One Piece: The Strawhat Pirates ranked in strength after Wano

Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus, One Piece, revolves around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Strawhat Pirates. On one adventure after another, Luffy managed to gather many crewmates, which currently consist of ten official members.

After achieving a fantastic victory against the Beasts Pirates in the Wano arc, the Strawhats are ready to enter the decisive phase of their adventure in search of the One Piece. Follow this article to find out a detailed analysis of how the Strawhat Pirates are ranked in strength, from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1060 and reflects the opinions of the writer.

The members of One Piece's most loved crew ranked from weakest to strongest after the Wano Arc

10) Usopp

"God" Usopp (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Usopp is the sniper of the Strawhat Pirates. He has often proven to be a good tactician who can use deception and smart strategies to defeat enemies who are physically stronger than him. At times, even his innate ingenuity turned out to be helpful in battle. Usopp seems to have a good affinity for Observation Haki, which he unlocked during the Dressrosa arc.

According to One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, Usopp is the weakest member of the crew. However, he is not a powerless individual overall. Having inherited his father Yasopp's marksmanship skills, he combines those abilities with his slingshot, equipped with special ammunition, to be an effective long-range fighter.

In the Wano arc, Usopp could not defeat Page One, one of the Flying Six of the Beasts Pirates. However, he showed great endurance, surviving some hits from Page One and her elder sister, Ulti. To this day, Usopp is yet to win a true one vs. one fight in the New World.

9) Nami

"Cat Burglar" Nami (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Nami is the navigator of the Strawhat Pirates. Despite being a relatively weak fighter, she has always been crucial to the crew, essential for their journeys' success, thanks to her navigational skills and smartness. Lacking raw physical strength, Nami relies on her cunning and her special weapons.

She tries to avoid combat as much as possible, but when the need arises, Nami is ready to give her all. After the time-skip, she improved her weapon, the Clima Tact, which allows her to manipulate the weather of her surroundings to confuse the enemy and attack them. Combined with Nami's knowledge of meteorology and weather systems, this ability can be really useful in fights.

After the events of the Wano arc, Zeus, one of Big Mom's former Homies, now resides within the Clima Tact, making it a sentient weapon. This enhanced her combat abilities, even allowing her to defeat Ulti, one of the Beasts Pirates' Flying Six. However, it should be noted that Ulti was already heavily damaged after being struck by a powerful hit from Big Mom.

8) Chopper

"Cotton Candy Lover" Chopper (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Chopper is a reindeer who ate the Human-Human Fruit, allowing him to transform into a human or a reindeer-human hybrid at will. He is the doctor of the Strawhat Pirates and is considered a part of the crew's Weakling Trio, together with Nami and Usopp. However, this is primarily due to his naiveness and lack of battle intuition. In fact, Chopper is a decent hand-to-hand combatant.

He has excellent deductive skills, which he uses to analyze his opponent's weak points. Thanks to Rumble Balls, a drug he invented, he can access additional transformations for a limited time, changing his form depending on the need. Chopper's strongest form is Monster Point, which remarkably increases his physical power by turning him into a monstrous creature.

After the timeskip, Chopper was able to easily defeat Dosun, a fish-man enhanced with Energy Steroids. In the Wano arc, Chopper showed an improved version of his Monster Point, with lengthened duration time. This power allowed him to fight against Queen, the third strongest member of Beasts Pirates.

7) Brook

"Soul King" Brook (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Brook is the musician of Strawhat Pirates and the oldest member of the crew. He ate the Revive-Revive Fruit, which allowed him to return to life after dying once. After the timeskip, he learned to tap deeper into his Devil Fruit powers, earning significant control over his own soul and the souls of others. Despite his tendency to goof around, Brook is considered a talented swordsman.

Thanks to his Devil Fruit powers and his skeletal body, he can separate his soul from his body and move it independently, effectively becoming a ghost. Brook can coat his sword, Soul Solid, with his aura, freezing the blade and anyone or anything that comes into contact with it.

