One Piece: 5 reasons why fans love Yamato

Ever since her introduction, Yamato has taken over the One Piece community by storm.

The Straw Hats would've never expected help from Kaido's offspring. Regardless, Yamato has been a major ally in the Onigashima Raid.

To put her popularity into perspective, Yamato placed 11th in the 2021 global polls. That was before she even showed up in the anime.

Yamato has been a very strong candidate to join the Straw Hat Pirates. One Piece fans have fallen in love with her for various reasons. Whether it's her fighting style or unique mannerisms, she has attracted several fans around the world. This article will take a look at what makes her compelling.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains manga spoilers.

5 reasons why Yamato is a beloved character in the One Piece series

1) Her colorful design stands out

Personality goes a long way when it comes to popularity, but so do awesome character designs.

Many One Piece fans love the way Yamato looks. The Oni Princess is far taller than regular humans. With her giant club and red horns, she invokes the appearance of Japanese folklore demons. She embodies the very concept of power, just like her father.

Yamato also has a very unusual hair color, which fades from white to aqua blue. It's a nice contrast with her red hakama and purple nio-dasuki. Eiichiro Oda definitely wanted her design to be visually striking.

2) She is willing to protect her friends

Unlike her cruel father, Yamato is a kind and caring individual. She is greatly inspired by Kozuki Oden, who sacrificed himself 20 years ago to save his fellow comrades. One Piece has repeatedly demonstrated that Yamato is more than willing to lay down her life for the things and people she cares about.

Whether it's guarding Momonosuke against the Armored Division or attacking Ulti to protect Luffy, Yamato never abandons a good friend. The Oni Princess followed the examples set by Oden several years ago. She has already saved multiple lives in the Onigashima Raid.

It also helps that Yamato loves taking part in combat situations. Her oni blood certainly burns hot at the prospect. One Piece fans can appreciate her willingness to step into the frontlines. She wouldn't run away like Nami or Usopp. Yamato never backs down from a difficult challenge.

3) Yamato's interactions with Ace are fun to watch

One Piece fans continue to lament Ace's untimely death. His past interactions with Yamato are a highlight of the Onigashima Raid. Anybody who associates themselves with Ace is typically popular.

When Ace found his way into Wano Country four years ago, Yamato quickly became friends with the pirate. They were competitive equals in the One Piece series.

More importantly, fans got to see a happier side to Yamato. For the most part, she lived a miserable life under Kaido's rule.

Yamato would love to listen to Ace's stories all night long. Sadly, she never got a chance to sail with him. Their relationship is the perfect mixture of heartwarming, funny, and sad.

It's the main reason why Yamato has grown attached to Luffy, considering he is Ace's sworn brother.

4) She has quite the adventurous spirit

Yamato is definitely a generational counterpart to Oden. Both of them wanted to leave the mainland of their respective countries. It's easy to believe they are wild animals that cannot be tamed. In reality, they want to make the most of their experiences on the planet.

There is a beautiful world outside of Wano Country's borders. Yamato doesn't want to be chained up in a single place for very long. One Piece fans understand that she is a free spirit with a thirst for adventure.

For that reason, Yamato wants to join the Straw Hat Pirates, just as Oden joined the Whitebeard Pirates many years ago. There is so much potential for her to grow under these circumstances.

Yamato hasn't even begun to scratch the surface of how big the One Piece world actually is.

5) Yamato is a strong female character

Shōnen manga is largely male-dominated, so it rarely showcases powerful women. One Piece also falls under this particular trap. Characters like Nami and Nico Robin barely get dedicated fights for themselves.

Of course, there are a few exceptions. Yamato broke conventional rules with her recent showings in the Onigashima Raid. She went up against her father Kaido and held off the creature for several minutes. Even though she wasn't at his level, she could still maintain her composure.

Yamato is unquestionably a strong female character in the One Piece series. She can knock out enemies in a single hit with Raimei Hakke.

Yamato can use all types of Haki with very high proficiency. She even ate a rare Mythical Zoan fruit. Her fighting skills are a true breath of fresh air.

