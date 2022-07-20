One Piece Chapter 1054 theory: Is a war against World Government on the Horizon?

One Piece Chapter 1054 has been the most talked about topic among the community for many days now. The information that was leaked on July 19 and 20 about this long-awaited new addition to the manga series has fans all around the world hyped for the future of their heroes.

Nonetheless, it also paints a grim picture of the future of the world Luffy and his friends live in. For centuries, the World Government and the Marines have been most countries in One Piece’s universe with an iron fist.

Samuel @law_goat @Orojapan1 Damn sabo kickstarted a planetary revolution @Orojapan1 Damn sabo kickstarted a planetary revolution 🔥🔥🔥

Now, Luffy and Sabo’s latest actions have inspired those oppressed by this tyrannical government to stand up and fight for their freedom. Even Akainu seems to be worried about the state their world is in right now. Could this mean a massive war is imminent after One Piece Chapter 1054? Continue reading to learn more?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1054.

Is One Piece Chapter 1054 hinting at a world war against the World Government?

One of the most recent leaks about this chapter came in the form of Raw Scans that depicted a few scenes fans will be able to read after its official release.

Some of the most relevant ones for the future of the series revealed that the World Government and the Marines are having a tough time controlling people. Luffy’s victory over Kaido was already one of the most discussed subjects in Chapter 1053, and now his brother Sabo is also giving the world something to talk about as well.

Rivaille @RivailleNoah_

#ONEPIECE1054

Emperor of Emperor of

the Flames the Sea Ace must be so proud of you🤧 #ONEPIECE1054 SPOILERSEmperor of Emperor ofthe Flames the Sea Ace must be so proud of you🤧#ONEPIECE1054 #ONEPIECE1054SPOILERSEmperor of Emperor ofthe Flames the Sea https://t.co/3EJCfiPUFS

A leaked scan revealed a newspaper containing information about how Sabo apparently killed King Cobra of Alabasta. The Marines are not happy about this since his kingdom is one of the original members of the World Government.

In another scan, fans can also see the repercussions these actions had on the common folk. Sabo is seen as a hero, a true revolutionary that will bring equality to those who have suffered under the World Government and the Celestial Dragons. His image is displayed in a building while people revolt and praise him.

For years, fans have been speculating that One Piece's final saga would be a massive confrontation between pirates and the World Government. However, One Piece Chapter 1054 could be implying that a much bigger conflict is near.

Why are Luffy and Sabo’s accomplishments so significant?

Luffy and his brothers are the new heroes in One Piece Chapter 1054 (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece’s world is filled with amazing creatures, awesome powers, and charismatic heroes but is unfortunately also filled with corruption, greed, discrimination, and death.

Those in charge of the World Government present themselves as righteous leaders who just want the best for their people, but this cannot be further from the truth.

People like the Celestial Dragons terrorize those who live under their rule, fearing that one day they will also end up as slaves for a noble or dead because of one of their tantrums. Unless you are wealthy or a member of the Marines, living inside One Piece’s world is going to be a grueling task.

Audrielle Allan R. Amon @imaudieamon @WorstGenHQ that's a reach saying lower creatures to a country , luffy will get angry and declare war on World government and Ryokogu will be an example of it messing with other countries rights @WorstGenHQ that's a reach saying lower creatures to a country , luffy will get angry and declare war on World government and Ryokogu will be an example of it messing with other countries rights

Moreover, people that do not live under by World Government rules, like the inhabitants of the Land of Wano, are considered disposable and have no rights. This horrible truth was revealed by Aramaki, otherwise known as Admiral Greenbull, in the leaked summary for One Piece Chapter 1054.

He said that the people of Wano are not considered humans in his eyes since they are not members of his government.

People are tired of the constant fear and humiliation they have to go through every day of their lives. But people like Luffy and Sabo are giving them hope for a better future. The World Government ignored all the crimes committed by Kaido during his time as the Land of Wano’s leader until Luffy stopped him.