After the timeskip, Brook defeated Zeo, a fish-man enhanced with Energy Steroids, and Giolla, an officer of the Donquixote Pirates. In the Wano arc, he helped Nico Robin in the fight against Black Maria, an officer of the Beasts Pirates. On that issue, Brook was also able to simultaneously defeat a Number and three Gifters all at once with a single attack.

6) Nico Robin

"Devil Child" Nico Robin (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Nico Robin is the archaeologist of the Strawhat Pirates and the only survivor of Ohara Island. She is one of the two people who can decipher Poneglyphs, an ability that makes her especially sought after by the World Government. Nico Robin ate the Flower-Flower Fruit, which granted her the power to sprout duplicates of her body parts or entire body from any surface within range.

She can create entire clones of herself to deceive the opponent, or sprout limbs in gigantic size or massive numbers to overpower him. Her replicated parts are an extension of her own body, which means that if they are hurt, she feels the pain in her actual body. Having spent her life on the run from multiple organizations, Robin has developed into a strong and resourceful woman.

After the timeskip she improved her reflexes to the point where she was able to restrain Cavendish in his Hakuba form. Robin also learned Fish-man Karate-style palm strikes, incorporating them into her fighting style. She was able to overpower Black Maria from the Beasts Pirates, a member of Kaido's Flying Six. However, it took a tough battle and Brook's help to accomplish that.

5) Franky

"Cyborg" Franky (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Franky is the shipwright of the Strawhat Pirates. Previously known by the alias of "Cutty Flam," he is a cyborg who joined the crew after the Enies Lobby arc. Most One Piece fans consider him to be the fifth strongest individual in the crew. Franky is a powerful individual who has emerged victorious in many fights against remarkable opponents.

He has superhuman strength, which he uses to perform boxing and wrestling moves. His bionic body grants him extreme durability and is equipped with many different kinds of weapons and enhancements. This allows him to use powerful attacks such as the Radical Beam, a highly destructive laser beam. If needed, he can an operate from inside the General, an enormous mecha with devastating abilities.

After the timeskip, Franky came back even stronger. He easily overwhelmed Baby 5 and Buffalo, and later defeated Senor Pink, all of them being members of the Donquixote Pirates. In the Wano arc, he defeated the ancient giant, Jaki, with a single blow. Franky further proved his strength by defeating Sasaki, a member of the Flying Six, an elite group of executives of the Beasts Pirates.

4) Jinbe

"Knight of the Sea" Jinbe (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Jinbe is the helmsman of the Strawhat Pirates and one of the top fighters of the crew. He is a powerful whale shark fish-man and is widely considered one of the strongest representatives of his race. Even the Four Emperors held a very high opinion of Jinbe's value as a fighter since he was the former captain of the Sun Pirates and a former member of the Seven Warlords.

Jinbe is an experienced and strong Armament Haki user. He is the known greatest master of Fish-man Karate, a martial art that allows the user to control and manipulate any surrounding water source. Jinbe's durability and physical strength are impressive, allowing him to survive attacks from Akainu and Big Mom, two of the most powerful characters in the One Piece series.

A few years ago, Jinbe was able to fight on equal grounds with Portuguese D. Ace, forcing the latter into a five-day-long battle. Two years ago, he participated in the Summit War in Marineford, trying to help Whitebeard's side. After joining the Strawhats, Jinbe fought and brutally defeated Who's Who, a former CP9 agent and one of the most prominent members of the Beast Pirates' Flying Six.

3) Sanji Vinsmoke

"Black Leg" Sanji (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sanji is the cook of the Strawhat Pirates. His goal is to find the All Blue, a legendary place where all the seas join in a single one. He usually acts like a smart and clever individual, but when in the presence of women, he loses all his usual coolness, to the point that his behavior becomes annoying. Sanji only uses his legs to fight and usually challenges the third most powerful combatant from the enemy's side.

Sanji's best traits as a fighter are his Observation Haki and the speed and strength of his kicks. After awakening his family's genetic enhancements, Sanji increased his physical parameters and unlocked the Ifrit Jambe, a further stage of his previous Diable Jambe. Using this power, Sanji improved enough to defeat Queen, a Yonko Commander who ranks as the third strongest warrior in the Beasts Pirates.

