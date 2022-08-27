One Piece: 10 reasons why Mihawk is the coolest character in the series

Very few One Piece characters have the same level of charisma as Dracule Mihawk.

Ever since he was first introduced over 22 years ago, Mihawk has grabbed everyone's attention with his crazy antics. He makes a statement of some kind every time he shows up in the series.

Mihawk is known as the world's greatest swordsman in One Piece. Despite his limited screen time, he's always been very popular with the fanbase. There are many reasons why this is the case.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains major spoilers from the manga.

From his fashion sense to his fighting style, Dracule Mihawk defines the word "cool" in One Piece

1) Mihawk is a very cultured person

Toni @Elaxlol The best thing about last chapter of One Piece is that Mihawk has packed his wine and books first before leaving his base in a hurry lmao

Also Croco has better drip than Doffy The best thing about last chapter of One Piece is that Mihawk has packed his wine and books first before leaving his base in a hurry lmaoAlso Croco has better drip than Doffy

A clear picture of Mihawk's priorities is presented in One Piece Chapter 1058. When the Marines chased him from his residence, he made sure to pack some books and bottles of wine before he left.

Mihawk's passion for reading books makes him a very analytical and cultured man. This mindset can also be seen on the battlefield whenever he studies his enemies.

2) He cuts through anything with ease

The title that Mihawk holds isn't just for show; he really is the best swordsman in the One Piece world.

Mihawk has demonstrated his ability to cut nearly everything in the series. Back in Marineford, a single motion from his sword was enough to cut a gigantic iceberg in half.

Keep in mind that Mihawk wasn't anywhere near the area. His basic sword attacks can travel for several miles. Luffy was lucky that he dodged at the right moment.

3) Mihawk can take on anyone

Mihawk carries a ridiculously high bounty of 3,590,000,000 berries. It goes without saying that he is among the strongest characters in the One Piece series. Remember, he was considered a fierce rival to Shanks back in the day.

Mihawk also never backs down from any challenge, whether it's from Crocodile, Vista, or Zoro. The swordsman never turns his back away from anyone. He stands his guard and lets his sword do the rest.

4) He used to hunt down Marines

Sagehaki @Strawhatsamura #ONEPIECE1058 Mihawk counting his money after being paid to stop whooping the marines #ONEPIECE1058 Mihawk counting his money after being paid to stop whooping the marines https://t.co/PunIBFsys5

One Piece Chapter 1058 reveals that Mihawk used to go after the Marines. In retrospect, it's hilarious that he would end up becoming a Warlord. Perhaps he was simply too powerful to deal with on a daily basis.

It should be noted that even the strongest pirates would prefer to run away from the Marines. They all want to avoid conflict since they cannot afford to lose their forces.

By comparison, Mihawk is a one-man army that is more than willing to go up against the World Government.

5) Mihawk has never been seriously injured

By this point in the One Piece series, all the major fighters have been on the receiving end of some damaging blows. However, Mihawk is one major exception.

Nobody has given Mihawk a real challenge yet, which is what fans want to see in the near future. He still didn't suffer a single injury even when he took part in the ensuing chaos of Marineford. This remarkable feat is a testament to his strength.

6) He always backs up his words

Mihawk never minces his words in the midst of battle. He will let his opponents know if they are worth his time.

Mihawk is just that good, and he knows it. It's not arrogance when he is proven right in the end.

When he fought Zoro back in the Baratie arc, Mihawk decided to use a small dinner knife to deflect his attacks. It was a completely disrespectful move, but only Mihawk can pull it off so flawlessly.

7) Mihawk has a sense of style

Boycott Netflix 🫡🪨🌊 @MudkipSmexy Croco and Mihawk seriously have always been in my top 5 most simply badass designs in OP, and now they on the same team. The art of them we got this chapter was perfect bro I literally can’t wait to see this animated Croco and Mihawk seriously have always been in my top 5 most simply badass designs in OP, and now they on the same team. The art of them we got this chapter was perfect bro I literally can’t wait to see this animated

Eiichiro Oda is often derided for his goofy character designs. Not everybody likes his characters' cartoonish expressions and disproportionate bodies. However, this doesn't mean the mangaka can't make cool-looking characters.

Oda gave Mihawk quite a serious look, with vampiric facial hair, sharp yellow eyes, and fancy medieval clothing. The swordsman is also widely considered to be one of the best-looking characters in the series.

8) He swings a really cool sword

J Klum @PokemanZ0N6 Everyone talks about mihawk's design and how good it is, but can we talk about yoru? That's genuinely the best looking sword I've ever seen Everyone talks about mihawk's design and how good it is, but can we talk about yoru? That's genuinely the best looking sword I've ever seen https://t.co/C7hWjFL7V0

Shonen fans are always drawn to awesome weapon designs, and One Piece has plenty of them.

Mihawk doesn't just carry any regular weapon. He wields an absurdly sharp blade called Yoru, which is among the 12 Supreme Grade swords.

Yoru has the highest possible classification for a sword and is strong enough to clash with the mightiest foes in One Piece. It's only fitting that Mihawk would use it since he is the world's best swordsman.

This weapon stands out for its crucifix hilt and curved edge. It's also among the very few black blades in the world.

9) Mihawk is Zoro’s most fearsome rival

One Piece fans have always liked Zoro for his awesome fighting style, cool design, and fierce determination. His fans share the same love for his biggest rival, Mihawk. They are two peas in a pod, so to speak.

Zoro isn't just interested in climbing tall mountains; he wants to reach for the skies. His main goal in life is to become the world's best swordsman.

Of course, it's not going to be easy going up against Mihawk. He is the end game for Zoro's entire motivation in this series.

One Piece Chapter 1058 also furthers this parallel. Mihawk used to be known as the "Marine Hunter," but he worked alongside them. Zoro, on the other hand, went by the nickname "Pirate Hunter" before he joined Luffy's crew.

10) He is the best swordsman in the entire world

Only the mightiest can rule the roost in One Piece. Based on his performance against Shanks in the past, Mihawk is definitely on par with any Yonko. His swordplay is unparalleled, which is why he holds the title of the world's greatest swordsman.

Not just anyone can secure a bounty of 3,590,000,000 berries in the series. That number is currently higher than Luffy's 3,000,000,000, and he just beat Kaido in Wano Country.

One Piece fans also love Mihawk for how easily he makes everything look. He never makes himself look weak in front of anybody. Given his lofty ambitions to maintain his position, it wouldn't be surprising to see him use Conqueror's Haki with his sword attacks.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh