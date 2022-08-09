One Piece Chapter 1057 hints suggest a divisive chapter with Yamato at the core

While Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is on a publication break this week, hints for One Piece Chapter 1057 have pressed on regardless, suggesting a very divisive chapter. Unsurprisingly, Yamato is at the core of this division, once again finding herself on the topic of debate amongst fans.

While nothing is confirmed as of this writing, many predict the purported divisiveness of the issue is centered around her not joining the crew. Fans should be cautious of jumping to conclusions until veritable One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers are released, but there are many hints which point to this conclusion.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest hints from leakers for One Piece Chapter 1057.

One Piece Chapter 1057 hints from leakers suggest Yamato might not be joining the crew, once more causing fans to debate her character arc

The hints

As mentioned earlier, One Piece Chapter 1057’s official release date may be delayed by a week due to a publication break, but leakers are still moving along with hints. Unfortunately for some fans, the hints suggest that Yamato might not be joining the crew.

#ONEPIECE1057



ANOTHER HINT by EMUNOPLA:



+🦊 Bye 🏻



⛩️ Bye 🏻

The best place to start is with two hints from EMUNOPLA, both of which provide major clues about the upcoming issue. The first tweet sees a peach emoji and a fox emoji being equated to a waving goodbye emoji, as well as a torii gate emoji also being equated to a waving goodbye emoji.

Fans have taken this to suggest that Momonosuke (a peach dragon, with “momo”, also meaning peach in Japanese) and Kin’emon (user of the Foxfire Style) say their goodbyes in the chapter. The torii gate being equated to the waving goodbye emoji suggests that the Straw Hats will depart Wano in the upcoming issue.

#ONEPIECE1057



ANOTHER HINT by EMUNOPLA



"Yamato fans will like Chapter 1057 a lot but in a strange way."

The second tweet from EMUNOPLA says that “Yamato fans will like Chapter 1057 a lot, but in a strange way,” which many fans have taken to mean that she doesn’t join the crew. Many theories exist that outline the foreshadowing of her not joining the crew, with nearly all of them pointing to the recent Ryokugyu incident as the final piece of the puzzle.

#ONEPIECE1057



HINT by ScotchInformer



Also he said, "I guess many of you wont be happy but I'm so happy"

Similar feelings were also professed by the well-known and very reputable ScotchInformer, who said, “I guess many of you won’t be happy but I’m so happy” about the issue. Many have taken this to mean that Yamato is indeed not joining the crew in the end, considering that a vast majority of the series’ fans seem to see her as a part of the crew.

One final, major hint comes from the WorstGen forum boards, where one leaker says, in reference to Yamato and Carrot joining, that “we all won, but maybe not in the way we wanted.” This was followed by promises from a majority of readers enjoying the upcoming issue, likely indicating that the resolution of the two allies’ plotlines is at least satisfactorily handled.

#SPOILER #ONEPIECE1057



A little hint from one of the leakers:



Regarding the joining of Carrot and Yamato, he said: We all won, but maybe not in the way we wanted, but (we will enjoy the class a lot).

With the inclusion of Carrot in this specific hint, many fans are assuming that Yamato has chosen to stay in Wano, while the Mink will join the Straw Hats for the rest of their journey. If this ends up being the case, it’s likely the root cause of the issue’s divisiveness, with many fans dichotomously aligning themselves with one or the other to join the crew.

It’s one of the more interesting leak periods for the series in a long time and suggests One Piece Chapter 1057 to be an impactful issue. Unfortunately, with the Weekly Shonen Jump publication break, there’s a chance fans will be waiting until next week for any veritable One Piece Chapter 1057 summary spoilers.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

