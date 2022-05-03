New One Piece film: Red information provides barebones plot details

More One Piece Film: Red information has been recently leaked thanks to scans of a Shueisha magazine circulating social media. The news primarily focuses on Shanks and Uta, Shanks' daughter, who seems to be the upcoming movie's main villain.

This is the first information for One Piece Film: Red released since the most recent trailer. This is where it was initially revealed that Uta is Shanks' daughter and originally implied that she is the movie's main antagonist.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest One Piece Film: Red information while summarizing what was already known.

New One Piece Film: Red info gives context to Shanks and Uta’s relationship

Latest One Piece Film: Red info

- At the beginning of the film, Uta will appear when she was 9 years old.

- Uta loves music since she was a child.

Recently leaked One Piece Film: Red information provides some basic context on Shanks and Uta’s relationship. The latter appears to be the main antagonist of the Straw Hats in the upcoming film, most likely stemming from Luffy’s relationship with her father.

The leaked information seems to support this further, centering primarily around Shanks and Uta’s relationship. Twitter user and reputable One Piece leak reporter @Orojapan1 has compiled the information into one tweet.

Apparently, at the beginning of the film, Uta will appear with Shanks as a nine-year-old. This is most likely the scene where he leaves her for a yet-unknown reason. The leak says that she’s loved music since she was a child, likely contributing to her diva-esque appearance in the One Piece Film: Red’s trailer.

Finally, the leaked information claims that the two were, at one time, inseparable. However, something unknown happened, which caused the two to separate for whatever reason.

There are some potential answers for what caused this separation, but they would require the movie to be canon, which is yet unannounced.

One Piece Film: Red: What we know so far

Even with this most recent leak, however, only the barebones plot of the movie is currently known to fans. Specifics on why Luffy and Uta are at odds with one another and what the latter's exact goals still have yet to come to light.

What is known is that the film will take place on an unknown island where Uta, the world's most popular diva, performs publicly for the first time. The Straw Hats, other pirates, the Navy, and miscellaneous fans from all over the One Piece world have arrived for the show.

As everyone arrives, Uta's voice is heard "in a new light," likely meaning she uses some sinister ability at this public concert.

Whatever this ability and her goals are likely to set the stage for her conflict with Luffy, the latter can even be heard in the trailer saying that Shanks would disapprove of what was happening here if he knew of it.

In summation

Although very little is known about One Piece Film: Red so far, the movie is highly anticipated due to the amount of involvement series author Eiichiro Oda is said to have. Fans, understandably and as a result, have a high level of expectation for the film's quality and hope it to be considered canon.

The biggest unknown right now, which will hopefully be revealed in the next trailer, is exactly what Uta's motivations and goals are. Most speculate that they center around Shanks and Luffy's relationship with him, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

