One Piece Chapter 1057: Release date, what to expect, and more

One Piece Chapter 1057 will be riding a huge wave of hypeworthy buildups after recent events.

Shonen Jump will be taking a break this week, so readers will have to wait a little while longer for the next chapter. Please note, this doesn't count Eiichiro Oda's scheduled breaks, so there could be more in the future.

Disappointment aside, readers can still look forward to One Piece Chapter 1057. Ever since he returned from a hiatus, Oda has been on a roll with the Wano Country arc. Perhaps the next chapter will see the Straw Hats finally leave for their next destination, wherever it may be.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Here's what readers should know about One Piece Chapter 1057 before it releases

Expected release date

MANGA Plus @MangaPlusENG Set sail! Catch up to all of ONE PIECE for free at MANGA Plus! Set sail! Catch up to all of ONE PIECE for free at MANGA Plus! 🇬🇧 Set sail! Catch up to all of ONE PIECE for free at MANGA Plus! https://t.co/sRddNQo4wH

Readers must remember that there will be a break this week. One Piece Chapter 1057 will be officially released in Japan on August 22, 2022. However, other timezones will get it a day earlier. Furthermore, Shueisha will publish it on their Weekly Shonen Jump.

Here's a look at the current schedule for One Piece Chapter 1057:

Pacific Standard Time : 8:00 am PST (August 21)

: 8:00 am PST (August 21) Eastern Standard Time : 11:00 am EST (August 21)

: 11:00 am EST (August 21) Indian Standard Time : 8:30 pm IST (August 21)

: 8:30 pm IST (August 21) British Standard Time : 4:00 pm BST (August 21)

: 4:00 pm BST (August 21) Central European Standard Time : 5:00 pm CEST (August 21)

: 5:00 pm CEST (August 21) Philippine Standard Time : 11:00 pm PHT (August 21)

: 11:00 pm PHT (August 21) Japanese Standard Time : 12:00 am JST (August 22)

: 12:00 am JST (August 22) Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am ACST (August 22)

Manga readers can try using MANGA Plus by Shueisha, which will allow them to read the first and last three chapters of the series. Readers can also use the Shonen Jump+ app, but this one requires a subscription.

For those interested in raw spoilers, they will likely be out by Monday or Tuesday the week before. Twitter user @Redon usually posts summaries when they are shared on social media.

What happened in the last chapter?

Luffy, Kid, and Law read the latest news from the outside world. It turns out that Buggy the Clown has issued new bounties over the Marines going after him. Even more shockingly, he recruited Dracule Mihawk and Crocodile into his Cross Guild. It's currently unknown why they're working together in the first place.

Nico Robin also told Luffy about the Ancient Weapon Pluton. However, the Straw Hat expressed no interest in using it just yet. Meanwhile, from a safe distance, Caribou overheard the entire conversation. He plans on telling a mysterious person what he just learned.

In the Flower Capital, it's revealed that Inuarashi and Nekomamushi want to stay behind in Wano Country. They intend on serving Momonosuke for the remainder of his shogun term. In the meantime, Carrot will become the new ruler of the Mink tribe, despite her objections.

Luffy, Kid, and Law all go their separate ways into the New World. Right before the chapter ends, Yamato can be seen on the rooftop, harboring the intention of joining the Straw Hats very shortly. Perhaps this will finally happen in One Piece Chapter 1057.

Here's what readers might expect in this chapter

J Klum @PokemanZ0N6 Next chapter will be interesting because if Yamato joins there will be outrage, and if she doesn't there will be outrage



I think the reason oda separated jimbei from the festival is to save the toast with yamato there too Next chapter will be interesting because if Yamato joins there will be outrage, and if she doesn't there will be outrageI think the reason oda separated jimbei from the festival is to save the toast with yamato there too

There's no telling what can happen in One Piece Chapter 1057. However, based on the previous chapter's ending, the Straw Hats will finally leave Wano Country behind them. Now is the perfect time for Yamato to join their crew.

Momonosuke and Kin'emon also didn't get to say their goodbyes, so they could potentially do something by One Piece Chapter 1057. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. However, it's all but certain that Yamato will make way into the Thousand Sunny.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul