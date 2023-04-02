One Piece episode 1056: Big Mom's surprise power-up leaves Law and Kid's best moves ineffective

One Piece episode 1056, titled A Countercharge! Law and Kid's Return-Attack Combination, returns its attention to Kid and Law, who are battling Big Mom. After being freed from Hawkins, thanks to Killer's help, Law will be able to fight better. However, fans may expect to see things take a turn for the worse for these Straw Hat allies.

The previous episode not only confirmed that Sanji's sudden invincibility was due to scientific innovation, but also introduced the CP0 to be actively participating in the war. Most importantly, a giant fire specter was let loose. Thus, this episode also becomes important as it reemphasizes how the fire entity cannot be allowed to reach the explosives and ammunition stocked on the floating island.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

One Piece episode 1056 reveals the true extent of Big Mom's power

Yamato strives to save the Flower Capital and Wano

Yamato as seen in One Piece episode 1056 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1056, Yamato is seen sprinting towards Onigashima's cache of explosives and ammunition. He is counting on Momonosuke to use Flame Clouds to slow the island's movement even slightly. Momonosuke also tries hard to create many Flame Clouds so that he can change the course of the floating island.

Yamato encounters and derives inspiration from the fact that the two were able to hold Big Mom back. Orochi, on the other hand, commands Kazenbo to set fire to everything. Thus, it has now become a race to see who can reach the explosives first, and the lives of everyone in Onigashima, as well as the residents of Wano, are at stake.

Kid and Law use their ace moves

Kid and Law as seen in One Piece episode 1056 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1056, Law and Kid use their awakened Devil Fruit powers against Big Mom out of necessity. They are aware that they can only use these abilities once.

Law penetrates Big Mom's body with his sword, covered by the K-Room, unleashing a shockwave that injures her and causes her to bleed. Kid then uses his awakened Devil Fruit ability to transform Big Mom into a magnet, causing her to attract numerous metallic weapons and steel beams, including Napoleon, which slam into her body.

Big Mom grows stronger

Big Mom reveals her new form in One Piece episode 1056 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1056, Kid and Law are seen completely exhausted after using their most powerful attacks to crush Big Mom beneath a heap of metals.

Despite the awe-inspiring feat, Big Mom re-emerges even more furious than before. To increase her size and strength, she sacrifices a year of her lifespan. Additionally, she uses Soul Pocus to extract her subordinates' souls and bestow them on the surrounding weapons and metal objects.

A quick recap of One Piece episode 1055

Sanji as seen in the previous epsiode (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, the fight between Sanji and Queen continued. Queen revealed that Sanji's father had previously worked out an exoskeleton project, which made Sanji uneasy. The prospect of having his father's technology in him, and possibly becoming as ruthless as his siblings, unnerved him.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that both CP0 and the Animal Kingdom Pirates were after Robin and wanted to capture her.

Kinemon's lower body was seen guiding Nami and Usopp's group to Kiku, who was badly injured. On the other hand, Kinemon's upper half observed that Kurozumi Orochi asked Kanjuro to conjure Kazenbo, a specter which was set to wander through the castle and set everything on fire.

