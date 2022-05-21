One Piece: The world map explained

As an adventure series on a grand geographical scale, One Piece can often confuse fans because of how complex the series’ world map looks. While there are map diagrams of the One Piece planet online, they are somewhat confusing to read and usually offer no additional explanation.

Once clearly explained in its entirety, however, the One Piece world map is easy to digest and read, especially for those viewers who are beyond the Reverse Mountain arc. Using Reverse Mountain as a point of geographical reference is important, as it gives One Piece fans a starting point in analyzing the world map.

Here is One Piece’s world map, fully explained.

One Piece world map is easy to understand once analyzed with story arcs in mind

Exploring the world map

The One Piece world map (Image via Reddit user u/eroith)

The One Piece world map as a whole might seem like a lot to digest, which is why it is important to take an analytical approach and go slowly. The above image is a good representation of the general world map of the series, though it may not be 1:1 accurate in terms of island size and location. It works as a good indicator of the world geography and will help us navigate.

There are four quadrants on the map. The top right sea is known as the East Blue, where Luffy meets Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp, and the four begin their journey. The top left sea is known as the North Blue, the bottom left one is the West Blue, and the bottom right one is called the South Blue. The world is separated into these four seas because of the Grand Line and Red Line.

The central continent on the map is known as the Red Line, and it is the main continent of the series. It stretches around the entirety of the world like a belt, helping to divide the four blues. The Reverse Mountain lies in the center of this section of the Red Line, which is how ships enter the Grand Line from either of the four blues.

The Grand Line is the equator-like belt on the map, running horizontally and intersecting the Red Line at Reverse Mountain. The avenue from the peak of Reverse Mountain down into the Grand Line is the only means of entry from either of the four seas.

This is due to the Calm Belts, two equator-like areas sitting atop and below the Grand Line. The Calm Belts have no winds to speak of, making it impossible to use sailing ships there. Additionally, they’re filled with monsters known as Sea Kings, which means that any sailing ship that’s dead in the water will eventually be attacked here.

The Calm Belts stretch across the entirety of the Grand Line, thus making Reverse Mountain the only means of entry into the exploratory equator of the world. The video above shows the other side of the world and the Red Line.

Once the Grand Line’s first half ends, sailors are forced to submerge beneath the Red Line and pass through Fishman Island in order to reach the second half of the Grand Line. The first half is referred to as Paradise, whereas the second half is called the New World. The New World is where Luffy and the Straw Hats have been sailing since leaving Fishman Island.

The New World stretches all the way back to the Reverse Mountain area of the Red Line, where sailors can somehow exit the Grand Line by undisclosed means. While fans will undoubtedly see the Straw Hat Pirates attempt this one day, any information on how to exit the New World is purely speculative until they actually do.

In summation

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur One Piece world map shown in the One Piece Rurubu magazine!



Please note that this map is not canonically 1:1 accurate in terms of geographical position, island size, and other factors, it's simply to give a general idea of the journey of the Straw Hats One Piece world map shown in the One Piece Rurubu magazine!Please note that this map is not canonically 1:1 accurate in terms of geographical position, island size, and other factors, it's simply to give a general idea of the journey of the Straw Hats https://t.co/KVvqsIe290

The One Piece world map appears complicated at first glance, but stop being intimidating after a proper explanation. That said, the naming system of the North, East, South, and West blues and the method of entering the Grand Line are confusing for many fans.

While there are very few, if any, maps which officially recreate the world on a 1:1 scale in terms of island size and location, many examples of the general world layout are accessible. They are integral in providing geographical clarity about the world for any One Piece fan.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news in 2022, which happens to mark the 25th anniversary of the series.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like the setup of One Piece's world map? Love it! Hate it! 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee