One Piece episode 1017: Twitter reacts to Luffy's Kong Gatling and Kid's Slam Gibson

One Piece fans have been enjoying the episodes that the series has released over the past couple of weeks, and episode 1017 was no different. The fanbase could not contain their excitement, as the episode gave them multiple enjoyable elements.

With the release of every episode, the series is inching closer towards the conclusion of the Wano Country arc. Fans of the series took to various social media platforms to express their excitement for the same. Let’s take a look at how the fanbase reacted to the latest episode that was released on May 15, 2022.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead!

One Piece fans take to Twitter as they express excitement over the release of episode 1017

One of the first things that One Piece fans took note of and deeply appreciated was the quality of work that had gone into the episode. With top-tier visuals, Toei Animation has clearly set a high standard both for themselves and the fanbase as well.

The sequence where Luffy used the Kong Gatling was visually pleasing, to say the least. Fans have given the unanimous verdict that the episode had some of the best animation of the series.

Cheezitos @cheezit0s



#OnePiece It is genuinely baffling to try and understand what exactly I am looking at. The One Piece anime has been reaching insane new heights, and it's all thanks to an extremely hard-working staff. This week, it's no different. What a grand episode... #OnePiece 1017 It is genuinely baffling to try and understand what exactly I am looking at. The One Piece anime has been reaching insane new heights, and it's all thanks to an extremely hard-working staff. This week, it's no different. What a grand episode...#OnePiece #OnePiece1017 https://t.co/K7SXkbmnNB

Cheezitos @cheezit0s It did not stop moving. One. BIT. And when you realize that this is made from a weekly production schedule, and consider how much action is currently being adapted (+insanely complex designs).



Yeah no, without a doubt, this is probably the best animated episode in One Piece. It did not stop moving. One. BIT. And when you realize that this is made from a weekly production schedule, and consider how much action is currently being adapted (+insanely complex designs).Yeah no, without a doubt, this is probably the best animated episode in One Piece. https://t.co/X00lHgeHLz

Fans also took the opportunity to make fun of Big Mom and made references to the Skypeiai arc. Big Mom was quite shocked that Luffy was unfazed by lightning and could launch a counter, which had the entire fanbase hyped.

Fans, who have been waiting for this moment for a long time, are quite happy to see just how much Luffy has grown.

Coming back to Luffy, One Piece fans on Twitter could not get over the combat moves that he used. Kong Gatling and Kong Rifle were some of the highlights of episode 1017.

Another frame that fans have been obsessing over is the shot of Zoro. The colors were extremely well-done and the glint produced by the sword added to the top-notch visuals.

Leader @LeaderTakes

#onepiece1017 This shot of Zoro is absolutely Godly This shot of Zoro is absolutely Godly#onepiece1017 https://t.co/TbiODwH6Pa

Another thing that fans loved was the Slam Gibson move used against Kaido. The visuals were great, but the overall effective force of the attack had the fanbase quite excited. It was enthralling to see Eustass Kid's strength when he flung Kaido, dealing a ton of damage.

Z A Y🎋 @EustassZay #ONEPIECE1017



•SLAM GIBSON 🦾



•He really was swinging kaido around casually before he slammed him and broke his back🤣 •SLAM GIBSON•He really was swinging kaido around casually before he slammed him and broke his back🤣 #ONEPIECE1017•SLAM GIBSON‼️🦾•He really was swinging kaido around casually before he slammed him and broke his back🤣 https://t.co/BHeyt2qZ75

Fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation as the series inches closer towards the end of the arc. It will be interesting to see how the fight progresses.

The upcoming episode of One Piece will be released on May 22, 2022. Fans are hoping that Toei will be able to maintain the same quality of animation for the rest of the arc as well.

