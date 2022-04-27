One Piece: The strongest members of the Worst Generation, ranked

The Worst Generation consists of some of the strongest fighters in the One Piece series.

Collectively, they have a combined bounty of over 6,727,600,000 bellies and the World Government does not take any of its members lightly. Some of them were powerful enough to become Warlords, let alone Emperors.

Select members of the Worst Generation are closer to finding the One Piece than anybody else, such as Monkey D. Luffy and Marshall D. Teach. The New Age of pirating is defined by their very actions.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

Strongest members of the Worst Generation in One Piece, ranked by strength

12) Jewelry Bonney

Very little is known about the "Big Eater," but she does have a very rare Paramecia Devil Fruit. Bonney can manipulate the age of anybody around her. She doesn't engage in combat often, but her ability has useful applications. Bonney can turn someone young or old within an instant.

Despite a measly bounty of 140,000,000 bellies, she is considered a high priority target in One Piece. The World Government finds her very useful for unknown reasons. However, she managed to escape them during the timeskip.

11) Urouge

108,000,000 bellies may not seem like an impressive bounty in the One Piece series, however, the Fallen Monk was strong enough to defeat Snack, a former Sweet Commander of the Big Mom Pirates.

Urouge has an unnamed Devil Fruit that converts damage into raw power. He can even fight Pacifistas in this form. Urouge isn't seen doing much, but he could be waiting for the right moment to show off his skills.

10) Capone Bege

This mobster already had an infamous reputation long before he sailed the seas. Capone Bege took down several rival gangs in the West Blue. However, this was boring to him, so he became a pirate relatively late in his career. He now has a bounty of 350,000,000 bellies.

Capone Bege is a tactical mastermind in the One Piece series. During the events of Whole Cake Island, he came up with a plan to assassinate Big Mom. Although it failed miserably, this was the only time his plan ever failed him.

The Shiro Shiro no Mi can turn Bege into a human fortress. With that in mind, he always has backup reserves inside his body. His ultimate form is Big Father, which can take multiple hits from Big Mom herself.

9) Scratchmen Apoo

One Piece fans can barely tolerate Scratchmen Apoo. He is not only disliked for his ridiculous design, but also for his trecherous actions. During the One Piece timeskip, he teamed up with Eustass Kid while heading into the New World. However, Apoo sold him out to Kaido and the Beasts Pirates.

He ate the Oto Oto no Mi, which means he can turn his body into musical instruments. Apoo can be very annoying to deal with, since his opponents would have to cover their ears against him.

A bounty of 350,000,000 bellies is certainly respectable in the New World. Apoo is not someone who should be trusted by any means.

8) Basil Hawkins

Most pirates don't have to follow a code of honor in the One Piece series. Basil Hawkins likes to fight dirty with his voodoo techniques, via the Wara Wara no Mi. With the use of straw dolls, he can redirect attacks towards other targets.

He can be very tricky to fight, especially if he uses his straw dolls on his opponent's loved ones. Basil does have a cowardly nature, given that he betrayed Eustass Kid and sided with the Beasts Pirates. His fighting style reflects his overall personality in One Piece.

Basil has a bounty of 320,000,000 bellies. What helps is that he can use tarot cards to predict future events. However, the magician does rely too much on his card readings, so he barely makes choices for himself.

7) X Drake

To most of the One Piece world, X Drake was a former Marine who turned into a pirate. Secretly, he is a member of the SWORD organization, having infiltrated the ranks of the Beasts Pirates. He even became a member of the Flying Six, whose strength is only below the All-Stars.

X Drake is worth a bounty of 222,000,000 bellies. On the battlefield, he is known for his incredible endurance and vicious attacking style. He consumed an extremely rare Ancient Zoan fruit, which can turn him into an Allosaurus.

This gives him an extra boost in physical stats. X Drake can definitely take a lot of punishment before he finally goes down.

