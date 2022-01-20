Can Zoro use his left eye in One Piece?

While One Piece is full of mysteries, some seem to captivate the majority of the fanbase for whatever reason. These mysteries sometimes have nothing to do with the overarching plot yet are still explored by so many fans.

The quintessential mystery of this series is undoubtedly Zoro’s left eye. While fans often theorize why Zoro’s left eye is closed, it seems fans are confused on whether or not Zoro can use the left eye at all.

Follow along as this article explains everything currently known about Zoro’s left eye in One Piece, including if he can use it or not.

One Piece fans have long theorized reasoning for Zoro’s left eye being closed

Can Zoro use his left eye?

Prior to One Piece’s timeskip, Zoro’s left eye was fully functioning and completely uninjured. Yet when the Straw Hats reunited after their respective adventures, Zoro’s left eye was mysteriously scarred shut.

Prior to the timeskip, his left eye had been seen glowing when using certain attacks. These examples come from the Water 7 saga, with the most prominent example being the Demon Asura technique from Enies Lobby.

While nothing official relating to the eye has been learned yet, fans theorized he shut this eye to stop that power (something disproven in the Wano arc).

While this is simply one of many theories, the important takeaway is that nothing official has come out regarding Zoro’s eye yet. No comments from author Eiichiro Oda regarding the eye divulge any significant information. Within the series' story, no explanation has been given yet by Zoro, Mihawk, or Perona, the three having been together during the timeskip.

Unfortunately, this means fans have no idea whether Zoro’s eye was scarred shut or whether or not Zoro can still use it. While this may be disappointing to some fans, the Wano arc isn’t quite over yet. With Zoro having already gotten backstory development in this arc, more isn’t out of the question in the wrap-up portion of the Wano arc.

In summation

Monkey D. Luffy @StrawHatShonen Wait wait wait wait wait.... What if Oda made Sanji switch the eye he covers with his hair and closed Zoro's left eye instead of his right for this scene specifically????? #OnePiece Wait wait wait wait wait.... What if Oda made Sanji switch the eye he covers with his hair and closed Zoro's left eye instead of his right for this scene specifically????? #OnePiece https://t.co/ZsClTRceMA

Unfortunately, it’s yet unknown if Zoro can use his left eye or not in One Piece. The Straw Hat Swordsman received the injury during the timeskip, and has yet to discuss the issue with his crewmates and captain.

Furthermore, no comment has been made by the only other two characters who would know, Mihawk and Perona. Combined with author Eiichiro Oda not providing any significant information, it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for answers on Zoro’s left eye.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, live-action and film news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by R. Elahi