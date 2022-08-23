One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers see Sanji kicked from Monster Trio based on bounties

One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers began leaking in the early hours of Tuesday morning, bringing with them some startling news. The true leader of the Cross Guild, the bounties of its most significant members, and the new bounties for the Straw Hats will all allegedly be revealed in the upcoming issue.

However, the lattermost point has fans debating heavily on social media before the issue is released. Many are arguing that One Piece Chapter 1058 sees a new Monster Trio form when going by bounty value, with one of the former members being kicked to the curb.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down how One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers, according to some fans, see Sanji kicked from the Monster Trio with his newest bounty.

One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers have fans debating who’s Monster Trio and who isn’t

Latest spoilers

With the introduction of new bounties for the Straw Hats (according to currently available spoiler information), One Piece Chapter 1058 seems poised to ignite a war within the fandom. Some fans have already begun the battle based on the alleged latest Straw Hat bounties, which are as follows:

Zoro: 1,101,000,000 Beri

Jinbe: 1,100,000,000 Beri

Sanji: 1,032,000,000 Beri

Robin: 930,000,000 Beri

Usopp: 500,000,000 Beri

Franky: 394,000,000 Beri

Brook: 383,000,000 Beri

Nami: 366,000,000 Beri

Chopper: 1,000 Beri

Of particular interest to many fans are the top three bounties in terms of value, belonging to Zoro, Jinbe, and Sanji, respectively. Above all three is captain Monkey D. Luffy’s 3,000,000,000 Beri bounty, the highest in the crew by an incredibly wide margin. Of particular concern, however,is that Sanji’s bounty is now the fourth highest in the crew.

Despite author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda saying several times that bounties aren’t purely a reflection of strength, fans are still taking these latest numbers in that context. As a result, despite no official chapter being released yet, some fans are already arguing that Sanji has left the Monster Trio.

New monster trio is actually,

Oda is separating Luffy from the rest. New monster trio is actually,Zoro-Jinbe-Sanji. They all got very close bounty.Oda is separating Luffy from the rest. #ONEPIECE1058New monster trio is actually,Zoro-Jinbe-Sanji. They all got very close bounty.Oda is separating Luffy from the rest.

Traditionally speaking, the Monster Trio consisted of Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji, easily and inarguably the three strongest members of the Straw Hat crew. However, Jinbe’s recent addition to the crew and having a bounty valued higher than Sanji’s has resulted in many fans arguing for the latter’s elimination from the group.

This would result in him being replaced by Jinbe, who now holds the third highest bounty in the crew, to form the new Monster Trio of Luffy, Zoro, and Jinbe. Expectedly, Sanji's fans aren’t happy about this, and are instead arguing that it’s Luffy who has left the Monster Trio simply due to being so high above the rest in terms of power.

In the wake of Gear Fifth and Luffy’s Awakening his true Devil Fruit powers, this is certainly a plausible argument. However, Jinbe and Zoro fans seem to be digging their heels in against this claim, arguing that even if he’s more monstrous than the others, Luffy is still part of the Monster Trio.

It’s also worth noting that the Monster Trio designation is a non-canon, completely fan-made name for the group for the strongest Straw Hat crew members. At no point in any canon material, in One Piece Chapter 1058 or before, is any part of the crew referred to as the "Monster Trio." However, this also means fans can argue for their Monster Trio to be whoever they want it to be.

The situation is certainly an interesting one. While Sanji did receive a massive powerup via the Ifrit Jambe and his exoskeleton activating during his fight against Queen, his lower bounty is undermining claims of his strength. On the other hand, he is an original East Blue Straw Hat and has been a part of the fan-designated Monster Trio from the start.

There’s also Jinbe, who is seemingly receiving such a massive bounty increase due to who he is and where he’s been rather than his actual strength. He has an incredible rapsheet to go on, having been on Fisher Tiger's crew, leading his own crew, being a former Shichibukai, and being on two Yonko crews (the Big Mom and Straw Hat Pirates).

It's an intriguing debate that One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers are bringing up, one that is also forcing a look at the bounty system and its flaws. While Oda never intended for his bounty system to be used as a means of powerscaling, reactions to One Piece Chapter 1058 spoilers seemingly indicate that this is the bounty system’s fate.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

