One Piece Chapter 1048 (Additional Spoilers): Kaido's new form, Kawamatsu's flashback, and more

Additional One Piece Chapter 1048 spoiler information leaked earlier this morning, and with it came some interesting developments for the chapter. Previous One Piece Chapter 1048 spoiler information left a lot of details out, which seems to have been rectified with this latest info.

Primary highlights from the new One Piece Chapter 1048 spoiler information include a new form for Kaido, as well as a new attack for Luffy. Further highlights include an appearance from Denjiro in an incredibly timely and key fashion, no less.

Follow along as this article breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1048 spoiler information.

One Piece Chapter 1048 debuts new Kaido form, another Orochi death

One Piece Chapter 1048: Additional spoilers

As mentioned above, One Piece Chapter 1048 additional spoiler information was leaked today. Previous spoiler information for the issue was incredibly sparse and lacking in details, making this additional info an incredibly welcome development.

The new spoilers reveal that Chapter 1048 is entitled “20 Years,” and that it begins with Momonosuke continuing to push Onigashima in an attempt to avoid Luffy’s attack. The lack of specifications towards his creating Flame Clouds or not seemingly suggest that he has not yet figured out how to create them.

Kaido, meanwhile, transforms into a fire dragon, with the form cited here as being called “Great Flame Fire Dragon.” Apparently, his body is now so hot that it touches the horn of Onigashima’s Skull Dome and “melts it like butter.”

Luffy’s new attack, presumably the giant fist seen at Chapter 1047’s end, is called Monkey God Gun. Kaido debuts a new attack here called Ascending Dragon: Eight Trigrams Flame. Before the two can collide, however, the perspective shifts to inside the Skull Dome castle.

The samurai are universally cheering for Kaido to be defeated, despite what fate may await them in that event. Kawamatsu, meanwhile, begins having a flashback to the events in Wano following Oden’s execution. Apparently, Kaido found out about Momonosuke and went on a rampage looking for him, eliminating all townspeople in his way.

Oden’s castle burning down is seen once more, followed by the Wano Daimyo banding together to fight Kaido and Orochi. Vignettes of the Daimyo are seen here, with them being the late Tonoyasu and the three samurai Yamato meeting in the cave.

As is obvious given the current arc’s existence, their attempt was unsuccessful, leading to them all being defeated. Kaido and Orochi begin enslaving people, as the country is seen falling into ruin.

Back in the present, the perspective shifts to the Treasure Hall, where Orochi is still on fire. He tries to take Komurasaki with him, but Denjiro reappears, beheading the Shogun once more and, hopefully, for good this time.

Wishes from the Fire Festival are seen floating through the sky, with some wishes able to be made out. “May Orochi disappear” and “I want to escape from this hell” are the two specifically mentioned within the spoiler information.

Finally, it seems the chapter ends by having Luffy and Kaido about to launch their attacks at one another. Fans will be delighted to hear that there is no planned break for the series after Chapter 1048.

In summation

One Piece Chapter 1048’s additional spoilers provide much-needed information and clarity on what to expect from the chapter. The final clash versus Luffy and Kaido seems to be imminent, even if some time is being taken to arrive at the conclusion.

Additionally, an opportunity for Orochi to actually be killed off has presented itself in One Piece Chapter 1048. Hopefully, this will mark his permanent death in the series, which will greatly add to the gravity of the Raid’s hopeful eventual success.