Recently, Sanji's reputation for strength among One Piece fans has been suffering from his status being overshadowed by Zoro and the newcomer, Jinbe. While Sanji's lack of Conqueror Haki and a fight-oriented goal can't be compared to Luffy and Zoro, the speculation that he would lose to Jinbe seems hardly possible.

2) Roronoa Zoro

"Pirate Hunter" Roronoa Zoro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Zoro is a master swordsman who aims to become the World's Strongest Swordsman, surpassing Dracule Mihawk. As One Piece author, Eiichiro Oda, officially confirmed, Zoro is the second strongest individual in Strawhats. He is Luffy's right-hand man and usually acts as the crew's vice-captain. A testament to their connection is the fact that he and Luffy are the only two Strawhats to share certain strength-related achievements.

Zoro is an excellent fighter with outstanding displays of endurance, speed, and physical strength. He is a master of Armament Haki and Conqueror Haki, even managing to unlock the advanced stage of this ability, a feat that Kaido said only the strongest fighters could ever achieve. He even performs destructive sword slashes using his three Graded Swords, Wado Ichimonji, Sandai Kitetsu, and Enma.

After defeating Hyozo, Pica, and Killer during the raid on Onigashima, Zoro teamed up with Luffy and the other Supernovas to fight Kaido and Big Mom. He was able to block the Emperor's combined attack and wound Kaido, inflicting a scar on him. After unleashing his Conqueror Haki, Zoro powered up to the point where he could completely outclass King, Kaido's right-hand man.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

"Straw Hat" Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy is the founder and captain of Straw Hat Pirates. A part of the D. clan, he aims to find the One Piece and become the King of Pirates. Luffy is an exceptional warrior. Throughout the entire One Piece series, he has faced every sort of challenge, fighting against Warlords, Marines, and pirates of all kinds. After defeating Kaido in a fierce battle, Luffy achieved the status of Emperor.

Luffy ate a Mythological Zoan Devil Fruit, the Human-Human, Model: Nika, which grants his body rubber-like properties and allows him to use Gear transformations to enhance his speed, strength, and versatility. Luffy awakened his Devil Fruit to achieve a stage called Gear 5 that gifts him unbelievable powers. He can also use the advanced versions of Observation, Armament, and Conqueror Haki.

After receiving training from Silvers Rayleigh, the former right-hand of the Pirate King, Luffy became really powerful. He easily beat Hody and Caesar, and after unleashing his Gear 4, he was able to overwhelm Doflamingo. In the next arc, he managed to fight Katakuri, the second strongest individual in Big Mom Pirates, to a mutual ko. In the Wano arc, Luffy established himself as a top dog, defeating Kaido.

The Strawhats are rookies on the rise. They are one of the most dynamic forces in the One Piece series, fighting against Marines, Warlords, and other pirates to significantly disrupt the balance of the Three Great Powers. These feats led to Luffy, the Strawhats' captain, being recognized as one of the Four Emperors.

Despite the small size of the crew, the Strawhats are a mighty group. Luffy is the captain, with the greatest strength and authority overall. The crew's first mate is Zoro, who is Luffy's right-hand man and the most powerful man right after the captain. Below Zoro rank two strong fighters: Sanji, who is presumably the third strongest Strawhat, and the former member of the Seven Warlords, Jinbe.

Usopp and Nami are physically weak, but they can be dangerous thanks to their special weapons. Chopper is a good hand-to-hand fighter. Brook is a refined swordsman with tricky powers. Nico Robin and Franky are powerful in their own right because of their Devil Fruit and Cyborg enhancements, respectively.

After their recent power-ups, the Strawhats are definitely worthy of a Yonko crew. Furthermore, with the One Piece series nearing its end, they are about to enter the decisive phase of their adventure, facing even greater challenges that will force them to surpass their limits and improve even further. Hopefully, Eiichiro Oda will gift fans with exciting battles in the final arcs of the series.