Amir @PEAKFlCTION #ONEPIECE1054 #ONEPIECEspoilers Greatest sibling duo in Anime and Manga, Luffy took down the strongest person in the the world in Kaido and Sabo walked into Mariejois fought off 2 Admirals, saved Kuma and is now a hero around the world Greatest sibling duo in Anime and Manga, Luffy took down the strongest person in the the world in Kaido and Sabo walked into Mariejois fought off 2 Admirals, saved Kuma and is now a hero around the world 🐐🐐 #ONEPIECE1054 #ONEPIECEspoilers https://t.co/pfm9C5ydIe

Outside of villains who wanted power for themselves, no one had hurt a member of the World Government committee until Sabo supposedly killed King Cobra. These two actions have sparked a desire for change and revolution in many people who have already lost hope in the past.

Will there be a war against the World Government?

KritLonelyDemon @KritLonely @smokegodgogeta @DuwangIs @newworldartur It's gonna be fight those of Blackbeard first, then after becoming a Pirate King, there's a Greatest Final War happen, a rebellion against the tyrannical World Government or Im-Sama @smokegodgogeta @DuwangIs @newworldartur It's gonna be fight those of Blackbeard first, then after becoming a Pirate King, there's a Greatest Final War happen, a rebellion against the tyrannical World Government or Im-Sama

It is obvious that for One Piece’s story to end in a satisfactory manner, all the loose ends must be tied up first. One of these unresolved issues is the World Government and the Marines chasing after Luffy and his friends.

A confrontation between the military forces and the Worst Generation is inevitable and something that fans have been waiting to see for a long time. Still, even if Luffy and his comrades were to defeat Akainu and the other Admirals, that wouldn't mean the World Government is done.

✧arai✧ @xiaodejoont the big war with world government. writing this gave me chills lol like it’s gonna be crazier than marineford IT HAS TO BE. luffy vs akainu / im sama is gonna be CRAZY the big war with world government. writing this gave me chills lol like it’s gonna be crazier than marineford IT HAS TO BE. luffy vs akainu / im sama is gonna be CRAZY

One Piece Chapter 1054 points to Oda being aware of this, considering he is slowly establishing a setting for a worldwide war. Since Luffy and Sabo became heroes to the people of the world, many individuals have joined their fight against those in power.

People who were not previously affiliated with the Revolutionary Army are now prepared to fight to liberate themselves. Individuals who were already fighting for a better world have been invigorated by Luffy’s fight against Kaido, like the Scabbards, Yamato, and Momonosuke, who are fighting against Greenbull to protect the Strawhat captain.

This points to a massive awakening that is occurring right now in the people who inhabit the world of One Piece. If a war ends up occurring, fans can almost guarantee that the whole world is going to be involved.

Final thoughts

It is time for the World Government to end (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

The war against the World Government has always been the awaited finale of One Piece’s manga. While most fans expected it to be a big fight between pirates and Marines, it may seem that the conflict will occur on a much bigger scale, according to the events of One Piece Chapter 1054.

Sabo was quickly gaining followers for the Revolutionary Army after news about him murdering King Cobra came out. This has helped people realize that even those in power are not invincible and can, in fact, be taken down.

⁦OPJAPARO @opjaparo #spoiler_one_piece_1054



Unknown Soldier: “A few hours before the assassination… in the Heavenly Dragons’ Land of Gods, the world nobles’ emblem “Heavenly Dragon’s Hoof” was destroyed! It was a declaration of war!”.... Unknown Soldier: “A few hours before the assassination… in the Heavenly Dragons’ Land of Gods, the world nobles’ emblem “Heavenly Dragon’s Hoof” was destroyed! It was a declaration of war!”.... #spoiler_one_piece_1054Unknown Soldier: “A few hours before the assassination… in the Heavenly Dragons’ Land of Gods, the world nobles’ emblem “Heavenly Dragon’s Hoof” was destroyed! It was a declaration of war!”.... ⬇️

Meanwhile, Luffy proved to the world that it is possible for people to fight for their freedom even if the World Government does nothing to help. He defeated Kaido and liberated the entire country without a single Marine helping him in the process.

Thanks to these actions, the population of the world is starting to regain hope for a better tomorrow. One Piece Chapter 1054 has already shown that people are prepared to fight in this upcoming war, and fans can be sure they will not be alone.

