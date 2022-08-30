One Piece 1058 reveals everything about Cross Guild

One Piece readers recently witnessed the last curtain on the Wano Arc, which marks a milestone for the endgame of the series. Post-arc-ending chapters are usually big hits, and One Piece 1058, the manga's latest installment, didn't betray the expectations. The chapter shocked fans by releasing stupefying information about the Cross Guild, a newly founded organization led by Buggy "The Clown."

Among its ranks, the Cross Guild includes incredibly powerful pirates, such as two of the former Seven Warlords of the Sea, Crocodile and Dracule Mihawk. This not only immediately made the Cross Guild appear to be a powerful organization that will play a significant role in the One Piece series but also left fans surprised.

Given Mihawk's immense status as the World's Strongest Man and an individual who is a peer to Yonko "Red Hair" Shanks, One Piece fans immediately started wondering how such a powerful character could supposedly join Buggy's organization and become an underling of the latter. Chapter 1058 of the One Piece series just answered this and all the other questions about the Cross Guild.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1058 and reflects the writer's personal views.

Shocking details about Cross Guild were revealed in One Piece chapter 1058

How Buggy usurped the Cross Guild's presidency

After Kaido and Big Mom's decay from the Yonko title, Buggy was declared one of the Four Emperors. On this issue, his ability to use others and take advantage of misunderstandings and sheer luck to increase his public image as an influential pirate reached its pinnacle for One Piece fans' amusement. It was also said that Buggy had started a new organization of his own, the Cross Guild.

Many One Piece fans wondered how Buggy could enlist powerful pirates, such as Crocodile and even Dracule Mihawk, into the ranks of his organization. One Piece chapter 1058 just disclosed the truth: he accidentally usurped the presidency of the Cross Guild. This misunderstood achievement was also revealed to be the reason which led the World Government to recognize Buggy as a Yonko.

After a vote of majority during the Levely, the Warlords system was dissolved, meaning that the former members of this institution became criminals again. Following this, Crocodile searched for Mihawk. Leveraging on Mihawk's past feats as "Marine Hunter," Crocodile proposed he join his new brainchild company, the Cross Guild, with the intent of hunting down Marines for bounties.

zk シ @zkYasumi #ONEPIECE1058 Luffy and Zoro both knew from the start that there’s no way buggy could’ve actually worked to become an emperor and ever have croc and mihawk work under him #ONEPIECE1058 Luffy and Zoro both knew from the start that there’s no way buggy could’ve actually worked to become an emperor and ever have croc and mihawk work under him 😭 https://t.co/ZzCYbAVTW8

To fund the new organization's formation, Crocodile went to Buggy, calling up on a massive debt the latter owed him. Making their way to the latter's island, Karai Bari, Mihawk and Crocodile destroyed the Marine warships that were sieging it. Having come to collect his debt, the former leader of Baroque Works became furious once he discovered that Buggy could not repay it.

Unaware of this, Buggy's underlings mistook their captain had the former Warlords as his subordinates, having summoned them to deal with the Marines. For this reason, they spread the word that Buggy was the leading member of the Cross Guild. The World Government also mistook everything and named the clown one of the Four Emperors, given his influence in recruiting Mihawk and Crocodile under him.

Buggy's accomplishments through the One Piece series are just unreal, making him a fan-favorite for his both comical and opportunistic behavior (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The proposal that saved Buggy's life

With the news now spread worldwide, Crocodile and Mihawk were displeased and brutally beat up Buggy for it. He tried to justify the insolvency of his debt by telling them that operating his delivery service required a lot of money to keep running, especially after his biggest earners, the giants, had all quit. Buggy also added that, after all, they are sort of friends, having escaped Impel Down together.

Ignoring all Buggy's attempts to appease him, Crocodile told the clown that he needed capital to begin his company and that if he couldn't pay his debt, he would have to take full responsibility. Desperate, Buggy offered to join the Cross Guild and work free of charge for it, providing his resources, delivery organization, and the lingering fame he gained to help kickstart Crocodile's business.

Mihawk eventually agreed to Buggy's proposal and suggested using the latter as a figurehead leader to stave off any unwanted attention from himself because he would rather not be considered a Yonko, preferring to live without all the fanfare and the hype that would come with that title. Given that they could eliminate Buggy anytime they needed to, Crocodile also agreed to the proposal.

Having his life spared, at least temporarily, a crying Buggy started the farce and announced Mihawk and Crocodile as the Cross Guild's executives. In a continuous comedy of errors, Buggy's underlings mistook his tears of fear over his future fate for tears of joy for his massive accomplishment of gaining such powerful pirates as his subordinates.

