One Piece: An explanation of the Gomu Gomu no Mi

The Gomu Gomu no Mi is arguably the most famous Devil Fruit in One Piece.

Monkey D. Luffy first bit into this fruit back in his childhood. Ever since then, he has gained some very special abilities. Devil Fruits are extremely rare in the East Blue, so Luffy ended up hitting the jackpot.

One Piece is known for its expressive cast of characters. For that reason, the Gomu Gomu no Mi is a very appropriate power-up. The main character gets to show off his goofy personality.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

The Gomu Gomu no Mi is a very special fruit in One Piece

Gomu Gomu no Mi can be roughly translated as the Gum-Gum Fruit. This makes sense, given the stretching properties of these powers. This article will provide a brief rundown of what this fruit is all about.

Early history

Wano Country provided crucial information about the Gomu Gomu no Mi. According to former CP9 agent Who's Who, he was meant to guard a ship carrying this Devil Fruit. However, the Red Hair Pirates stole it from him. The World Government imprisoned Who's Who for his failure.

During Luffy's childhood, Shanks and his crew visited Foosha Village. Lucky Roux placed the fruit in a treasure box for safe keeping. However, Luffy would end up eating the fruit by accident. This was a pivotal moment in One Piece history.

Luffy can turn into the Rubber Human

Anybody who eats this fruit will now have the properties of rubber. Their bodies will become elastic, which means they can stretch their limbs to ridiculous lengths.

Unlike most Devil Fruits in the One Piece series, this one is constantly active. Luffy will always maintain his flexibility, whether he is awake or asleep. Even under the effects of Seastone, he still retains his rubbery body.

Strengths and weaknesses

The Gomu Gomu no Mi may seem like a silly fruit. However, through rigorous training, Luffy has fully mastered its potential. It provides several benefits for the user, as seen below.

Users become immmune to electricity

Blunt damage is mostly ineffective

Users can bend their body however the like

However, there are a few disadvantages to keep in mind

There is a limit to how far the user can stretch

Cutting attacks seem to hurt more

Water is still a major weakness

One Piece makes a point that users determine the effectiveness of their Devil Fruit. Luffy made the absolute most of the Gomu Gomu no Mi, having beaten several powerful enemies.

Meanwhile, Foxy can slow down objects with the Noro Noro no Mi, but he is too physically weak to be a threat.

Luffy can use multiple forms

The Straw Hat has figured out a way to manipulate his rubbery body in various ways. He can achieve this via select transformation sequences:

Gear Second : Increases his strength and speed

: Increases his strength and speed Gear Third : Inflates his body parts to become much bigger

: Inflates his body parts to become much bigger Gear Fourth: Combines previous forms with Busoshoku Haki

These are Luffy's most powerful forms whenever he is fighting someone. It can be a real difference maker in the One Piece series.

The true power of this Devil Fruit

One Piece dropped a shocking revelation during the Wano Country arc. For over 800 years, the World Government was trying to capture this fruit. To erase it from history, they renamed it the Gomu Gomu no Mi.

In reality, it was originally the Hito Hito no Mi: Model, Nika. Luffy ate a Mythical Zoan fruit that gave him the most "ridiculous power in the world." His fighting style now has the freedom to do whatever he wants.

Gear Fifth is another term for his Devil Fruit Awakening. First used in his final bout with Kaido, Luffy can turn his surroundings into rubber. For unknown reasons, everything around him becomes very cartoonish.

