One Piece’s main power system revolves around Devil Fruits, which are enigmatic pieces of fruit that bestow their consumers with a plethora of possible powers. They fall into three archetypes, consisting of Logia, Zoan, and Paramecia.

Logia types are usually based on elemental and abstract concepts, turning their user's body completely into the associated natural aspect. Zoan users are able to transform into animals, usually given various, hybrid stages of transformation to access. Paramecia types are the most common, generally giving users the ability to produce or perform a superhuman substance or feat.

All of them are strong in their own regard, though in each category there are those which stand out. Here are One Piece’s ten strongest Devil Fruits, ranked in no particular order.

Paramecia types’ commonality, variety allow them to dominate One Piece’s 10 strongest Devil Fruits

1) Dark-Dark Fruit, Special Logia type

Used by Blackbeard, the Dark-Dark Fruit is a Special Logia type. Special Devil Fruits are those whose properties border into two categories; in this case, those are the Logia and Paramecia types. Blackbeard’s body does become darkness, but attacks don’t pass through him like other Logia types see.

Despite this arguable fault in the Fruit’s powers, it’s incredibly powerful, able to use gravity to draw in objects and opponents. When the user makes contact with a Devil Fruit user, it also essentially cancels out their Devil Fruit power, as seen in the fight with Portgas D. Ace. Without a doubt, the Dark-Dark Fruit is one of One Piece’s ten strongest.

2) Tremor-Tremor Fruit, Paramecia type

The Tremor-Tremor Fruit is also currently one of Blackbeard’s Fruits, making him the only person in One Piece with two. It was more famously used by the late Whitebeard. The Fruit allows its user to create earthquakes with a swing of their fist, being able to charge them up as well.

The Fruit’s powers have been shown to create tsunamis and completely level islands, as well as causing giant fissures in the Earth. In both direct combat and creative versatility, the Tremor-Tremor Fruit is no doubt one of One Piece’s ten strongest Fruits.

3) String-String Fruit, Paramecia type

Current user Donquixote Doflamingo utilizes the powers of the String-String Fruit to a deadly degree. His mastery over it allows him to create clones, swing from clouds, control people against their will, and even reconstruct his own organs. In the lattermost regard, it’s the only Fruit in One Piece yet shown to have that power.

The Fruit is just as versatile and powerful in combat as it is in support roles. Doflamingo can create flaming hot whips of string, capable of melting even stone. The Fruit’s Awakening allows the user to turn the surrounding environment into string, which can be used for incredibly potent and powerful never-ending attacks.

4) Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon, Mythical Zoan type

Used by Kaido, the Azure Dragon Model of the Fish-Fish Fruit is incredibly powerful. The transformation allows him to become the embodiment of a western dragon, complete with flame clouds for transportation. The hybrid forms in between, as well as the dragon form, are incredibly combat suited, with a wide arsenal of deadly attacks.

It’s unconfirmed if Kaido has Awakened his Devil Fruit or not yet. However, if he has not, then the Fruit still has a scary amount of potential left to unlock. Zoan type Awakenings in One Piece essentially give users an across-the-board stat boost, in everything from endurance and recovery factors to offensive power.

5) Glint-Glint Fruit, Logia type

Used by Admiral Kizaru, the Glint-Glint Fruit is undoubtedly one of One Piece’s strongest Devil Fruits. The user becomes made of light, allowing them to travel and fight at the speed of light itself. This makes for incredibly potent and powerful attacks, as well as creative transportation methods.

While it’s been seen somewhat sparingly in the One Piece world, there’s little to no doubt it ranks as one of the series’ ten strongest Fruits.

6) Mochi-Mochi Fruit, Special Paramecia type

Used by Charlotte Katakuri, the billion dollar bounty man, the Mochi-Mochi Fruit is a special Paramecia type. It borders between Logia and Paramecia, allowing its user to completely turn into mochi, yet also produce it. The Fruit is also Awakened, which is used expertly by Katakuri during his fight with Luffy in One Piece’s Whole Cake Island arc.

The Fruit has a wide range of abilities, from being able to produce additional extremities made of mochi to being combined with Armament Haki to create club-like weapons. Like Luffy’s Gum-Gum Fruit, the creativity of the Mochi-Mochi Fruit’s user plays a large role in its effectiveness. In this regard, Katakuri certainly doesn’t disappoint.

7) Rumble-Rumble Fruit, Logia type

Used by Enel during One Piece’s Skypiea arc, the Rumble-Rumble Fruit is a Logia type which turns its user into lightning. The power of the fruit is nearly unmatched, with the user able to create massive lightning storms which they have direct control over. At one point, Nico Robin calls the power invincible.

Enel also was seen using the Fruit’s powers to create giant golems of lightning, which he then used to combat Luffy and the other Straw Hats. The lightning-based powers of the Fruit are also extremely synergistic with Observation Haki, known to Enel as Mantra. His Mantra could reach nearly all of Skypiea, proving just how dangerous and powerful he and his Fruit are.

8) Soul-Soul Fruit, Paramecia type

Used most famously by Big Mom, the Soul-Soul Fruit allows its user the powers of soul manipulation, which can be utilized in so many ways. She can imbue objects and animals with pieces of her own soul and others, turning them into her Homies which can support her in combat. The Homies are sentient, however, and as a result can rebel in certain situations.

Easily the most deadly aspect of the Fruit’s power is the Soul Pocus, which allows Big Mom to steal the lifespan of others. While the technique is deadly, it only works on those who fear Big Mom, a caveat which has been subverted throughout the story. Despite this, the Soul-Soul Fruit is undoubtedly one of One Piece’s strongest Devil Fruits.

9) Op-Op Fruit, Paramecia type

Used by One Piece fan-favorite Trafalgar D. Water Law, the Op-Op Fruit is undoubtedly one of One Piece’s ten strongest. It allows its user to create operating rooms, within which they can freely and effortlessly manipulate objects, people, and animals. Users of the Fruit can slice people up while allowing them to stay alive, or move massive objects with no strain.

Arguably the most attractive power of the Fruit is the Perpetual Youth Surgery, in which the user sacrifices themselves to give a “patient” immortality. This is the only known way of achieving immortality within One Piece thus far. Furthermore, Donquixote Doflamingo has teased the Fruit to serve a bigger purpose in the grand scheme and history of the series’ world.

WARNING: ONE PIECE CHAPTER 1044 SPOILERS IN NEXT SECTION

10) Gum-Gum Fruit, Paramecia type/Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, Mythical Zoan type

Known as the Paramecia type Gum-Gum Fruit until recently, Monkey D. Luffy’s true Fruit is the Mythical Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. In terms of inherent power, the Fruit is fairly weak. Before Awakening, in its Gum-Gum form, the powers rely entirely on the creativity of the user, which Luffy capitalizes on in tremendous fashion.

In its Awakened form, the Fruit almost seems to fall into all three classification types. It’s formally a Zoan, yet its user is still made of rubber like a Logia, and it affects the environment like a Paramecia Awakening would. The Awakened form is also said to allow the user to do anything they imagine, and is called the most “ridiculous” power in the world.

With the Fruit only having just debuted and been named, ranking it amongst other One Piece Fruits in this list is difficult. It has the potential to be the series’ most powerful Devil Fruit overall, but inherently is not the single strongest overall. What is certain is that, in either form, it more than qualifies as one of One Piece’s ten strongest Devil Fruits.

