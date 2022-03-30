10 strongest One Piece races, ranked

The One Piece world has become incredibly expansive over the series’ 25 years of serialization, with many different races included. Even in recent One Piece chapters, new races are still being revealed.

With such an expansive cast of diverse races in One Piece, comparing them all can be somewhat overwhelming. While there is a clear hierarchy amongst them, the sheer number of races makes the construction of this hierarchy a tad intimidating.

Here are the ten strongest One Piece races ranked.

Recent introductions top the list of One Piece’s strongest races

10) Shandians

The Shandians are a warrior tribe within One Piece who are incredibly ferocious. Nearly everyone in their group of fighting age seems to be more than capable of doing so, and their skills and strengths are impressive. Despite just barely making it, they’re undoubtedly one of One Piece’s ten strongest races.

9) Wotan

The Wotan is a hybrid race of Giants and Fish-Men. While only one of their kind has been seen so far, they appear to be roughly the size of a large-sized human. Like both Giants and Fish-Men, they’re powerful, dwarfing normal human capabilities.

8) Dwarves

One Piece’s Dwarves are tiny humanoid creatures, small enough that they can fit in the palm of an average-sized human hand. They possess tremendous strength for their size, can damage buildings with their attacks, and carry heavier loads than their weight. Their speed is also blinding and nearly undetectable to the average human eye.

7) Mink Tribe

Minks are humanoids that possess the features of furry mammals. Similar to Fish-Men, Minks are each connected to specific animals and feature the traits of said animals. Their strength is incredible, and they’re able to generate and discharge electric shocks called Electro. Their Su-Long form is their true strength, allowing them to receive a massive stat boost on nights with full moons.

6) Fish-Men

Fish-Men are humanoid creatures that, like Minks, usually assimilate the features of aquatic animals within their appearance and biological functions. Fish-Men are ten times stronger than humans at birth and can live on both land and sea without issue. They can also manipulate water, which manifests in a martial arts form called Fish-Man Karate.

5) Modified Humans

The only Modified Humans seen in One Piece thus far are the Vinsmoke family, including the ostracized Sanji Vinsmoke. They were created by having their Lineage Factors manipulated during the pre-birth life stage. They all possess an exoskeleton and are much faster and stronger than normal humans, as well as most other races in the series.

4) Giants

Giants are the largest currently known race in the series, appearing remarkably similar to normal humans. They’re one of the strongest races in the series, with only a few other races able to withstand their power. For this reason, the Marines recruit many of their kind, even having a special division of Giant forces.

3) Oni (Kaido race)

Although yet officially named, Kaido has referred to himself as an “Oni”, which is the name that will be used here. The only other member of the race yet to be seen is his daughter, Yamato, who is also remarkably strong. Their endurance, strength, and speed are beyond superhuman and deserve a more fitting title such as monstrous to refer to their power.

2) Ancient Giants

The Ancient Giants are a sect of the Giant race that most prominently existed long before the story of One Piece began. The only two known members of the race are Oars and Little Oars Jr., the former called the “Continent Puller,” indicating his remarkable power. Both are incredibly strong, even more so than standard giants and nearly every other race in the series.

1) Lunarians

Finally, the recently revealed Lunarian race is undoubtedly the strongest in the entire series. The only known surviving member is King of the Beast Pirates, who the World Government hunted because of his heritage.

The Lunarians are called gods who can withstand any punishment, whether environmental or physical. They can also “ignite” themselves with flames, giving them further power boosts depending on the activation status. Without a doubt, they’re the strongest currently known race in One Piece.

