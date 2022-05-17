One Piece Episode 1017: Supernovas' superb onslaught, Yonko's revenge, and more

One Piece episode 1017 released over this past weekend, continuing the fan-favorite Roof Piece section of the Onigashima Raid. While some were speculative about the quality, One Piece episode 1017 has many fans claiming it to be one of the best animated episodes of the series.

Fan reception to Roof Piece thus far has been as exciting for anime watchers as it has been for manga readers, with One Piece episode 1017 continuing the spectacle. Manga readers have particularly praised the anime, including One Piece episode 1017, for bringing one of the most exciting moments of the series to brilliant, vivid life.

While opinions differ on whether or not One Piece episode 1017 is the single absolute best animated episode in the series, it undoubtedly ranks as one of the best. Follow along as this article fully breaks down One Piece episode 1017 in its entirety.

One Piece Episode 1017 sees anime continue to impress even most critical of fans

One Piece Episode 1017: The battle begins

One Piece episode 1017 begins with Kaido confidently staring down Luffy, who proceeds to begin his Gear Fourth transformation into Bounce-Man. Mid-transformation, he rushes his opponent as his body expands into his strongest Gear Fourth technique.

Kaido looks on unimpressed, while Kid follows suit and begins charging the Yonko. He then calls upon his Devil Fruit powers, as a beautifully animated sequence of metallic objects swirling and recombining plays out. They form a sort of body-less metallic golem, consisting of a head, two arms and hands, the latter two attaching to Kid’s body, forming his Punk Rotten.

Kaido’s attention then turns to Law, who prepares a Room and uses Takt to create five conical spikes of stone, one of which he floats on. More appear and are then launched at Kaido, as the three captains all rush their opponent. The beautifully animated sequence continues, with Kaido smiling and laughing at this latest offensive.

The three Captains prepare to launch their attacks, as Kaido continues laughing and says that they’re like monsters. He teases them, asking if they’re strong enough to become King of the Pirates, as an aura reminiscent of his dragon form surrounds him. This particular scene is beautifully animated, with the appearance of Kaido’s aura being incredibly well done.

Luffy begins the assault by launching his Gum-Gum Kong Gun, which lifts Kaido up and has him flying alongside his attacker. The One Piece protagonist lands three punches in his enemy’s stomach as they fly across the rooftop, with the third sending Kaido flying. Expectedly, he quickly recovers, and claims to be hurt while smiling.

Kid follows up, saying he’s aware of his enemy’s tough skin, but bets he can still be crushed. He then attempts to crush Kaido between his two metallic fists, calling the move Punk Vise. The attack seems to affect him, who says it wasn’t bad, but needs more mass. This prompts Law to appear, who says he’ll add some if that’s what it takes.

Suddenly, his stone spikes from before come raining down on Kaido, resulting in a massive shockwave of impact. Kid, who has now retreated from the area, says that Law was going to kill him too. The Heart Pirates captain responds saying he followed up Kid’s “half-assed” attack with one of his own.

Luffy, hilariously, begins berating the two for not fighting here now, calling them hopeless when he just instigated a fight between the three earlier. The three begin critiquing each other’s attacks, calling one another weak while saying they could handle the two Yonko on their own.

Killer and Zoro then appear, with each saying something to their respective captains. The five then watch as Kaido laughs and gets up, saying that he hasn’t felt such pain since “those days.” As he says this, multiple flashback scenes show up, such as the Rocks Pirates crew of Yonko and Rocks, Garp and Roger (presumably symbolizing God Valley), and finally, Kozuki Oden.

One Piece Episode 1017: The Yonko get serious

One Piece episode 1017 then shows a bolt of lightning crack, prompting a fully charged Zeus, along with Big Mom and the other Homies, to enter the fray. She says they didn’t do a bad job, while Kaido claims he expected that strength from idiots aspiring to be Pirate King.

However, he tells the group they can’t stop him anymore, as he transforms into his true dragon form, taking to the skies. He says they won’t last long either anyway, saying that once they die, he’ll take everything, including their crew. Luffy rejects this premise, but Big Mom butts in saying they’ll also take their treasure and Poneglyphs.

Kid says he’ll take their crew and treasure instead, as Kaido says that whoever wins this battle becomes one big step closer to becoming King of the Pirates. This prompts Luffy to once again say he’ll be the next Pirate King, as One Piece episode 1017 plays its eyecatchers.

Returning from its eyecatchers, One Piece episode 1017 shows Kaido floating up into the sky, inhaling air as a tornado swirls around him. He launches a Demolition Gust at the Worst Generation members, who do all they can to dodge and deflect the massive blades. One of Punk Rotten’s arms is bisected, but Kid says it was just metal scraps anyway.

Law, Killer, and Zoro begin rushing Kaido, who calls them King-of-the-Pirates pretenders. He demands entertainment from them, saying how the Akazaya “crumbled miserably” and that loyalty to Oden isn’t enough to win. He says he’ll reign over the land of Wano, prompting Luffy to remember Kin’emon’s most recent words to him.

Zoro seems to remember this as well, stoically deflecting one of the Demolition Gust blades while sighing in frustration after. He then begins pouring Haki into Enma, while Luffy prepares and launches a Gum-Gum Kong Rifle at Kaido. The move hits him clean in the face, staggering him and opening the way for Kid.

