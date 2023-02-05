The 10 One Piece strongest characters, ranked according to Japanese fans

One Piece is undoubtedly among the most popular shonen series of all time. As such, Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece is often the subject of heated debates and polls among fans.

One of the most trending websites used by fans is Goo Ranking, which recently issued a vote among Japanese fans to rank the ten strongest One Piece characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1074 and reflects the writer's personal views.

From Zoro to Shanks, the 10 most powerful One Piece characters, selected and ranked by Japanese fans

10) Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro, the right-hand man of Monkey D. Luffy (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Zoro is the second strongest member of the Strawhat Pirates after Luffy and acts as the crew's first mate. A master swordsman, Zoro aims to become the World's Strongest, surpassing even Dracule Mihawk, the current title holder.

Throughout the series, Zoro has always been emphasized as a loyal right-hand man for Luffy and the only crewmember who is comparable in power to him. Moreover, their connection is similar to that shared between Rayleigh and Roger.

Zoro is a fearsome fighter. At this point in the series, he seems strong enough to put up a solid fight against most Admirals and Emperors. He can also use the Advanced Conqueror's Haki, a rare game-changing ability.

9) Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon, the leader of the Revolutionary Army (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Dragon is the son of Marine Hero Garp and the father of Luffy. As the leader of the Revolutionary Army, he is the strongest member of the only military force that actively seeks to overthrow the World Government.

As such, Dragon is known as the "World's Worst Criminal". To this day, fans are yet to witness his real capabilities in a fight, but there's little doubt that he will be one of the strongest One Piece characters of all time. Considering his enormous ambition and that he is part of the same family as two outstanding fighters such as Garp and Luffy, Dragon will likely be revealed as a Conqueror's Haki user in the series.

8) Kaido

Kaido (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Hailed as the World's Strongest Creature, Kaido was one of the Four Emperors. He became the oppressive ruler of Wano after driving back Oden and the Red Scabbards who tried to stop him.

Kaido possessed supreme physical prowess, excelling in every physical parameter as well as being able to use the Advanced Conqueror's Haki. He could transform into a fully fledged dragon, or a human-dragon hybrid thanks to the power of a Mythical Zoan.

During the the Wano arc, Kaido single-handedly fought and dominated powerful characters such as Luffy, Zoro, and Yamato. Moreover, he only ended up overpowered after the Strawhat Pirates' captain unlocked several power ups one after another.

7) Monkey D. Garp

Monkey D. Garp in his prime days (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Garp is the father of Dragon and the grandfather of Luffy. He is also the adoptive grandfather of Ace. Despite being a family member of such famous outlaws, Garp is considered the most notorious Marine officer of all time. He is also known as the hero of the organization.

Monkey D. Garp's immense strength allowed him to fight on equal grounds with Gol D. Roger, the King of Pirates. However, at one point, he teamed up with the latter to defeat the frightening Rocks D. Xebec.

Even as an old man, many years past his prime, Garp remains an individual few characters can measure with. With a simple jump and a basic punch, he could overpower a pirate as strong as Marco, Whitebeard's right-hand man.

6) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy in his Gear Five form (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

A descendant of the fearsome Monkey family, Luffy is the captain of the Strawhat Pirates. Aiming to find the infamous One Piece and become the King of Pirates, Luffy has faced every challenge until he beat Kaido, earning himself the title of Emperor.

One of the few people who inherited the Will of D., Luffy is an exceptional fighter. After much training and battles, he was able to use the advanced versions of all three types of Haki: Observation, Armament, and Conqueror's.

Using the Human-Human Model: Nika Fruit, Luffy gives his body rubber-like properties, which enable him to use special forms called "Gears." After recently acquiring Gear Five transformation, Luffy now has access to unbelievable powers, allowing him to fight following his imagination literally.

5) Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

A former member of the Seven Warlords, Mihawk is, along with Crocodile, the founder of Cross Guild. Additionally, he is the only factual reason for the organization to be raised to the status of Yonko crew.

