Luffy’s entire One Piece family tree, explained

Without a doubt, Luffy's family tree is legendary by One Piece standards, given its historical lineage.

The Monkey family isn't outwardly huge like the Charlotte family. However, what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality. Every single member of Luffy's family is ridiculously strong. They also influence world events in major ways, despite their difference in goals.

One Piece fans don't have a complete picture of Luffy's family tree, at least from a biological standpoint. With that said, not everybody is bound by blood in this series. Luffy has a much closer relationship with his sworn brothers than his own father and grandfather.

Luffy's family tree is historically important to the One Piece series

One Piece has two different types of families: Those bound by blood and those who share a bond. Luffy happens to share both experiences, which this article will explain in full detail.

There are only three known members

The Monkey family is widely regarded for their fame and infamy. They were all born in East Blue, specifically the Goa Kingdom:

Monkey D. Garp : Grandfather, born 78 years ago

: Grandfather, born 78 years ago Monkey D. Dragon : Son, born 55 years ago

: Son, born 55 years ago Monkey D. Luffy: Grandson, born 19 years ago

Despite their small numbers, their actions shaped the current political landscape of the One Piece series:

Garp : Hero of the Marines, currently a Vice Admiral after refusing a promotion several times already

: Hero of the Marines, currently a Vice Admiral after refusing a promotion several times already Dragon : Leader of the Revolutionary Army, widely opposed to the World Government and their practices

: Leader of the Revolutionary Army, widely opposed to the World Government and their practices Luffy: The Fifth Emperor of the Sea, disrupts the power system with his Straw Hat Pirates

As of this writing, nothing is known about Luffy's mother and grandmother. The One Piece series has yet to reveal their identities. However, Luffy was raised by Curly Dadan, which makes her the foster mother.

19 years ago, Dragon entrusted his son to Garp, who then gave him up for the Dadan Family. With that said, they both keep a close eye on Luffy. It's unknown why Dragon decided to stop raising Luffy.

They all carry the Will of the D.

For some reason, select characters have a mysterious initial "D." in their names, including the entire Monkey family.

Very little is known about its origins in the One Piece series. Carriers are known as "natural enemies of god," according to the World Nobles. One Piece fans shouldn't expect any less, given past events:

Luffy punched Saint Charloss back in Sabaody Archipelago

Dragon intends to declare war on the World Nobles

Garp refused to become an Admiral so he wouldn't answer to them

With the notable exception of Blackbeard, those with the "Will of D." smile in the face of death. They also shape history in very important ways, such as Gol D. Roger and Portgas D. Rouge, who gave birth to Ace.

Ace and Sabo are technically sworn brothers

Luffy isn't particularly close with his family members. However, he does share a deep bond with his childhood friends. Luffy ended up swearing brotherhood with the following characters:

Portgas D. Ace : The son of the infamous Pirate King, now deceased

: The son of the infamous Pirate King, now deceased Sabo: A former noble and current Revolutionary Commander

They ended up sharing drinks in a ceremony known as Sakazuki. Interestingly, the Admiral who killed Ace in Marineford shares this very name. This is likely intentional on the part of Eiichiro Oda.

