One Piece Chapter 1058 (leaked): Twitter in turmoil over Mihawk’s new bounty

One Piece Chapter 1058 gives Dracule Mihawk fans everything they want and more.

Readers have been waiting for bounties since Kaido and Big Mom were defeated in the Onigashima Raid. Respected leaker Redon has some good news from the Arlong Park Forums. There are several bounty reveals in the upcoming chapter. Of course, Mihawk is the one getting everyone's attention.

Based on leaks for One Piece Chapter 1058, Mihawk will have an enormously high bounty of 3,590,000,000 berries. To put this into perspective, he is worth 590,000,000 more than Monkey D. Luffy, Trafalgar Law, and Eustass Kid. Remember, they just defeated Kaido and Big Mom not that long ago.

Twitter fans celebrate Mihawk's bounty in One Piece Chapter 1058

"This is a W for Mihawk fans"

Unsurprisingly, several fans have gone into hype overdrive for Mihawk's 3,590,000,000 bounty reveal. There is only a 458,900,000 difference between him and Shanks, whose grand total equals 4,048,900,000 berries. Mihawk is right up there in terms of Yonko threat level.

One Piece Chapter 1058 raises a very interesting question. Some fans have pointed out that Mihawk's bounty must be solely based on strength. He doesn't seem to control much territory, and he doesn't have many allies beyond the Cross Guild. His combat skills are what carry him in the New World.

Of course, there is also the fact that he regularly goes after the Marines. One Piece Chapter 1058 reveals that Mihawk's former title was the "Marine Hunter." This has major implications for the overall story.

More than a few readers speculated that he must've defeated someone really powerful back in the day. There is no way that Mihawk would have a 3,590,000,000 bounty if he just beat up Vice Admirals.

Either way, Mihawk fans will eat well after One Piece Chapter 1058. Even after everything Luffy did in Wano Country, Mihawk still has a slightly higher bounty. He is the strongest Warlord in the series.

Mihawk's bounty makes perfect sense

Back in the day, Mihawk would regularly spar with his old rival Shanks. They were said to shake the very foundations of the Grand Line. It's obvious that Mihawk would have a high bounty.

Of course, the question was finding the correct estimate. At the very least, readers finally have their answers in One Piece Chapter 1058. Mihawk isn't that much lower than Shanks. In fact, he is currently higher than Blackbeard.

Fans waited 22 years for his bounty

When he was first introduced in the Baratie arc, Mihawk had already made a name for himself as the world's greatest swordsman. He laid waste to Don Krieg's entire fleet and easily defeated Roronoa Zoro by using a dinner knife.

Readers knew he was a powerful fighter. However, Mihawk's bounty was a complete mystery in this series. For the longest time, readers could only speculate that Mihawk had the highest bounty of the former Warlords.

One Piece Chapter 1058 finally answers a decade-long question. Mihawk is truly a worthy rival for Shanks back in the day, and this really is the final saga for the series.

