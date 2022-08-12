One Piece Chapter 1057 (leaked): Straw Hats leave Wano, Yamato’s decision, and more

One Piece Chapter 1057 brings a wide range of emotions as the Wano Country arc finally ends.

Needless to say, this will be a very divisive chapter within the community. Eiichiro Oda made sure to wrap up most of the loose ends before the Straw Hats left. However, there is one person that won't be joining them on their ship.

Here's what readers need to know about the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1057

Yamato stays behind

The Straw Hats are getting ready to finally sail the seas. However, a few people didn't get a chance to say goodbye just yet. One Piece Chapter 1057 starts off with everybody saying their farewells.

"Momonosuke and Kinemon (along with Yamato) say goodbye to Luffy and his gang."

Yamato also makes a final decision in this chapter.

"Yamato will not leave with Luffy and the rest, will first travel through Wanokuni and later go out to sea."

Without question, this will be the most controversial aspect of One Piece Chapter 1057. In the past several chapters, it seemed like Oda was building up to Yamato joining the Straw Hats.

Instead, he decided to explore Wano Country a little before going out to sea. There is great potential for a cover story right here.

It's unknown whether or not Yamato will rejoin the Straw Hats at a later date as Jinbe did. Perhaps he was never meant to join in the first place. Either way, Yamato will be the center of yet another heated argument within the One Piece community.

Wano is under Luffy's protection

After defeating Kaido, Luffy finally joined the prestigious ranks of the Yonko. This means that his Jolly Roger now carries great meaning. Nobody is going to mess with a territory under his supervision. In a simple gesture, he declared his intention to protect Wano Country:

"Luffy hands his flag to Momonosuke."

This is very similar to how Whitebeard protected Fishman Island from potential threats. Luffy also made a lot of friends in Wano Country. He will likely meet them again in the very near future.

"Luffy tells Momonosuke, Kinemon and Yamato that he will come to find them the moment they want to set sail to the sea"

One Piece Chapter 1057 leaves open the possibility that Yamato will return in a major way. His fans can at least find solace in that.

Act 3 finally ends as Wano draws to a close

Now that Kaido and Big Mom have been defeated, there is nothing left to do in Wano Country. All the major pirate crews go their separate ways in One Piece Chapter 1057:

"Luffy, Law, Kid and their gangs leave Wanokuni"

One Piece Chapter 1057 ends with the following scene:

"At the end of the chapter Momonosuke wonders where they should place the flag."

For readers who like to joke about how Act 3 never seems to end, Eiichiro Oda brings everything to a close with the following narration:

"End of Act 3 and the end of Wanokuni."

Just like that, the Wano Country arc is finally over. It's been a long four years, but the Straw Hats are ready to move on. Several dangers lie ahead of them in their journey to find the One Piece treasure.

