4 One Piece characters that Eustass Kid can defeat (and 4 he cannot)

Eustass Kid is among the strongest Worst Generation pirates in One Piece, thanks to his Devil Fruit and superhuman durability.

The pirate has great physical strength and boundless determination. His pursuit of power is always driven by his bold personality. His Conqueror's Haki is a rare trait in the One Piece series.

If that isn't enough, Kid can also manipulate any magnetic force with the Jiki Jiki no Mi. This puts him within the range of elite-level fighters.

Kid is a very dangerous combatant who can win most of his matches. However, there are a few characters that can also bring him down.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains major spoilers from the manga.

One Piece characters that Kid can defeat

4) Killer

For the most part, One Piece captains are generally stronger than their crew members. Eustass Kid is no exception. In terms of strength, he ranks slightly above Killer.

Killer is known for his acrobatic feats, which make him very hard to hit. However, Kid could simply resort to his Devil Fruit, which allows him to control the magnetic field. He would likely overwhelm Killer with a barrage of scrap metal attacks, leaving him no room to dodge.

3) King

Kaido's right-hand man is known for his fiery abilities, which gives him a type advantage against Kid's metal. King would likely melt through Kid's metallic defenses like a hot knife through butter.

However, during the Onigashima Raid, Kid was able to hold his ground against Big Mom. Not many One Piece characters survive her strongest attacks. Better yet, Kid even broke Big Mom's bones with his Punk Corna Dio. This puts him way above King in terms of physical capabilities.

That's not even getting to his awakening powers. Kid's electromagnetic cannon is more than enough to finish King off.

2) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri is a very strong fighter who relies on his Observation Haki. He could see into the future and dodge his opponent's attacks. However, Luffy was able to counteract it during their fight in Whole Cake Island. The Straw Hat simply made himself too crazy to predict with his Gear Four Snakeman.

Kid could try using his Devil Fruit powers to completely surround the battlefield with scrap metal. This would make him considerably harder to predict. Kid could also use his Assign technique to stick Katakuri into a metal construction, setting him up for powerful attacks.

However, the Sweet Commander would also force Kid to use his Armament Haki due to the former's Logia abilities. According to One Piece databooks, Kid does possess this power. This would be a very difficult matchup, but Kid has more than enough attacking force to bring Katakuri down.

1) Roronoa Zoro

This would be an extremely difficult fight for both competitors. Zoro is among the greatest swordsmen in One Piece history. He gave Kaido his second permanent scar, which is a monumental feat. Zoro would have no trouble cutting through Kid's metal constructions.

Kid would likely have to resort to his awakening powers. For example, he could turn Zoro into a magnet. This would cause metallic objects to fly straight into the swordsman. Zoro isn't going to dodge or deflect every single attack, leaving him in a vulnerable position.

Kid could also use his electromagnetic cannon as a last-ditch move. It's unlikely that Zoro would survive taking a direct hit.

One Piece characters that Kid cannot defeat

4) Trafalgar Law

Law and Kid finally mastered their powerful Devil Fruits during the Onigashima Raid. Once they Awakened their abilities, they were able to defeat Big Mom herself. Both competitors should be at roughly the same power level. This battle will definitely test both their limits.

However, Law does have a distinct advantage with his Ope Ope no Mi. His versatile moveset gives him the combat edge over Kid. For example, Law can either teleport himself or cut through objects in half, such as giant metal constructions.

Unfortunately, Kid lacks imagination with his Devil Fruit. He mostly relies on the raw power of his scrap metals. Meanwhile, Law is a resourceful opponent with a strategic mindset. He will likely win this match, but just barely.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy and Kid are basically rivals in the One Piece series. This is made very clear during the early stages of the Wano Country arc when both captains were considered physical equals.

Of course, Luffy's main advantage will be Conqueror's Haki. His advanced techniques allow him to fight Kaido directly due to a significant increase in attacking power. Observation Haki is yet another huge advantage for Luffy since he can see into the future.

Unfortunately, Kid is severely lacking in the Haki department. Luffy not only has more strength and speed, but he can also evade Kid's attacks

2) Marshall D. Teach

Kid has a really powerful Devil Fruit by One Piece standards. However, Blackbeard is fully prepared to counter it with his Yami Yami no Mi, which cancels out Devil Fruit abilities. At that point, Kid would be left helpless against the Gura Gura no Mi. Blackbeard's earthquakes have the potential to destroy the entire world.

While Blackbeard is still vulnerable to physical attacks, his durability feats have reached insane levels. He could withstand direct attacks from Whitebeard himself, as seen in the Paramount War. Keep in mind that Whitebeard had a reputation as the world's strongest man.

1) Sakazuki

The Fleet Admiral will have a very easy time burning through Kid's scrap metal, courtesy of the Magu Magu no Mi. Kid rarely dodges attacks, so this puts him in a dangerous position.

Akainu's devastating magma is strong enough to kill Ace in a single hit. It's arguably the most destructive Logia fruit in the One Piece series.

Kid also rarely uses Armament Haki in battle, which puts him at a major disadvantage against Logia users. He will be forced out of his comfort zone here. While Kid does have the means to attack the Admiral, it's not going to be easy for him.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh