One Piece: 4 pirates that Mihawk can beat (and 4 that can beat him)

Only the strongest One Piece characters should take on Dracule Mihawk, the best swordsman in the entire world right now. Before going further, there will be manga spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1058.

Anyway, not just anybody can duel Shanks on equal footing. Mihawk has truly earned his infamous reputation with a bounty of 3,590,000,000 berries. Furthermore, the "Marine Hunter" is truly a powerhouse in this series.

There aren't many pirates around his level at the moment. Only the very elite will give Mihawk a run for his money.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Mihawk could potentially beat the following pirates in the One Piece series

4) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro's main goal in life is to defeat Mihawk and become the world's greatest swordsman. One Piece is finally entering its final saga, which means Zoro will have to fight Mihawk very soon.

Both swordsmen wield some of the strongest weapons in the series.

Zoro wields Enma (Great Grade), Sandai Kitetsu (a cursed blade), and Wado Ichimonji (Great Grade)

wields (Great Grade), Sandai Kitetsu (a cursed blade), and Wado Ichimonji (Great Grade) Mihawk wields Yoru (Supreme Grade)

Right off the bat, Mihawk has a clear advantage in sword grades. He also wields an extremely rare "black blade," which can only be achieved by the absolute strongest. Most importantly, he already has several more years of combat experience in the Once series.

Zoro can use Conqueror's Haki, but he still has room for improvement. It's very likely that Mihawk ale Pieso possesses this skill. Otherwise, it would make no sense for his student to already surpass his teacher. Zoro isn't going to win unless he masters Conqueror's Haki and forges a "black blade."

3) Monkey D. Luffy

This won't be a popular opinion in the One Piece community. Luffy just defeated Kaido, who is widely regarded as the world's strongest creature. However, despite his powerful Gear Fifth technique, Luffy is not without major weaknesses. His Devil Fruit makes him particularly weak against slash attacks.

Mihawk is a master swordsman who only needs to land a critical hit. Think about how many times Zoro wins a fight with a single decisive blow. Luffy can take several punches and kicks, but swords are a different story.

It should also be noted that Luffy didn't fight Kaido alone during the Onigashima Raid. The Straw Hat even got knocked out multiple times despite teaming up with other people. Mihawk is roughly scaled to Shanks, which means he should match Kaido's insane physical feats.

2) Kaido

Kaido has some of the greatest durability feats in the One Piece series. He can take on multiple powerful fighters in the Onigashima Raid while holding a large island. With the ability to transform into a legendary dragon, he can also launch several elemental attacks.

With that said, he is not completely invincible. Kozuki Oden and Roronoa Zoro both gave him permanent scars with their swords attacks. Keep in mind that neighter fighters have unlocked the ability to forge "black blades." Mihawk should be strong enough to scar Kaido as well.

It should also be noted that Kaido considers Shanks to be his equal. One Piece made it clear that Mihawk was a fierce rival to Shanks back in the day. He should be able to fight Kaido on a level playing field.

1) "Red-Haired" Shanks

Sometime in the past, Shanks and Mihawk would regularly duel with each other. This is how they made a name for themselves in the One Piece series. Even the legendary Whitebeard recalls their encounters near the Grand Line.

A potential rematch between these famous pirates could go either way. However, it can be argued that Mihawk is a better swordsman than Shanks. If he wasn't, then he wouldn't be carrying the prestigious title over his shoulders.

It won't be easy by any means, but Mihawk can pull off a hard fought victory. His overall technique should be a deciding factor in this match. He is the greatest swordsman in One Piece for a reason.

Mihawk would also lose to the following pirates in the One Piece series

4) "Red-Haired" Shanks

Realistically, these rivals should be evenly matched in terms of power levels. Based on their current portrayals in the One Piece series, Mihawk and Shanks could easily trade wins and losses against each other.

Mihawks would likely win through better swordplay, while Shanks might succeed through superior Haki feats. The latter is known as the "Killer of Observation Haki," since he can prevent others from seeing him in the future. Shanks can also send powerful shockwaves from his Conqueror's Haki alone.

Both fighters would have to give it their 100% best if they want to win. Shanks could defeat Mihawk in the end through sheer Haki, but that would require a serious effort on his part.

3) Edward Newgate - Whitebeard

During the Marineford arc, Mihawk went after Whitebeard just to see the difference in their power levels. At the very least, he seems to acknowledge that Whitebeard is stronger.

Prior to his death, Whitebeard was considered the world's strongest man in the One Piece series. The Gura Gura no Mi has the destructive power to destroy the entire planet. Whitebeard has massive coverage over land, sea, and air. He can basically attack from anywhere with his Devil Fruit.

Whitebeard also wields the Murakumogiri, which is yet another Supreme Grade Sword. This places his weapon on the same level as Mihawk's Yoru. Whitebeard isn't going to worry about his weapon breaking anytime soon.

2) Gol D. Roger

Roger is the most infamous pirate in the history of the world. He led a powerful crew that eventually found the One Piece treasure. The World Government also gave him the highest recorded bounty at 5,564,800,00 berries.

Having mastered all three forms of Haki, he can take on pretty much anybody. Roger equally clashed with a prime Whitebeard back in the day. It also helps that he wields Ace, another rare Supreme Grade Sword.

Mihawk would provide a great challenge, but Roger is a completely different tier altogether. He redefines the concept of power in the One Piece series. Roger would never have conquered the Grand Line otherwise.

1) Rocks D. Xebec

Based on several factors, Xebec might just be the most powerful character in the One Piece series. He ran a legendary pirate crew 40 years ago before he was defeated by the combined forces of Roger and Garp. In fact, Xebec was considered the Pirate King's greatest rival.

It should be noted that Xebec had ridiculously powerful subordinates under his control. This includes Kaido, Big Mom, and even Whitebeard himself. Remember, they all went on to become major names in the pirating world. There is no way that Xebec couldn't back up his boasts.

Very little is known about him, but it's safe to assume that Xebec was a destructive force of nature. Mihawk would already have a difficult time against Roger, let alone his most fearsome enemy.

