One Piece Chapter 1056 leaked: Twitter goes crazy over Buggy’s new bounties

One Piece Chapter 1056 has taken social media by storm with some new bounty revelations.

The upcoming chapter has already been leaked by verifiable sources on Twitter, including @Redon and @Etenbody. They are typically responsible for giving out spoilers for early chapter releases. Naturally, the hype train keeps rolling down the line, and there are no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Buggy's own bounty is yet to be revealed despite his Yonko status. With that said, One Piece Chapter 1056 has dropped a major bombshell in the form of a new bounty system. Buggy has completely turned the tables on the Marines, and for once, they will have to be on the defensive.

Twitter explodes in excitement over Buggy's new bounty system in One Piece Chapter 1056

Here's what the leaks have to say

One Piece Chapter 1056 brings yet another update to Buggy the Clown and his recent activities. The chapter is apparently titled "Cross Guild," which is the name of his new organization. For some reason, Crocodile and Dracule Mihawk have taken part in Buggy's latest scheme.

Arguably, the biggest talking point will be that Buggy has issued bounties on the Marines themselves. Ever since the beginning of the series, the World Government has wanted to bring in pirates dead or alive. One Piece Chapter 1056 now gives them a taste of their own medicine.

The bounties are yet to be revealed, but it will send massive shockwaves in the community.

Buggy's unlikely success has been celebrated on social media

Buggy's stock has risen massively ever since these last few chapters. Before Kaido's defeat, he was a former Warlord on the run from the World Government. The roles seem to have been reversed now. Buggy is a Yonko with powerful subordinates going after the Marines.

Based on the One Piece Chapter 1056 leaks, Buggy fans will continue to eat well. It's rare for starter villains to maintain their relevance by the end game of their respective series. Buggy didn't go the way of Kuro or Don Krieg. Instead, he's actively making big moves in the New World.

Buggy has always been a popular character in the series. His ability to fail upwards has been consistently impressive. However, by One Piece Chapter 1056, he's finally being taken seriously by the Marines. Eiichiro Oda really took the "Buggy D. God" jokes to heart.

Readers also can't wait to see Mihawk and Crocodile again

Buggy's antics have drawn a lot of attention with the One Piece Chapter 1056 leaks. With that said, some Twitter users want to see Crocodile and Mihawk again as it's been a long time since they've been relevant in the series. Fans always liked them for their cool designs and awesome fighting styles.

Mihawk has always been a complete mystery. He is the world's best swordsman and yet his motivations remain unclear. Fans still have no idea when he's supposed to have that final duel with Roronoa Zoro. In the meantime, Crocodile hasn't done anything since the One Piece time skip.

Either way, manga readers cannot wait to see them return. Along with the Marines, their updated bounties are yet to be revealed, and fans would love to compare them in the future.