Being the World's Strongest Swordsman, Mihawk is one of the most powerful characters in the entire series. He forged a Black Blade and is known for being a man as strong, if not stronger, than Shanks, one of the Four Emperors.

Ever since Shanks lost an arm, Mihawk has been waiting for a challenger even mightier than him. That person will likely be Zoro, who is continuously improving until he reaches the strength needed to fight Mihawk on equal grounds.

4) Silvers Rayleigh

Silvers Rayleigh, the "Dark King", in his prime days (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Only a handful of characters within the series can compete with Silvers Rayleigh, the former right-hand man of the Pirate King. A man known and feared all over the world as the "Dark King", Rayleigh was the first mate and vice-captain of the Roger Pirates.

Like Zoro with Luffy, Rayleigh wasn't just Roger's strongest subordinate, he was his partner and a peer to him. Besides, Monkey D. Garp hyped Rayleigh as a legend comparable to Whitebeard, the World's Strongest Man.

Even as a retired old man, Rayleigh was still mighty enough to fend off Admiral Kizaru and intimidate Blackbeard. In his prime, the "Dark King" was likely stronger than the Admirals and most of the Emperors. A testament to his strength, Rayleigh's Conqueror's Haki was directly compared to that of Shanks.

3) Edward Newgate "Whitebeard"

The World's Strongest Man, Edward Newgate "Whitebeard", in his prime days (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Edward Newgate made a name all over the world as "Whitebeard". He started as a member of the fearsome Rocks Pirates and then became the captain of the Whitebeard Pirates. He was later hailed as the World's Strongest Man.

Whitebeard's frightening Haki and Devil Fruit powers allowed him to fight on par with Gol D. Roger, the King of Pirates. Several years later, he became one of the Four Emperors but lost most of his strength due to aging and infection from a terrible sickness.

Still, Whitebeard maintained enough strength to threaten the world. After nearly destroying Marineford with his Devil Fruit powers, as well as fighting the Admirals and Blackbeard head-on, he died heroically.

2) Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

To this day, no one ever managed to reach Laugh Tale and find the One Piece, except Roger and his crew. This incredible achievement earned him the title of King of Pirates, making him a legendary figure who inspired the ongoing Great Piracy Era.

Roger was an outstanding fighter, who only a few selected individuals could measure to. He possessed an immensely powerful Haki, which enabled him to clash with Garp's physical strength and Whitebeard's destructive Devil Fruit powers.

However, to defeat his most dangerous enemy, Rocks D. Xebec, even Roger needed to join his effort with an unexpected ally, the "Marine Hero" Garp. After ending his journey and contracting a fatal illness, the King of Pirates died undefeated as he let the Marines capture and execute him.

1) Shanks

"Red Hair" Shanks (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Shanks started his pirate career as an apprentice in the Roger Pirates. Several years later, he became the captain of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the Four Emperors. Interestingly, he has been Luffy's mentor and role model since the beginning of the series.

A powerful swordsman and Haki master who can even use the rare Conqueror's Haki, Shanks shares a world-renowned rivalry with Dracule Mihawk. Even Whitebeard acknowledged their battles as legendary events.

Although he lost one arm, Shanks remains exceedingly strong to this day. He was able to clash equally with Whitebeard and intimidate Admiral Ryokugu into giving up. Called the "Observation Killer," Shanks can unleash his Conqueror's Haki to stop others from using Observation Haki.

Final Thoughts

Japanese fans have always shown their enthusiasm and passion for One Piece. Unsurprisingly, tens of thousands of people partook in this poll issued on the Goo Ranking website to declare the ten strongest characters in Eiichiro Oda's manga.

However, the resulting list, based on their votes and personal opinions, isn't free of flaws. As strong as "Red Hair" Shanks certainly is, to rank him as the most powerful character in the series appears to be a wildly exaggerated take.

Moreover, several other characters may have rightfully deserved a place on the list, starting with the infamous Rocks D. Xebec and the mysterious Im, as well as including "Sword God" Ryuma, Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard", Sakazuki "Akainu", and Sengoku "The Buddha".

