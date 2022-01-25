5 One Piece betrayals that broke everyone's heart (& 5 people actually enjoyed)

Being a series about pirates fighting one another, betrayals are incredibly common in the One Piece world. Whether friend or foe, it seems betrayal can come for anyone at any time in One Piece.

While many of these are hard for fans to view for various reasons, some betrayals have been very pleasant for fans to watch and enjoy. Whether satisfying or not, the betrayals in One Piece are always incredibly well written.

Here are five One Piece betrayals that broke everyone’s heart, and five that fans have enjoyed.

Note: Major One Piece spoilers ahead.

5 One Piece betrayals that broke everyone’s heart

1) Kurozumi Kanjuro’s true allegiance

The reveal of Kanjuro being a traitorous Kurozumi clan member is something One Piece fans will never forget. Whether for appreciating the literary brilliance of this betrayal, or out of pure rage and anger, fans will always remember Kanjuro’s betrayal of his friends. The scene is made all the better with the closeup on Kanjuro’s face and the creepy smile he gives in both the anime and manga.

2) Galley-La/CP9 and Robin’s choice

The reveal that Galley-La had actually been CP9 as well as Robin’s choice to leave the Straw Hats was incredibly heartbreaking to fans. The Galley-La gang had been liked by the community until now, and Robin’s leaving compounds with the sadness of other Straw Hat affairs in the Water 7 and Enies Lobby arcs. Combined, this sequence of events is one of the most heartbreaking for nearly every One Piece fan.

3) Squard betrays Whitebeard

Squard’s betrayal of Whitebeard, while heartbreaking, was also more infuriating than anything. Allowing himself to be fooled by Akainu, Squard believed Whitebeard was willing to sacrifice everyone to save Ace. Obviously, this was not true, and the heartbreaking cherry-on-top was Whitebeard’s hugging and forgiveness of Squard afterward.

4) Sanji leaves the Straw Hats

Unlike Squard’s betrayal, Sanji’s was purely emotional for every One Piece fan who doesn’t dislike the ship’s chef. Taking a page out of Robin’s book, Sanji tries to sacrifice himself for his crew until Luffy and Nami find him and try to take him back. Although rattled by this development, Sanji doubles down and fights Luffy in a heartbreaking sequence where Sanji hurts himself more than Luffy with every kick.

5) Blackbeard’s crimes against Whitebeard

Blackbeard’s betrayal of Whitebeard and the Whitebeard Pirates is so incredibly complex and multi-layered. The killing of Thatch and the capture of Ace is enough to make this betrayal as heartbreaking as it is infuriating, but it doesn’t stop there. Blackbeard’s stealing of the Tremor-Tremor Fruit upon Whitebeard’s death completes what might be the deadliest and most layered betrayal in One Piece.

5 One Piece betrayals people actually enjoyed

1) Denjiro’s true allegiance

The reveal that Denjiro was actually Kyoshiro and had protected Kozuki Hiyori all this time was incredibly well-received. It gave fans the first true feeling that Kozuki clan sentiment was still alive in Wano, even at the Noble level. Furthermore, his plan to “kill” Komurasaki so Hiyori could begin living again was loved by fans everywhere, serving as a great cherry-on-top.

2) Rosinante betrays Doffy

Donquixote Rosinante’s betrayal of his brother Doflamingo is one of the most heartbreaking in all of One Piece. Despite limited screen time, Rosinante made a lasting impression on fans and garnered an incredibly large following since debuting. While his relationship with Law certainly helped this, taking that aspect away still creates an incredibly engaging and compelling betrayal which is also integral to the central story.

3) Kaido betrays Orochi

A fan-coloring of Kaido's betrayal of Orochi. (Image via DeviantArt)

When Kaido decapitates Orochi during the Onigashima raid, nearly everyone in the fanbase had the same reaction - that it serves Orochi right! While fans didn’t exactly praise Kaido as a hero after this, any misfortune which comes Orochi’s way is welcome by nearly all. While Orochi didn’t die, fans still love this betrayal as it’s something almost every fan has wanted at one point or the other in the Wano arc.

4) Capone Bege betrays Big Mom

Capone “Gang” Bege’s choice to betray Big Mom and side with the Straw Hats, serves as the central plotline of the Whole Cake Island arc. While the betrayal doesn’t exactly go as planned, fans loved seeing Chiffon escape from under her mother’s thumb. Furthermore, seeing Big Mom’s perfect wedding come crashing down due to the Straw Hats is a series moment that will always live on in infamy.

5) Coby tries to stop the Marineford War

While this isn’t a full on betrayal, Coby did technically betray the values Admiral Akainu imposed on the Marineford war. His begging for mercy on the human lives still present reinvigorated the love fans felt for Coby, and showed his growth thus far in the story. While the arrival of Shanks certainly helps make this moment even more memorable, it’s still fantastic even when excluding Shanks from the picture.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi