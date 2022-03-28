One Piece Odyssey announced: To be developed by ILCA, the studio behind Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The popular shounen anime and manga One Piece revealed a ton of announcements for fans today, one of which is the development of an upcoming RPG based on the series called One Piece Odyssey.

In a tweet made earlier today, the official handle of the series finally made the announcement that the anime will be getting an RPG for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

A brand-new console RPG is coming!

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY has been announced!



It's time to dive in the middle of the memories!



The official website will be opened soon so stay tuned for further updates!



Unfortunately, the developers are yet to provide fans with an official date of release, however, they have confirmed that it will be dropping sometime late in 2022.

In the game, fans will see Luffy and the Strawhat Hat pirates get shipwrecked on a mysterious island. This is the only information regarding the story, and fortunately, fans can look forward to more reveals later down the line.

One Piece Odyssey will be developed by ILCA, the studio behind Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

One Piece Odyssey will feature a new character and monster designs

While not much has been revealed about the upcoming RPG, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda and publisher Bandai Namco did share some insights as to what fans will be able to expect from the upcoming title.

The game’s official description states:

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea. They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

The developers have also revealed that Eiichiro Oda will be providing the title with some new character and monster designs that are not there in either the anime or the manga.

Katsuaki Tsuzuki, the main producer for the game in Bandai Namco, in a recent interview, stated:

"One Piece Odyssey, the latest One Piece title revealed to you today, is probably the first title that has been developed so meticulously over an extended period of time. I would like to share more about this title's attractive points in the future. Please look forward to it."

As mentioned, there is no set release date for the title, however, fans will be able to expect it sometime later in 2022. It will be released on all major platforms of PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

