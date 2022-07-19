One Piece: 4 characters that Sabo can beat (and 4 he can’t)

Sabo is the Chief of Staff for the Revolutionary Army, which says a lot about his fighting strength in One Piece.

He may have a bounty of 602,000,000 bellies, but his threat level is far beyond that. Sabo is among the very few One Piece characters to eat a Logia fruit. In a relatively short time, he seems to have mastered the Mera Mera no Mi, which formerly belonged to his sworn brother Ace.

Sabo can take on the vast majority of characters in this series. For the sake of fairness, this article will contain manga spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1054. The "Emperor of Flames" has proven himself to be a very powerful fighter, given his successful mission at the Reverie.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Sabo can definitely take on the following One Piece characters

4) Onigumo

Vice Admirals shouldn't be written off so easily. Back in Marineford, Onigumo was fast enough to catch Marco the Phoenix off guard. He might not be the strongest Marine, but he certainly packs a punch.

Onigumo consumed an unnamed Devil Fruit that turns him into a spider. He can hold eight sabers with his extra appendages. This gives him a chance to defend himself while attacking his opponent in return.

With that said, Onigumo isn't going to fare well against Sabo. The latter prefers to break his opponent's weapons before attacking them further. One Piece fans may recall this is what he did to Bastille in the Dressrosa arc. Sabo won't have much trouble if Onigumo is fighting with his bare hands.

3) Rob Lucci

One Piece fans should never underestimate Rob Lucci. The former CP9 agent is strong enough to become a member of CP0, the strongest organization within the Cipher Pol. Lucci is a skilled practitioner of every single Rokushiki technique.

With that said, Lucci doesn't have elemental powers like Sabo does. This already puts him at a major disadvantage.

Sabo has the ability to create and control fire with the Mera Mera no Mi. He can also transform select parts of his body to become intangible. Lucci doesn't have as many approaches to battle as Sabo does.

2) Donquixote Doflamingo

Not many characters have the ability to awaken Devil Fruits in the One Piece series. Doflamingo ate the Ito Ito no Mi, allowing him to control strings at will. Furthermore, he can turn his surroundings into the same material.

This will be a difficult fight for Sabo, but he could still pull it off. His flame attacks should be able to burn the strings around him. Sabo could also cauterize wounds that Doflamingo receives, which could affect his regeneration.

Doflamingo is a versatile One Piece villain, but he will ultimately be defeated here. Dragon wouldn't trust Sabo to fight multiple Admirals if he couldn't take on a significantly weaker character.

1) Portgas D. Ace

Unfortunately, this popular One Piece character never lived up to his full potential. Ace's premature death meant that he missed out on two years of training. Sabo has only gotten stronger in that time frame.

Technically speaking, this match would be impossible since both fighters cannot have the same fruit. However, for the sake of this article, it can be argued that Sabo is a better combatant. If they can somehow fight with the same fruit, Ace will likely be the loser in this encounter.

Sabo has demonstrated far superior Haki than Ace ever did. He is also a master of Ryusoken dragon claw techniques. Meanwhile, Ace is severely lacking with his close-quarters combat. He is also too reliant on his Devil Fruit.

Meanwhile, Sabo wouldn't last very long against these One Piece fighters

4) Yamato

Simply put, Yamato has far better feats at the moment. She can pull off the Raimei Hakke technique by infusing Haoshoku Haki with her Takeru club. This is a signature attack that Kaido also uses to knock out enemies in a single hit. Sabo isn't going to break that weapon so easily.

Yamato also consumed a Mythical Zoan fruit, which tremendously improves her offense and defense. By comparison, Sabo doesn't have these stat boosts.

She also has the secondary ability to use ice attacks. One Piece fans may remember how Aokiji fought Akainu evenly, and how he used ice against magma. Yamato should be able to do the same with Sabo's fire, which is a significantly weaker element in this universe.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

These sworn brothers were more evenly matched back in Dressrosa. However, the same cannot be said after Wano Country.

Luffy only started reaching his peak with the newly acquired Gear Fifth. By awakening his Devil Fruit, he can apply cartoon physics to his surroundings. Only a select few One Piece fighters can take him on in this form.

Even without Gear Fifth, Luffy is still a master of various Haki techniques. Sabo is yet to display the same level of skill as Luffy did. This could potentially change in the future, but even then Sabo isn't nearly as durable as Luffy. Remember, the latter is secretly a Mythical Zoan.

2) Monkey D. Dragon

Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army. He also trained Sabo on how to be a better fighter. It wouldn't make sense for Dragon to be weaker than his subordinates, even someone as strong as Sabo.

One Piece fans are yet to see him in action. However, there is good reason to believe that Dragon is extremely powerful. He is a member of the Monkey family, a lineage that includes Luffy and Garp.

Sabo isn't going to defeat him any time soon. Again, he takes direct orders from Dragon himself. There is clearly a difference in power levels here.

1) Akainu

Devil Fruits have type advantages and disadvantages in the One Piece series. For example, ice is stronger than snow, which is why Aokiji's powers are better than Monet's. Of course, the same applies to magma and fire.

Sabo faces the same problems Ace had back in Marineford. Akainu is far more offensively powerful with the Magu Magu no Mi. By comparison, the Mera Mera no Mi is no match for that Devil Fruit.

Akainu is also the Fleet Admiral of the Marines. This highly prestigious title can only be obtained by the most powerful characters. Akainu is also durable enough to survive direct attacks from Whitebeard, formerly the world's strongest man. His physical feats currently outclass Sabo in every way.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far