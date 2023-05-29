One Piece: Top 10 strongest fighters in Wano, ranked

The raid on Onigashima was a major moment in One Piece. The Straw Hats teamed up with many allies - the Kid Pirates, the Heart Pirates, the Red Scabbards, Marco, Yamato, and more - to fight the Beasts Pirates, who were associated with Big Mom and her subordinates.

After a fierce fight, Luffy and his friends finally freed Wano from the tyranny. Kaido and Big Mom lost their place among the Four Emperors, while Luffy became one. Keep reading to find out a detailed power ranking of the mightiest characters involved in the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga for anime-only viewers.

The ten most powerful One Piece characters in the Onigashima Raid, ranked weakest to strongest

10) Sanji

Sanji in One Piece's Onigashima Raid (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sanji is the cook of the Straw Hat Pirates, as well as the third-strongest member of the crew after Luffy and Zoro. In combat, Sanji relies on swift movements and powerful kicks. He usually challenges the third most powerful fighter from the enemy's side.

During the raid, Sanji was getting overpowered by Beasts Pirates member Queen. However, his body evolved, gifting him with the Ifrit Jambe, an upgraded version of Diable Jambe, as well as a tough exoskeleton. These enhancements enabled him to beat Queen.

9) King

King as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

King is the last survivor of the Lunarians, who were hailed as a race of gods. Formerly called Alber, Kaido noticed his strength and recruited him as his right-hand man, naming him King as the leader of his All Stars.

Known as "The Wildfire" for his destructive magma-based attacks, King was Kaido's strongest and most loyal subordinate. Factoring in his Lunarian powers, he could endure devastating strikes without being damaged, or trade some of his durability to boost his speed.

King can even come unharmed from attacks that wounded Kaido. Owing to an Ancient Zoan, he can fly at high speed and destroy large pieces of Onigashima with his hits. King was even having the upper hand against Zoro, but ended up beaten when the latter unleashed the true power of his Haki.

8) Marco

Marco as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Marco was the second-strongest individual in the Whitebeard Pirates and Edward Newgate's trusted right-hand man. An experienced and influential pirate, Marco seems to be respected by every character he interacted with.

Owing to the Bird-Bird Model: Phoenix Fruit, Marco can self-regenerate any kind of damage as long as he has enough stamina left. This Mythical Zoan also notably boosted his physical capabilities and allows him to fly at high speed.

Exploiting his regenerative abilities, Marco could hold his own against Kizaru and Big Mom, as well as block Kaido's Boro Breath and King's Imperial Flame. Marco was able to stall King and Queen in 1v2, although he ended up exhausted without hurting them significantly.

7) Eustass Kid

Kid in One Piece's Onigashima Raid (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Eustass Kid is the captain of the Kid Pirates and a major member of the Worst Generation. Using the Magnet-Magnet Fruit, Kid can arrange metallic objects for defensive and offensive purposes. He recently achieved Awakening, gaining the power to magnetize his targets.

A testament to his endurance and willpower, Kid was able to withstand some attacks from Big Mom. He then teamed up with Trafalgar Law to fight her. Exploiting their numerical superiority, Law and Kid injured Big Mom and pushed her into the void, which resulted in her defeat.

Despite being born as a Supreme King, Kid isn't strong enough to coat his attacks with Conqueror's Haki, unlike his fellow Supernovas Luffy and Zoro. He also never showcased any capabilities with Color of Armament or Color of Observation.

6) Trafalgar D. Water Law

Law in One Piece's Onigashima Raid (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

The captain of the Heart Pirates and a major member of the Worst Generation, Trafalgar Law has been an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates for a while. Using the Ope-Ope Fruit, Law can manipulate anything within his range of effect.

Combining the abilities of the Ope-Ope with his tactical skills and his swordsmanship, Law is a deadly fighter. In the previous arcs, he outright beat Smoker and Vergo, but he ended up overpowered against Doflamingo.

Law teamed up with Kid to fight Big Mom. Joining their efforts, they managed to hit her with several consecutive blows. Although Big Mom could endure them all, she lost the battle as she was pushed underground and couldn't ascend back.

5) Yamato

Yamato as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Born as Kaido's daughter, Yamato identifies herself with Oden Kozuki. As such, she allied with Luffy and the others. A testament to her might, Yamato was able to hold her own against Kaido for a certain amount of time.

Yamato was able to withstand some powerful attacks from Kaido and continue to fight effectively. Although he didn't go all out against her, this remains an impressive feat. She could even clash with Kaido, to a certain extent.

Using the Dog-Dog Fruit Model Okuchi no Makami, Yamato can enhance her physical abilities and generate ice. Born with the rare Conqueror's Haki, Yamato is one of the very few people who can use this power at its advanced stage.

4) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro in One Piece's Onigashima Raid (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Roronoa Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man and the most powerful member of the Straw Hat Pirates after him. A major representative of the Worst Generation, Zoro aims to become the World's Strongest Swordsman.

Zoro is the only crewmember who is, to a certain extent, comparable in power to Luffy, as their connection parallels Rayleigh's and Roger's. Owing to his outstanding physical prowess and Armament Haki, Zoro unleashes destructive sword attacks.

