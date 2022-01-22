Can Kaido use Conqueror's Haki in One Piece?

One Piece anime is in a crucial state as Luffy takes on Kaido, one of the series' strongest pirates. He is considered the strongest creature and is the Governor-General of the Beasts Pirates. He is so strong that he is one of the Four Emperors who currently rule the New World.

The series features a vast array of skills and techniques that give the respective characters an edge in combat. But, a mysterious power exists that grants its users the ability to utilize their spiritual energy for various things. This is known as Haki. This power has multiple forms, and some of them are extremely rare and powerful such as the Conqueror's Haki.

Disclaimer: The article might contain spoilers from the manga.

One Piece: Kaido’s ability to use Conqueror’s Haki

Kaido’s ability to use Conqueror’s haki has been established in One Piece. Kaido’s most powerful techniques utilize the Conqueror’s Haki or Haoshoku Haki.

Both Ragnaraku and Thunder Bagua rely on Kaido’s ability to use the Haoshoku Haki. Sources like Gamerant believe that Luffy learned how to coat himself in Conqueror’s Haki by keenly observing Kaido’s techniques.

TheBoss528 @TheBoss528 @Alexander5430 @LeaderTakes Kaido has advance conquerors Haki, that’s what infused with his club to make it deadly @Alexander5430 @LeaderTakes Kaido has advance conquerors Haki, that’s what infused with his club to make it deadly

One Piece: About Haoshoku Haki

The Conqueror’s Haki or the Haoshoku Haki is a specific type of Haki that grants its users the ability to assert their willpower over others in One Piece. This is a particular skill that cannot be acquired by training alone.

Very few people have this gift, and its abilities are such that the users are assumed to have qualities of a king or a conqueror, hence, the name.

Unless the user is aware that they have Conqueror’s Haki, one cannot learn to control it. One cannot strengthen the efficacy of Haoshoku Haki by repeated use. However, it can be done by improving the user’s physical strength, which is why most Haoshoku Haki users can utilize their full potential only in their adulthood.

The series has also mentioned that those who have solid willpower can completely neutralize or avoid the effects of Haoshoku Haki. This technique depends on the difference in levels of willpower when comparing the user and the one on the receiving end.