6) Killer

Bounties can be used to indicate threat levels, but they are not always precise. Killer only has a bounty of 200,000,000 bellies, yet he is far more dangerous. He is the right-hand man of Eustass Kid himself.

Killer may not have a Devil Fruit, but he is quite skilled with his Punisher scythes. He nearly defeated Zoro in Wano Country, which is an impressive feat in One Piece. Killer is also very agile in his acrobatic fighting style.

During the Onigashima Raid, he was among the five Supernovas who faced off against Kaido and Big Mom. He can even use soundwaves to cause internal damage, which he demonstrated on Kaido.

5) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro doesn't need a Devil Fruit to be powerful. Like his counterpart Killer, he serves his captain very well in the One Piece series. Zoro wields three meito swords with a sharp killing edge:

Wado Ichimonji: Did not break against Dracule Mihawk

Did not break against Dracule Mihawk Sandai Kitetsu: Classified as a cursed sword

Enma: Once yielded by the legendary Kozuki Oden

This master swordsman has a bounty of 320,000,000 bellies. However, that is not a true indication of his strength. Zoro can defeat pirates worth over a billion, such as King of the Beasts Pirates. He could even leave a scar on Kaido, the world's strongest creature.

4) Eustass Kid

Before the One Piece timeskip, Kid had the highest bounty in the Worst Generation. After the timeskip, he went from 315,000,000 to 470,000,000 bellies. One Piece fans definitely expect to see a major increase after the Wano Country arc is completed.

Kid hits very hard, even by One Piece standards. His brawling style is complimented by his giant mecha creations, which are constructed via his Jiki Jiki no Mi. Kid has the ability to control the magnetic field around him. He can also Awaken his fruit and turn his targets into living magnets.

Without a doubt, he is a fearless pirate who doesn't let anything get in his way. This is someone who regularly attacked Big Mom's ships in the New World. Speaking of which, he managed to defeat her in Wano Country, with the help of Trafalgar Law.

3) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Law is a master surgeon who caught the attention of the World Government. After sending them 100 pirate hearts, Law became a powerful Warlord. However, this prestigious title was revoked after he sided with the Straw Hat Pirates. He was also responsible for the downfall of the Donquixote Pirates in Dressrosa.

With his analytical mindset and technical precision, Law is difficult to deal with. The Ope Ope no Mi allows him to configure the space around him, even moreso with its Awakening. Only those with the strongest Haki in One Piece can avoid becoming his involuntary patient.

Law has a bounty of 500,000,000 bellies, although that is sure to increase after defeating Big Mom in Wano Country.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

The Fifth Emperor of the Sea has made quite a name for himself in the One Piece series. Luffy has caused a lot of trouble for the World Government. Whether it's defeating Warlords or causing a massive breakout in Impel Down, he is a major threat to their operations.

Luffy is absolutely worthy of his 1,500,000,000 bounty, given that he regularly fights Emperors in their own territory. None of this is possible without his Gomu Gomu no Mi and complete mastery of Haki.

After he Awakened his Devil Fruit against Kaido in Wano Country, Luffy is now a top contender for strongest fighter in the series. The Straw Hat is so close to becoming the Pirate King and finding the One Piece. He only has one potential rival getting in his way.

1) Marshall D. Teach - Blackbeard

Blackbeard has been making moves long before the rest of the Worst Generation. Shanks told Whitebeard to be wary of him in the very near future. In the past, Blackbeard was the one who gave Shanks that famous scar.

The warning proved true when Blackbeard destroyed the Whitebeard Pirates, both during the Paramount War and the Payback War. He also went from a bounty of zero bellies to 2,247,600,000, the largest jump in One Piece history.

Blackbeard is now an Emperor with two powerful Devil Fruits, the Yami Yami no Mi and Gura Gura no Mi. His crew also mainly consists of Impel Down Level Six prisoners, which makes them extremely dangerous in One Piece.