Meanwhile, the Marines were discussing Buggy's incredible achievements. Completely misunderstanding the events, they considered him to have an equal relationship with Shanks, being the mastermind of the Impel Down mass escape and ultimately the Cross Guild's leader. Believing he was an extremely dangerous pirate, they declared Buggy a Yonko.

In the One Piece world, the Cross Guild is recognized as a dangerous organization, and being the Guild's supposed leader, Buggy is raised to the status of Yonko, showing how Cross Guild's power and influence are equivalent to those of a Yonko crew.

Cross Guild's dominant impact is mainly a result of the strength of its executives, who are its true founders: Sir Crocodile, an experienced pirate who owns the powers of Sand-Sand Fruit and is the former president of Baroque Works, and Dracule Mihawk, an individual who is hailed as the World's Strongest Swordsman and is as powerful as Shanks of the Four Emperors. Both are former Warlords.

Cross Guild's might: Bounties revealed, and more

Dracule Mihawk, the World's Stronest Swordsman, co-founder of the Cross Guild and a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

While being a relatively weak fighter in his own right, Buggy was useful for the organization, bringing a massive amount of legitimacy to it for "supposedly" possessing the cunning and charisma to have Mihawk and Crocodile work under him. He also provided the Cross Guild with the necessary infrastructure and workforce to run smoothly by integrating his previous organization, Buggy's Delivery, into it.

The bounties placed on its members are a testament to the Cross Guild's perceived threat. Buggy was given a bounty of 3.189.000.000 berries for the reputation generated by his apparent accomplishments. Crocodile received a bounty of 1.965.000.000 berries, and Mihawk's strength earned him a bounty of 3.590.000.000 berries. Summed together, they reach an amazing amount of nine billion berries.

King Skeng 👑 @Hezammm2 #ONEPIECE1058 This man has no fleet or crew to boost his reputation, no territory, no prior affiliation (i.e. being part of Rocks or Roger pirates) yet has a bounty near Shanks despite him having the most balanced crew. Respect Mihawk, the Marine Hunter and WSS. #ONEPIECE1058 This man has no fleet or crew to boost his reputation, no territory, no prior affiliation (i.e. being part of Rocks or Roger pirates) yet has a bounty near Shanks despite him having the most balanced crew. Respect Mihawk, the Marine Hunter and WSS. https://t.co/l4URBeLLYv

Among the ranks of the Cross Guild are also multiple powerful pirates who were once prisoners of Impel Down. After escaping it, they became ferociously loyal to Buggy. Alvida, Mohji, and Cabaji from Buggy's original crew, Daz Bonez, Crocodile's right-hand man, and Galdino, a former member of Crocodile's Baroque Works, are also a part of the organization.

The Cross Guild's battle might and political influence allowed the organization to issue bounties on the members of Marine. For this reason, the Marines from hunters became hunted, now worrying not only about pirates but about attacks from bounty hunters. Even some civilians interested in collecting the bounties could attack them.

Sir Crocodile, co-founder of Cross Guild and a former members of the Seven Warlords of the Sea (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

This initiative massively raised the organization's popularity in the underworld. As long as the Cross Guild exists, the Marines will have no rest. This will indirectly help the Revolutionary Army, who found them to be a big hindrance to their plans. Other pirates will also benefit, as they will be able to roam the seas more freely without having to worry about bounty hunters and Marines as much as they used to.

The mere existence of the Cross Guild is an immense threat to the Marines. Every strike they manage to land on the Marines will affect their reputation. This would make them look weak and possibly encourage criminals to attack them. Because of this, the Marines would like to take down the Cross Guild immediately, but that doesn't come as feasible, as the organization can count on Dracule Mihawk's strength.

Final thoughts

Since the introduction of the Cross Guild in chapter 1056 of the One Piece series, fans have questioned how Buggy could recruit powerful individuals such as Crocodile and even Mihawk as subordinates in his organization.

One Piece chapter 1058 disclosed the reality, revealing that Buggy is neither the actual creator of Cross Guild nor its leader and that Mihawk and Crocodile are not his subordinates but the true founders and rulers of the organization. Buggy is kept around as a figurehead leader to draw attention away from them.

With the Cross Guild starting to hunt Marines, the World Government's influence is being seriously threatened. One Piece fans are excited to see what happens next with this organization, expecting it to be influential in the future. Fans hope that the Cross Guild will be handled satisfactorily, unlike Wano Arc, which had immense narrative potential that the author couldn't completely exploit.

