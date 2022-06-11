One Piece: 8 Devil Fruits that have yet to be explained

One Piece doesn't have too many unnamed Devil Fruits left in the series.

Devil Fruits are a source of major power. They grant users very special abilities, such as electromagnetism. Of course, with so many Devil Fruits lying around, some of them are still a complete mystery. A few years ago, One Piece fans didn't even know the name of Eustass Kid's Jiki Jiki no Mi.

There are still a few Devil Fruit users whose abilities have yet to be explained properly. It's already known that One Piece will be entering the final saga in the next few months. Whether it's through a Vivre Card or the official manga, perhaps these fruits can finally have a name.

One Piece readers would love to see these Devil Fruits explained

8) Epoida can turn into a caterpillar

Epoida is a minor character was a member of the Whitebeard Pirates. His entire body shape is very similar to a traditional caterpillar. He even wears colors that are strongly associated with them.

Predictably, he can also become a caterpillar with his unnamed Zoan fruit. Epoida can increase the length of his very long body.

Some of the Whitebeard Pirates had their Devil Fruit powers explained in a random SBS, such as Blamenco and the Poke Poke no Mi. This is where Oda brings up minor details in his story, where he wouldn't have time otherwise. However, it seems like he completely forgot about Epoida.

7) Dalmatian can turn into a dalmatian

This high-ranking officer is a Vice Admiral of the Marines. Dalmatian wasn't particularly creative with his name, but it tells everybody what they need to know about him. He can transform into a dalmatian via a Zoan Devil Fruit.

Interestingly, he always keeps his powers active in the One Piece series. Dalmatian has only been seen in his hybrid form. Half of his face always looks like a dog. Even when he was younger, Dalmatian still maintained this form. The officer must really like this particular dog breed.

Hybrid transformations combine the characteristics of both humans and animals, which only makes them stronger in the One Piece series.

6) Onigumo can grow spider limbs from his hair

Onigumo is a firm believer in Absolute Justice. The Vice Admiral is a very ardent follower of Sakazuki.

He bears a Japanese name that stands for "demon spider," but only when using direct Kanji. This is reflected in his Zoan Devil Fruit. Onigumo produces six different spider arms from his own hair. This gives him the ability to attack with multiple sabers.

It's very likely that Onigumo is using a hybrid transformation, since he can also grow a spider abdomen.

5) Lafitte can sprout wings and use hypnosis

Lafitte is the navigator of the Blackbeard Pirates. This stealth master was skilled enough to sneak into Mary Geoise by himself. It may or may not have anything to do with a Devil Fruit.

During the Impel Down arc, it was revealed that Lafitte can fly with angel wings. He can also hypnotize various targets through some unknown technique. Some readers speculate that he could be a Mythical Zoan user, since those fruits offer secondary powers.

The One Piece series has never outright confirmed that Lafitte ate a Devil Fruit. It's only implied through Vivre Card #0268, which may or may not be accurate.

4) Sanjuan Wolf is bigger than most giants

Sanjuan Wolf is among the largest giants in One Piece history. His size is roughly comparable to the Marine Headquarters. A former Impel Down prisoner, he is now a member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

After being seen in the water before, most One Piece fans assumed he lacked a Devil Fruit. However, Vivre Card #0648 revealed that he ate a Paramecia. This unnamed fruit makes Sanjuan Wolf far bigger than regular giants.

To put this into perspective, he can stand on the ocean floor.

3) Karasu can turn into a flock of ravens

A commander of the Revolutionary Army, not much is known about Karasu or his mysterious Devil Fruit. The latter is very hard to classify by One Piece standards, since it has properties of a Paramecia, Zoan, and Logia

Karasu could become a murder of crows with his power. He could use it for various purposes, such as attacking multiple enemies or trasporting his allies.

One Piece fans would definitely love to know more about Karasu's Devil Fruit. Interestingly, he finds common ground with Tamago and the Tama Tama no Mi. These fruits share traits from all the Devil Fruit categories, not to mention that they are both related to birds.

2) Urouge relies on karmic retribution

The Mad Monk is already a bulky fighter, but he can grow even bigger with his Paramecia Devil Fruit. Urouge has the ability to convert damage into raw physical power. This helps him out greatly in combat situations.

Back in the Sabaody Archipelago, he was able to damage a Pacifista. This is a very impressive feat, considering this took place before the One Piece timeskip. Urouge is also strong enough to defeat Snack in Whole Cake Island.

He can use a super move known as Inga Zarashi, which translates to "Karma Exposure." It's very likely that his unnamed Devil Fruit has something to do with the concept of karma.

1) Jewelry Bonney can manipulate the aging process

Jewelry Bonney is a complete enigma in the One Piece series.

She can somehow alter a person's age by touching them. Jewelry has the ability to make anybody younger or older. Those affected will still retain their cognitive functions, including their memories.

Jewelry is highly sought after by the World Government, given the potential of her Paramecia Devil Fruit. Some fans find it suspicious that her age was only "estimated" to be 24 in a One Piece SBS. Perhaps she is much older than she appears to be, although it's unconfirmed.

