One Piece episode 1055: Sanji is terrified, the CP0 makes a demand, and Kanjuro conjures a monster

One Piece episode 1055, titled A Shadowy Figure Pulls the Strings! Onigashima in Flames, was released on March 26, 2023. After the conclusion of the Killer's fight against Basil Hawkins, this episode focused on other ongoing battles. The war against the Animal Kingdom Pirates will only get more exciting as a new force will attempt to interfere.

Fans may expect to see more of Sanji dealing with his newfound Germa strength. He has already revealed his fear of losing his humanity, and this episode serves to highlight that anxiety.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga.

One Piece episode 1055 explores Sanji's fears even as Queen demands to see more of his Germa powers

Sanji versus Queen

Sakura as seen in One Piece episode 1055 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One Piece episode 1055 opens with Queen attacking Sanji with a blade. However, the blade breaks without causing any harm. While this power perplexes many, Queen does not mistake it with Haki since he recognizes it as Germa's scientific innovation.

Queen proceeds to add that Judge told him about his plans to develop exoskeletons, which will endow users with extraordinary healing skills, remarkable physical strength, and a heart of ice. Sanji is afraid of becoming like his siblings and the Germa soldiers because he remembers how they lost their humanity and mistreated others.

The CP0 wants Robin

CP0 member Guernica as seen in One Piece episode 1055 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1055, Robin is pursued by the Animal Kingdom Pirates, who want to take her to their captain Kaido, although the Minks show up and stop them.

However, two CP0 members also appear at this point and demand that Robin surrender. It has previously been shown that the World Government fears her potential and wants to imprison her, and has thus directed the CP0 to complete the assignment.

Kazenbo appears

Kazenbo as seen in episode One Piece 1055 (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1055, Kin'emon's bottom half locates Usopp and Nami's group and guides them to the location where Kiku is lying unconscious in order to rescue her. The top half of Kinemon, on the other hand, hears Orochi contacting Kanjuro over a Smart Tanishi and requesting him for one last favor. With his Devil Fruit abilities, Kanjuro conjures a huge specter named Kazenbo, who wanders the castle lighting everything on fire at Orochi's command.

In a montage, the episode also provides an update on all the ongoing fights, including those between Zoro and King, and Luffy and Kaido. So far, neither appears to have overpowered the other in these battles.

A quick recap of One Piece episode 1054

Killer vs Hawkins (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Killer and Hawkins continued their fight, with the latter putting the former on the defensive by taking Kid hostage. When Hawkins decided to stop attacking Killer so that no further harm might be done to his captain, the latter began pounding his own head against a pillar, causing Kid excruciating headaches and rendering him unable to fight.

Big Mom chose to capitalize on the opportunity by attacking him, but Law stopped her with a counterattack. Nevertheless, none of them were able to stop Big Mom's Mama-Raid attack.

Meanwhile, Killer gained a better understanding of Hawkins' power and chose to sever Hawkins' left arm. Hawkins was unable to transfer the damage to Kid since he did not have a left arm. Killer then took the straw doll from Hawkins, freeing Kid, and defeated his opponent.

Poll : 0 votes