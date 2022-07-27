One Piece: 10 Marines to look out for in the final saga

It's about time for One Piece fans to see what the Marines are truly capable of.

Eiichiro Oda wants to end the series within the next three years. Whether or not he can meet his tentative deadline is a different story. Regardless, all the major players will have to make their moves very soon.

The Marines have been a major antagonistic force ever since the beginning of the series. It will be very interesting to see what happens with several key members. Aokiji will be left off this list since he is no longer part of the Marines.

Disclaimer: This article contains manga spoilers and reflects the writer's personal views.

Kizaru, Smoker and 8 other Marines who will likely be making their moves in the final saga of One Piece

1) X Drake

The Wano Country arc dropped a major bombshell regarding X Drake. The pirate was secretly a Marine the entire time. Along with Koby, he is a member of the mysterious SWORD organization.

X Drake's true motives are yet to be understood. However, his group is directly opposed to Cipher Pol, who are traditionally seen as villains in this series.

One Piece fans often speculate that SWORD could represent all the "good" Marines that want to change the organization from within.

X Drake is still alive and well, so he may have a role to play in the final saga.

2) Koby

One Piece fans will always remember Koby, the former cabin boy of Alvida. He's grown much stronger ever since he trained with Garp.

Koby is among the very few Marines with a kind and gentle heart. Of course, that doesn't make him weak by any means. He is a member of the secret organization SWORD, whose motives remain unknown.

It will be interesting to see what Koby does by the end of the series. Perhaps he will have the makings to become a powerful Admiral one day.

3) Tashigi

Tashigi has always been a beloved character in the One Piece community. Alongside her partner Smoker, they constantly switch back and forth between Luffy's allies and enemies.

Tashigi isn't the strongest fighter by any means, but she never backs down from a challenge. She still has room to grow by the end of the series.

It's hard to believe that all the Marines will be unified by the final war. Tashigi is among the most likely candidates to oppose the World Government, along with Smoker and Koby. Luffy will eventually reveal the truth about them one day.

4) Smoker

Smoker used to chase Luffy around back in the day. While those days are behind him now, he is still a strong fighter with his Logia Devil Fruit.

One Piece fans would love to see him team up with Luffy one last time. Smoker only works alongside his rivals whenever they have a common enemy, such as Caesar Clown back in Punk Hazard.

With that said, the Vice Admiral has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the World Government. He is never afraid to call them out for their actions. He might not even fight on their side in the final war.

5) Sentomaru

Sentomaru made his first appearance back in Sabaody Archipelago. One Piece fans had no idea just how powerful he could be.

Sentomaru demonstrated the ability to use advanced Busoshoku Haki. Only a select few people in the world can master this power. He is also a world-class bodyguard to Doctor Vegapunk.

Sentomaru runs the Marine Science Unit, which means he will likely play a major role when Vegapunk eventually shows up. One Piece fans cannot wait for that day to finally arrive.

6) Ryokugyu

This psychotic lunatic might just be even crazier than Sakazuki. He will definitely be a major enemy in the final war. More than a few One Piece fans would love to see him get put in his place.

Not only did Ryokugyu enter Wano Country all by himself, but he even wanted to fight everybody there. However, the Admiral ended up running away from Shanks when he sensed his power.

Ryokugyu ate a Loga Devil Fruit that could turn him into a forest. The power of creation is quite the contrast to his destructive nature.

7) Fujitora

Unlike the vast majority of Admirals in this series, Fujitora only cares about doing the right thing. He doesn't have a warped concept of justice like Ryokugyu. Instead, he was more than willing to swallow his pride and let the Straw Hats take credit for bringing down Doflamingo in Dressrosa.

Fujitora is yet to really test his limits in the One Piece series. Many fans would love to see what he can really do with gravity manipulation.

If the Marines were to be reformed by the end of the series, he would be a top candidate to lead the charge. One Piece fans may also get to see why Fujitora blinded himself. In fact, they want to know where he came from in the first place.

8) Garp

Whitebeard made it clear that whoever finds the One Piece will challenge the World Government. Luffy will inevitably have to fight them at some point.

It will be interesting to see where Garp's allegiances lie. The Vice Admiral may work for the World Government, but he may not be willing to fight his own grandson. Garp had already let himself get hit by Luffy back in Marineford.

On that note, Garp's past is still largely unknown. He used to be a rival to the late Pirate King himself, so he is obviously a very powerful fighter. Perhaps fans will finally learn more about him in a God Valley flashback. That's where he made a name for himself in One Piece.

9) Kizaru

Kizaru is the only remaining Admiral from the original trio. Along with Fujitora and Ryokugyu, he is still a very dangerous threat.

Of course, his motivations are still a complete mystery. One Piece fans have no idea what he's really thinking at any given time.

It can be argued that Kizaru divides the current Admirals into the following categories:

Lawful Good : Fujitora

: Fujitora Chaotic Evil : Ryokugyu

: Ryokugyu Neutral: Kizaru

One Piece fans would love to know why Kizaru even bothered joining the Marines in the first place. His concept of "Lazy Justice" is quite the enigma. Perhaps that will be explained in the final saga.

10) Sakazuki (formerly Akainu)

Sakazuki might be the Fleet Admiral of the Marines, but he couldn't have picked a worse time.

Now that Sabo and Luffy are making their big moves, this is a historical turning point for the One Piece series. Sakazuki is not in the mood to play nice with them anymore.

It has long been speculated that he will be among the final antagonists of the One Piece series, along with Blackbeard and Im. Fans want to know why he's taken an extremist position like "Absolute Justice" in the first place.

Sakazuki has only made the Marines stronger over the years. Due to his role in Ace's death, he will undoubtedly have to fight Sabo and/or Luffy. Emotions will be riding high for that inevitable encounter.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