He teases Kaido, telling “Mr. Emperor of the Sea” to wake up, while he grabs him with the Punk Rotten and uses a Slam Gibson to throw him into the ground. The sequence is beautifully animated, but far from over as Law enters the fray. He uses Shambles to switch places with Kid, deflecting Kaido’s bite and preparing a Gamma Knife.

He guesses where the heart is, saying he’s unknowledgeable of a dragon’s physiology, before launching the Gamma Knife. The attack seems to be as effective as it is beautifully animated, causing Kaido to scream out in pain while saying it’s annoying. He tries to slam Law into the ground, but the Worst Generation member uses Shambles to dodge.

Panting, Kaido comments that the group is learning how strong his body is, saying they’re not just “ballsy idiots.” Killer, meanwhile, rushes up Kaido’s body, saying the skin has been a pain in the ass before resolving to cut into the body itself. Somehow growing his scythes, they become comparable to his enemies body, launching them inside the dragon form Kaido.

He then uses the Scyther Sonic to spin the blades, chopping up and seemingly damaging Kaido’s insides. The Yonko does scream out in pain during the sequence, which confirms Killers suspicions that it hurt.

One Piece Episode 1017: A killer counteroffensive

Suddenly, however, One Piece episode 1017 fades the music out, showing Big Mom scream out the word Indra. A giant lightning bolt suddenly appears and strikes Killer, as the Yonko laughs and Kid screams out his crewmember’s name. Killer, meanwhile, is falling unconscious as Kaido prepares to bite him while calling them entertaining.

Thankfully, Luffy saves the day with a Rhino Schneider, knocking Kaido aside and saving Killer in the process. The Yonko calls the move not bad, while preparing to launch a Blast Breath in Luffy’s direction. Zoro calls out to Law for an assist in having him move, annoying the latter as someone else begins giving him orders.

Clearly upset, he reluctantly helps out the Straw Hat swordsman, who appears just as Kaido is launching the attack. He uses the Flame-Rend technique to save Luffy, splitting Kaido’s attack in two, as he prepares his own attack. He calls out to Law one more time, who urges to stop using him as a tool before launching Zoro above Kaido.

The draconic Yonko is clearly curious as to what the attack is, while Big Mom instructs him to dodge, calling Enma not an ordinary sword. Zoro begins launching the attack, as a purple aura surrounds him and his face alternates between his own and that of Kozuki Oden. Just before the attack is launched, a smiling Oden is seen, which seems to worry Kaido.

Zoro then launches the One-Sword Style: Flying Dragon Blaze at Kaido, as the purple aura turns into a dragon of its own. The Yonko narrowly dodges the attack, which grazes him and causes a blood spurt, before continuing on to chop off one of the Skull Dome’s horns.

Kaido comments that he felt Oden’s presence in Zoro’s sword, while the latter is upset about missing the attack. Big Mom says they underestimated the two Yonko too much, as an inescapable Indra is launched at Zoro.

The sequence is beautiful, with purple electricity appearing on Enma before covering his body, prompting the attack to launch and land.

Big Mom laughs as Luffy calls out to his crewmate, while Big Mom says they have no place to run, launching her God of Lightning Tenjin attack. The attack strikes all over the rooftop, causing everyone (including Zoro, who is well enough to move) to dodge the attacks as best they can.

Luffy is first hit by the attack, which is essentially Zeus acting as a sentient lightning bolt. Kid and Law are both hit with the attack next, seemingly knocking the two unconscious. Big Mom laughs maniacally, with an evil look in her eyes, when Luffy is suddenly and shockingly seen still standing.

One Piece Episode 1017: Final moments and final thoughts

One Piece episode 1017 then shows lightning crash all around him, even hitting him, before he flies back up into the air to fight the two Yonko. Big Mom is shocked that he isn’t hurt, which Luffy explains is because he’s made of rubber, shocking the Yonko as he prepares an attack.

Kaido attempts to save the day with a Blast Breath, which lands in devastating fashion, but the attack is ineffective. He asks why this is the case, prompting Luffy to say it’s because of his guts, before rushing him with a Gum-Gum Kong Gatling. The sequence is beautifully animated, including Luffy’s rushing at Kaido, as he hammers into his opponent relentlessly.

The Yonko even seems to be affected by the attack, which directly parlays into the episode’s ending to-be-continued screen. One Piece episode 1017 then leaves viewers with its preview for the next episode, which confirms that the Kong Gatling did indeed affect Kaido greatly.

One Piece episode 1017 is just as high, if not higher in animation quality and production value than episode 1015 was. One Piece episode 1017 is 23 minutes of pure, non-stop action, showcasing the brilliant beginnings of the Worst Generation vs. Yonko war.

One Piece episode 1017 continues to prove to fans that the anime can indeed match or even enhance the quality of the source material, the latter of which is certainly the case here. Scenes were adapted beautifully and only enhanced with One Piece episode 1017’s OST pairings, stunning animation, and incredible voice-acting throughout.

It may not be the definitive best-episode-yet for every fan, but One Piece episode 1017 is undoubtedly among the series’ best installments thus far. Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, live-action, and video game news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

