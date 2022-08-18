One Piece Film: Red retains #1 spot in second weekend at box office, becomes franchise's best-grossing film

With One Piece Film: Red’s second weekend at the box office coming to a close, it has retained the top spot and earned an accolade within the franchise. After just its second weekend in theaters, the film has grossed 7 billion yen with more than 5 million tickets sold.

One Piece Film: Red has now surpassed Film: Z as the highest earning film in the franchise’s history, both in terms of ticket sales and box office earnings. This is an impressive achievement for the franchise, which has shown that it can also capitalize on the recent craze of anime movies from hit series like Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest reports concerning One Piece Film: Red’s theatrical success following its second weekend in theaters.

One Piece Film: Red’s second weekend at the box office solidifies its top spot and makes it the franchise’s best-grossing film

One Piece Film: Red’s second weekend at the box office was massively successful. Not only did it take the film’s theatrical run to the next level, but it also benefited the franchise overall.

Starting with Film: Red’s theatrical run, the series was able to hold onto the top spot at the Japanese box offices for its second weekend in general theaters. The film earned just under 1.5 billion Japanese Yen with more than 1 million tickets sold during the weekend. The numbers are remarkable considering it is the film’s second weekend out.

For context, the film’s opening weekend saw just over 2.25 billion Yen earned over 1.58 million tickets sold. The numbers of the second weekend become even more impressive in this light, standing at two-thirds of what the opening weekend drew. In the digital age, where spoilers and video clips are posted almost immediately after initial screenings are out, such a consistent draw can’t be understated.

The popularity has also helped One Piece Film: Red reach impressive heights within the franchise. After having sold more than 5 million tickets for more than 7 billion Yen since coming to general release theaters, the latest movie in the franchise has become its highest grossing yet.

The previous record holder was One Piece Film: Z, which grossed a final total of 6.87 billion Yen. Considering that was the final total accrued by Film: Z before it left theaters, Film: Red’s accomplishment deserves a huge applause from fans. After just two weeks of being in the box office, the film broke the record and cemented its top spot.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