After overpowering his fellow Supernovas Hawkins, Killer and Apoo, Zoro fought next to Luffy, showcasing attacks that made Big Mom and Kaido worry for their safety. Zoro blocked the combined strike of the two Emperors, and inflicted a wound on Kaido that left him with a scar.

After revealing his kingly attitudes, Zoro achieved the very rare Advanced Conqueror's Haki, an ability that only the mightiest fighters can use. Zoro, thus, became powerful enough to outclass King, Kaido's strongest subordinate.

3) Big Mom

Big Mom as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Charlotte Linlin, known as Big Mom, is the captain of the Big Mom Pirates and a former member of the Four Emperors. Many years ago, she was one of the core elements of the Rocks Pirates, along with Xebec, Whitebeard, and Kaido.

Her extremely tough body, immense physical strength, and the abilities of the Soul-Soul Fruit, make Big Mom a freak of nature. She was able to clash with Kaido. Even in a nerfed state, she pummeled Queen with ease.

The super rookies Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid needed a numerical advantage to fight Big Mom. She survived all their attacks, without never losing consciousness, only losing because their strikes caused her to fall into the void, and some bombs dropped on her.

2) Kaido

Kaido as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hailed as the "World's Strongest Creature", Kaido was the captain of the Beasts Pirates and one of the Four Emperors. He made Wano his property, driving back Oden and the Red Scabbards who tried to stop him.

Kaido's prowess was supreme. He excelled in speed, strength, and endurance. Owing to the Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon, he could transform himself into a giant dragon, or a human-dragon hybrid, obtaining exceptional durability and destructive capabilities.

Kaido could use the advanced versions of Observation, Armament, and Conqueror's Haki. He single-handedly dominated the Red Scabbards, and even the likes of Zoro and Yamato. Kaido beat Luffy multiple times, and only ended up defeated when the latter combined the powers of Nika with his upgraded Haki.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy in One Piece's Onigashima Raid (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Fiercely determined to find the One Piece, Luffy is the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates and the strongest member of the Worst Generation. An exceptional fighter, after the time skip, Luffy beat Doflamingo and pushed Katakuri to his limits.

Owing to a Mythical Zoan, the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, Luffy's body has rubber-like properties. He can use Gear transformations to enhance his speed, strength, and versatility.

Luffy can use the advanced versions of all three types of Haki. After unlocking the Gear 5 form, which gifted him unreal powers, he can fight following his imagination, like the "Sun God" Nika.

After a tremendous fight, Luffy combined the abilities of Gear 5 with Armament and Conqueror's Haki to perform Bajrang Gun, a devastating attack that enabled him to finally beat Kaido. This triumph earned Luffy the status of Emperor.

Final thoughts

The most powerful fighters involved in the battle on Onigashima (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With Advanced Conqueror's Haki users, Awakened Devil Fruit users, Mythical Zoan users and Lunarian survivors, the roster of the top fighters who partook in the raid is composed of absolute heavyweights.

A testament to this, despite possessing fearsome fighting capabilities, several characters couldn't make it to this selection of the top ten fighters featured in the raid. Still, they certainly deserve an honorable mention:

11) Killer - Eustass Kid's right-hand man. A member of the Worst Generation.

- Eustass Kid's right-hand man. A member of the Worst Generation. 12) Queen - The third-strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

- The third-strongest member of the Beasts Pirates. 13) Jinbe - A powerful fishman and former Warlord who joined the Straw Hats.

- A powerful fishman and former Warlord who joined the Straw Hats. 14) Inuarashi - One of the two Dukes of the Minks. Neko's equal.

- One of the two Dukes of the Minks. Neko's equal. 15) Nekomamushi - One of the two Dukes of the Minks. Inu's equal.

- One of the two Dukes of the Minks. Inu's equal. 16) Denjiro - The strongest member of the Red Scabbards.

- The strongest member of the Red Scabbards. 17) Jack - The fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates.

- The fourth strongest member of the Beasts Pirates. 18) Perospero - Big Mom's eldest son.

- Big Mom's eldest son. 19) Guernica - An elite CP0 agent.

- An elite CP0 agent. 20) Ashura Doji - A major member of the Red Scabbards.

- A major member of the Red Scabbards. 21) Izo - A former member of the Whitebeard Pirates.

- A former member of the Whitebeard Pirates. 22) Scratchman Apoo - A Worst Generation member who joined Kaido.

- A Worst Generation member who joined Kaido. 23) Basil Hawkins - A Worst Generation member who joined Kaido.

- A Worst Generation member who joined Kaido. 24) X Drake - A Worst Generation member who works for the Marines.

- A Worst Generation member who works for the Marines. 25) Maha - An elite CP0 agent.

- An elite CP0 agent. 26) Kawamatsu - One of the Red Scabbards.

- One of the Red Scabbards. 27) Kinemon - One of the Red Scabbards.

- One of the Red Scabbards. 28) Franky - A member of the Straw Hats.

- A member of the Straw Hats. 29) Who's Who - A Tobi Roppo in the Beasts Pirates.

- A Tobi Roppo in the Beasts Pirates. 30) Sasaki - A Tobi Roppo in the Beasts Pirates.

Mention must also be made of Nico Robin, Ulti, Black Maria, Brook, and Page One - all of whom, despite not making it to the aforementioned list, are worthy fighters in their own right.

