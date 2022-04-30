One Piece Chapter 1048 initial spoilers: An assault on Orochi, the Onigashima Raid approaches its end, and more

One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers have finally released today, providing some clarity on how events built up in the previous chapter will pan out. Of particular interest is the cover page, which unfortunately seems to negate several interesting fan-theories regarding the Totto Land intruders.

One Piece Chapter 1048 is expected to serve as a “build up to the final page,” which will be discussed in greater detail later in the article. One interesting thing to note is that Redon, who confirmed the leaks but did not release them, emphasizes that the One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers are “vague and not well explained at all.”

Follow along as this article breaks down the most recent One Piece Chapter 1048 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1048 shows Momo’s resolve and disproves cover page theories

One Piece Chapter 1048: Initial spoilers

The initial spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1048 have released, giving fans an idea of what to expect in the next issue of the long-running hit series. While there are some interesting and notable developments, the spoiler for the Totto Land cover story has disappointed many fans.

It seems that the Chocolat Town intruders were none other than Ichiju and Reiju, who likely appeared to rescue Niji and Yonji after they were captured by the Big Mom Pirates. Unfortunately, this disproves interesting fan theories that explored the possibility of Blackbeard invading his fellow Yonko’s territory.

Regarding the chapter’s story progression, there seems to be an unspecified “small flashback” towards the beginning of the issue. The flashback could potentially deal with Momonosuke, as the next spoiler highlights his attempts to create Flame Clouds.

One of the most welcome and exciting developments has to be the spoilers giving us hope that Orochi's death is permanent and irreversible. The spoilers claim that Denjiro appears to protect Hiyori Kozuki, decapitating and hopefully killing Orochi once and for all in the process.

Finally, the spoilers claim that the entire chapter constitutes a build-up to the final page which contains three key scenes. These include the beheading of Orochi, Kaido and Luffy clashing after Momonosuke successfully moves Onigashima, and Fire Festival lanterns being released into the sky.

Finally, there will be no series break after One Piece Chapter 1048. As mentioned before, Redon didn’t leak the spoilers, but they did confirm them and added a separate note claiming that the spoilers were “vague and not well explained at all.” This likely means that there is more detail and nuance in the upcoming issue than what the initial spoilers are indicating.

In summation

Initial spoilers of Chapter 1048 give the impression that the upcoming One Piece will primarily have plot development and advancement through the end of the raid. The details which are now available seem agreeable in their current stages, especially the beheading and probable death of Orochi.

We might get even more spoilers throughout the week, expanding and providing clarity on what we already know. The upcoming issue will probably be advancing the Onigashima Raid towards its end. Hopefully, there will be a full-blown Kaido flashback before his presumed final fight with Luffy.

