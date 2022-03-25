Twitter reacts to One Piece Chapter 1044's many reveals, from Gear Fifth's debut to years of foreshadowing

One Piece chapter 1044 scanlations were released earlier today, marking the unofficial release of one of the series’ most anticipated issues. The chapter’s many reveals have absolutely lit Twitter ablaze, creating excitement within the One Piece community, and more surprisingly, other communities as well.

Some of the most significant reveals from One Piece chapter 1044 include the debut of Gear Fifth and the confirmation of years of clever, discrete foreshadowing. Fans are obviously praising author Eiichiro Oda for the brilliance of both, yet discussions around the latter seem to be going above and beyond with praise for him.

Follow along as this article covers Twitter’s reaction to One Piece chapter 1044, as well as briefly summarize the major reveals from the issue.

Twitter reaction to One Piece chapter 1044 as chaotic as issue itself

One Piece chapter 1044 lights Twitter ablaze with excitement

C Meister @curtisjuro #ONEPIECE1044 #ONEPIECESPOILERS



Oda is undoubtedly one of the best fucking manga authors of all time, this chapter is easily one of my favorite in the series man holy shit



Oda is undoubtedly one of the best fucking manga authors of all time, this chapter is easily one of my favorite in the series man holy shit

Top tier fucking chapter dude, jc

As aforementioned, One Piece chapter 1044 has proven to have some of the biggest reveals in the series thus far. The two most major revelations are easily the debut of Gear Fifth and the acknowledgement of years of foreshadowing leading up to this point.

omar 🐝🇱🇧 @levantsu



IT MEANS LUFFY EARNED HIS POWER. All his Gears and attacks resulted from sheer creativity. Luffy earned all his Ws #ONEPIECE1044 READ this very carefully. Those who eat the fruit are only limited by the bounds of their imagination. You know what this means right?

One Piece chapter 1044 begins by showing Luffy still alive, before cutting to the Gorosei in Mariejois. They reveal here that the previously thought Paramecia type Gum-Gum Fruit is actually the Mythical Zoan Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. They also stated that when the Fruit is Awakened, its user becomes the embodiment of Sun God Nika, the Warrior of Liberation.

The issue then cuts briefly to Hiyori Kozuki and Orochi Kurozumi, where the latter tries begging for his life. In the end, Kazenbo ignites him on fire, presumably killing him as well as signaling the death of Kanjuro Kurozumi.

ADTS @adts_onepiece #onepiece1044

He now has the ability to turn his surroundings to rubber

He now has the ability to turn his surroundings to rubber

Finally doflamingo level🫠🫠

The issue then cuts to its final pages, where Luffy and Kaido resume their fight and Gear Fifth debuts. The final panels of One Piece chapter 1044 show the two opponents resolving to finish their fight here, implying it’ll likely end soon.

The chapter is overall amazing, with everything from pacing and art to plot impact enthralling fans everywhere. Some fans are particularly excited that Luffy isn’t a reincarnation of Joy Boy, which has sparked debate between the One Piece and Naruto fanbases.

The latter series used reincarnation as a major plot device in its final arc, which was heavily criticized overall, especially by the One Piece community.

The Dragon Ball community also seems to be getting dragged into these debates, with some One Piece fans putting down the former series’ various transformations. However, some Dragon Ball fans seem unconcerned with this topic, recognizing that both Akira Toriyama and Eiichiro Oda have well-established mutual respect.

Stix(Edit)🍑📖 @Stick_AA Alot of Goku hate going around because of the new One piece chapter, but don’t really matter to me since i know Both Akira and Oda got mad respect for each other, both Goats with their Goated appearances fr Alot of Goku hate going around because of the new One piece chapter, but don’t really matter to me since i know Both Akira and Oda got mad respect for each other, both Goats with their Goated appearances fr https://t.co/0iv26yppLe

Beyond the debates, fans seem to mainly be praising the levels of foreshadowing and progression this reveal has had throughout the series. Some pointed out how Luffy’s previous gears directly stemmed from his imagination, which the Gorosei clearly say is all that limits the Nika Fruit.

Einzbern @xerneazs



(real name of the df: HITO HITO NOMI (HUMAN HUMAN FRUIT) MYTHICAL ZOAN FRUIT MODEL ZIKA)



#ONEPIECE1044 GOMU GOMU NO MI you will always be famous.(real name of the df: HITO HITO NOMI (HUMAN HUMAN FRUIT) MYTHICAL ZOAN FRUIT MODEL ZIKA)

As always, a portion of the fanbase has also taken to making memes to celebrate One Piece chapter 1044. Some of the most popular centers around the “death” of the Gum-Gum Fruit, as well as celebrating Oda’s consistent quality over the last 25 years.

In summation

Monkey D Luffy @iampiratekinggg



#ONEPIECE1044 How did we miss all this? Kaido wanted the Zoan types. His entire fam is zoan type and he wanted to be joyboy. He went as far as creating artificial df and the side effects of the artificial df was constant state of smile. It was there all along.

Overall, the fanbase seems to be incredibly pleased with and excited about One Piece chapter 1044. The reveals are exciting, the foreshadowing clearly visible in hindsight, and the excitement palpable across social media.

C Meister @curtisjuro #ONEPIECE1044



Absolute greatness in manga form, this shit is still fucking insane

While the somewhat childish debates between different fanbases are tiring to a degree, they also provide a form of healthy commentary. However, it seems that amidst the euphoria of the issue’s unofficial release, some One Piece fans are forgetting to maintain the all-important civility a debate needs.

Geo @Geo_AW3 nearly 30 years in the game and Oda still manages to shock us on weekly basis, one piece is the greatest of all time, forever unrivaled in every and all aspects. #ONEPIECE1044 nearly 30 years in the game and Oda still manages to shock us on weekly basis, one piece is the greatest of all time, forever unrivaled in every and all aspects. #ONEPIECE1044 https://t.co/PnPJ6zLtNc

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

