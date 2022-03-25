Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1044's many reveals, from Gear Fifth's debut to years of foreshadowing

One Piece chapter 1044 scanlations were released earlier today, marking the unofficial release of one of the series’ most anticipated issues. The chapter’s many reveals have absolutely lit Twitter ablaze, creating excitement within the One Piece community, and more surprisingly, other communities as well.
Some of the most significant reveals from One Piece chapter 1044 include the debut of Gear Fifth and the confirmation of years of clever, discrete foreshadowing. Fans are obviously praising author Eiichiro Oda for the brilliance of both, yet discussions around the latter seem to be going above and beyond with praise for him.
Follow along as this article covers Twitter’s reaction to One Piece chapter 1044, as well as briefly summarize the major reveals from the issue.
Twitter reaction to One Piece chapter 1044 as chaotic as issue itself
One Piece chapter 1044 lights Twitter ablaze with excitement
As aforementioned, One Piece chapter 1044 has proven to have some of the biggest reveals in the series thus far. The two most major revelations are easily the debut of Gear Fifth and the acknowledgement of years of foreshadowing leading up to this point.
One Piece chapter 1044 begins by showing Luffy still alive, before cutting to the Gorosei in Mariejois. They reveal here that the previously thought Paramecia type Gum-Gum Fruit is actually the Mythical Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. They also stated that when the Fruit is Awakened, its user becomes the embodiment of Sun God Nika, the Warrior of Liberation.
The issue then cuts briefly to Hiyori Kozuki and Orochi Kurozumi, where the latter tries begging for his life. In the end, Kazenbo ignites him on fire, presumably killing him as well as signaling the death of Kanjuro Kurozumi.
The issue then cuts to its final pages, where Luffy and Kaido resume their fight and Gear Fifth debuts. The final panels of One Piece chapter 1044 show the two opponents resolving to finish their fight here, implying it’ll likely end soon.
The chapter is overall amazing, with everything from pacing and art to plot impact enthralling fans everywhere. Some fans are particularly excited that Luffy isn’t a reincarnation of Joy Boy, which has sparked debate between the One Piece and Naruto fanbases.
The latter series used reincarnation as a major plot device in its final arc, which was heavily criticized overall, especially by the One Piece community.
The Dragon Ball community also seems to be getting dragged into these debates, with some One Piece fans putting down the former series’ various transformations. However, some Dragon Ball fans seem unconcerned with this topic, recognizing that both Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda have well-established mutual respect.
Beyond the debates, fans seem to mainly be praising the levels of foreshadowing and progression this reveal has had throughout the series. Some pointed out how Luffy’s previous gears directly stemmed from his imagination, which the Gorosei clearly say is all that limits the Nika Fruit.
As always, a portion of the fanbase has also taken to making memes to celebrate One Piece chapter 1044. Some of the most popular centers around the “death” of the Gum-Gum Fruit, as well as celebrating Oda’s consistent quality over the last 25 years.
In summation
Overall, the fanbase seems to be incredibly pleased with and excited about One Piece chapter 1044. The reveals are exciting, the foreshadowing clearly visible in hindsight, and the excitement palpable across social media.
While the somewhat childish debates between different fanbases are tiring to a degree, they also provide a form of healthy commentary. However, it seems that amidst the euphoria of the issue’s unofficial release, some One Piece fans are forgetting to maintain the all-important civility a debate needs.
Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.
