Only a select few One Piece fighters can pull off such a notable feat.

5) Kaido

Kaido almost never uses his advanced Haki techniques unless he is forced to. The World' Strongest Creature rarely finds a worthy foe. Of course, that all changed in Wano Country when he fought the strongest members of the Worst Generation.

Whenever he infuses Conqueror's Haki into his Hassaikai, he can take out enemies in a single blow. This is exactly what happened to Luffy during their first encounter. He truly lives up to his reputation in the One Piece series. It's not just anybody can match his physical stats.

Kaido can also split the skies against Big Mom. This particular feat has only been demonstrated by the Yonko, the strongest pirates in the world.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

⚡Red Artfight: Team Wither/Commissions Open (3/6)⚡ @RBlueberg I won't lie. I know Bajrang gun is just a bigger king kong gun, but it's still pretty cool I won't lie. I know Bajrang gun is just a bigger king kong gun, but it's still pretty cool https://t.co/tWKhlXatAr

Wano Country has been the perfect training ground for Luffy. During his third fight with Kaido, he figured out how to increase his attacking power with Conqueror's Haki. Luffy can even damage the World's Strongest Creature without land a single hit. The Straw Hat only figured it out by watching Kaido's moves.

At the climax of the Onigashima Raid, Luffy and Kaido unleashed their final attacks. In the end, Luffy's willpower prevailed, which allowed him to overpower Kaido and defeat him. Since both of their attacks were imbued with Conqueror's Haki, this suggests that Luffy's was stronger.

Luffy has only recently learned how to properly use these powerful techniques. In due time, he will eventually surpass the likes of Shanks.

3) Edward Newgate

Prior to his death, Whitebeard was the strongest man in the world. He wasn't seen using too much Haki when he was alive. However, back in his prime, he was truly at his peak in the One Piece series.

Whitebeard was prominently featured in Kozuki Oden's flashback during the Wano Country arc. Readers will remember how Whitebeard and Roger had a legendary clash of Conqueror's Haki.

Neither of their blades even touched each other, yet they nearly blew up the island they were on. Their respective pirate crews were blown away by sheer force.

2) Shanks

Currently playing Master Duel @GENSOUFGO

#ONEPIECE1055 So basically Shanks both stopped Ryokugyu and unintentionally screws up Momo,Yamato and the Scabbards's attempt to hide the fight from Luffy and the others by using his Haoshoku because thanks to him,they'll find out about Ryokugyu anyway. So basically Shanks both stopped Ryokugyu and unintentionally screws up Momo,Yamato and the Scabbards's attempt to hide the fight from Luffy and the others by using his Haoshoku because thanks to him,they'll find out about Ryokugyu anyway.#ONEPIECE1055

Devil Fruits often give users a major combat advantage. However, not everybody relies on special abilities. Shanks managed to become a Yonko without ever eating the cursed fruit. That means his true power lies within his tremendous Haki. Otherwise, he wouldn't be any match for Kaido.

It can be argued that Shanks has some of the strongest Haki. This was perfectly demonstrated in One Piece Chapter 1055. From a faraway distance outside Wano Country, he caught Ryokugyu off guard with his Conqueror's Haki. Shanks even shocked the Admiral and forced him to retreat.

It should be noted that Shanks is the first character to ever use Haki in the One Piece series. Back in Romance Dawn, he scared away a Sea King with this power. It's been 25 years and very little is known about Shanks. With that said, his very few Haki feats have always been up to high standards.

1) Gol D. Roger

Roger is often considered the strongest character in the One Piece series. Like his former protege Shanks, he never bothered eating a Devil Fruit. Even then, he was still powerful enough to become the Pirate King.

Kaido outright stated that Roger only ruled the seas because of his superior Haki. Shanks learned a lot from his former captain, which is why most of them don't eat Devil Fruits. The only way to become stronger in One Piece is through mastering basic Haki techniques.

Roger can use the Conqueror's Haki at the highest possible level. This was seen during an encounter with his old rival Whitebeard. They shook an entire island without even touching each other.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far