One Piece: 4 characters that can take on Luffy’s Gear Fifth (and 4 that cannot)

Disclaimer: This article contains massive One Piece spoilers

Very few characters can overcome Luffy's Gear Fifth in One Piece.

At this point in the story, Luffy is well on his way to becoming the Pirate King. Now that he has fully awakened his Devil Fruit, he can use the "most ridiculous power" in the series. Gear Fifth allows him to manipulate himself and his surroundings in a cartoonish manner, limited only by his imagination.

One Piece Chapter 1044 completely broke social media for that very reason. Luffy now joins the ranks of the most elite fighters in the series.

This article will take a look at which fighters can and cannot give him a hard time, particularly with his newest form.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

One Piece characters that could take on Gear Fifth

4) Charlotte Linlin - Big Mom

This would undeniably be the craziest fight in the One Piece series. Both these characters are extremely cartoonish at times. It would be a very fun battle to watch, especially if they both give it everything they got.

Big Mom is a direct counterpart to Kaido, so her power level is similar to his. She also has the Soru Soru no Mi, which is among the strongest Devil Fruits in One Piece. She can manipulate human souls and grant herself various powers. She can also sacrifice her lifespan to make herself bigger and stronger.

Luffy is a very creative fighter, but so is Big Mom.

3) Kaido

Liban @SellMcCuntinay @Sanjistars The jump rope move made me love Luffy even more man Kaido's just being used as a toy rn @Sanjistars The jump rope move made me love Luffy even more man Kaido's just being used as a toy rn https://t.co/CD76QfoOPf

Kaido was beaten and bruised in the Onigashima Raid. He fought multiple combatants in a row, sometimes in several waves. He is truly the strongest creature in the One Piece series.

While he appeared to be struggling against Gear Fifth's ridiculous powers, Kaido still managed to survive them. His dragon form somehow got past Gomu Gomu no Fusen, a move where Luffy went inside his body and enlarged himself like a balloon. Either way, Kaido didn't suffer much internal damage.

The fact that Kaido can somehow deal with these attacks is nothing short of astounding. He really is a beast among beasts in the One Piece series.

2) Shanks

Shanks has rarely been seen in combat situations. However, One Piece fans already know just how powerful he can be.

Right before the Paramount War, he clashed with the likes of Whitebeard, considered the world's strongest man at that point. The Red-Haired Pirate is definitely a menace to watch out for.

Luffy would likely be competing against someone with highly potent Haki. Keep in mind that Shanks doesn't have a Devil Fruit, yet his power level is comparable to Kaido and Big Mom. This laidback captain definitely has tricks up his sleeve.

1) Marshall D. Teach - Blackbeard

Blackbeard is arguably the biggest counter to Luffy's Gear Fifth. Most characters can only hope to survive it. Meanwhile, Blackbeard can just cancel these Devil Fruit powers with his Yami Yami no Mi.

Cartoony physics is a very broken ability in the One Piece series, but it has its limits. Blackbeard can put an end to Gear Fifth before it even gets started. He is Luffy's most dangerous threat right now.

One Piece characters that would have a hard time against Gear Fifth

4) Charlotte Katakuri

Back in Whole Cake Island, Katakuri gave Luffy the fight of his life. The former could perform any attack the latter could, but they were much bigger and stronger.

However, Katakuri has been completely outclassed by the Wano Country arc. Luffy's newest form can give a massive beating to the world's strongest creature.

Keep in mind that in a much earlier battle, Kaido took out the Straw Hat in a single hit. This was the same Luffy who had already defeated Katakuri beforehand. It's not hard to believe that Kaido could easily take out the Sweet Commander in a similar fashion.

Now that Luffy has learned Gear Fifth and can take on Kaido, someone like Katakuri no longer poses a threat.

3) Eustass Kid

Eustass Kid is a very strong competitor with his awakened Devil Fruit abilities that enable him to construct giant metal contraptions. However, he is still no match for Gear Fifth.

Luffy is far more malleable in his new form. Gear Fifth would allow him to stretch through sharp objects. He already demonstrated this against Kaido's spiky club.

Luffy could also expand his entire body with Gomu Gomu no Gigant. None of Kid's techniques have that size and strength advantage.

The Straw Hat is a particularly hard counter for Kid. All he would need to do is dodge his electromagnetic cannon, the same way he dodged Kaido's Boro Breath. Luffy could also reflect that attack by turning the floor into rubber.

2) Vinsmoke Sanji

Dengekivinsmoke @dengekivinsmoke



Vs



Killer after defeating 320M headliner hawkins



SANJ DESTROYS HIM QUICKER than he did against Queen



#ONEPIECE1046 Sanji after punishing kaido's left hand man worth 1.32b berry still walking with that captain drip like nothing happenedVsKiller after defeating 320M headliner hawkinsSANJ DESTROYS HIM QUICKER than he did against Queen Sanji after punishing kaido's left hand man worth 1.32b berry still walking with that captain drip like nothing happened VsKiller after defeating 320M headliner hawkins 🔴 SANJ DESTROYS HIM QUICKER than he did against Queen #ONEPIECE1046 https://t.co/zfx6FE9EAY

Sanji should definitely not be underestimated in this encounter. Right before he defeated Queen, Sanji unlocked his Germa 66 genetics via the Raid Suit. His strength, durability, and speed are at a far higher level than ever before. His Black Leg Style with Infrit Jame is particularly strong.

With that said, Luffy can still control his environment with Gear Fifth. In conjunction with Future Sight, he could predict Sanji's attacks and bounce him back with rubber.

More importantly, Luffy can bypass his exoskeleton with his awakening. he managed to do so against Kaido in One Piece Chapter 1045.

1) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro is undoubtedly the most powerful Straw Hat Pirate after Luffy. With the use of Conqueror's Haki and a few legendary blades, he gave Kaido a permanent scar. His Nine Sword Style is extremely deadly, so Luffy would have to avoid the attack.

However, Zoro doesn't have anywhere near the same endurance and stamina that Luffy has. Zoro went down after defeating King, whereas Luffy kept getting back up against Kaido. The latter can even restart his heart with the "Drums of Liberation."

Zoro would lose simply because Luffy can outlast him. According to Kaido, Gear Fifth can also utilize both Armament and Conqueror's Haki for devastating attacks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh