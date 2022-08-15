8 character designs in One Piece that make no sense

Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece, is known for his unique and eye-catching drawing style. Instead of trying to create a realistic world, the author allowed fantasy to guide his hand, resulting in a wacky and odd-looking cast of characters.

While this works amazingly inside the series’ world, there have been some unique designs that somehow feel out of place. On this list, we will talk about eight of those bizarre One Piece character designs that fans cannot understand to this day.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion.

Dobon and seven other absurd One Piece character designs

1) Rebecca (Gladiator Outfit)

Rebecca as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The life of a gladiator is filled with danger, which is why they try to be as protected as possible during combat. Most gladiators use heavy armor that covers their most vital organs to prevent fatal injuries.

Rebecca, a girl who entered gladiatorial combat for the Mera-Mera no Mi, apparently never heard about the existence of armor. Her outfit while competing for the fruit consisted of a glorified bikini, a cape and a pair of boots.

There was no reason to dress a girl in such a skimpy outfit if her character was supposed to fight for her life. She should have at least worn some sort of protection, as it is unlikely her outfit would keep her safe from a dangerous opponent.

2) Edward Weevil

Nobody likes Weevil design (Image via Toei Animation)

Whitebeard was one of the most imposing and awe-inspiring pirates in all of One Piece. His mere presence was enough to send the Marines scurrying back home.

As his illegitimate child, you would expect Weevil to be as well-built as his father, even more so because he was one of the Warlords of the Sea. Instead, he is a rotund man who appears to be way too soft to have such power.

Fans have been complaining about his design for years now, claiming that it does not make sense for such a man to be Whitebeard’s son, much less a warlord.

3) Gaimon

Gaimon as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece fans know that even though the series has a cartoonish style, it normally tries to maintain a certain level of realism. Most characters who possess weird silhouettes have powers that are used to justify their appearance, except for Gaimon.

Gaimon used to be a generic pirate who was slightly more greedy than others. He got stuck in a chest, which has left an indelible imprint. This is extremely unsettling, as Gaimon has no special power that allows him to contort his body in such ways.

With that being said, his design is not bad and the concept of him being stuck in the chest is hilarious. Nonetheless, this doesn't explain how he has kept his legs and arms from breaking or deteriorating, considering the massive strain his position would put on them.

4) Hamlet

Multiple characters in One Piece are created around a specific concept that makes them unique and memorable. For example, Animal Kingdom Pirates have powers that associate them with an animal. For the most part, this idea was done masterfully, with Oda creating some of the most interesting designs in the series.

On the other hand, there are characters like Hamlet that make absolutely no sense anatomically. Hamlet is a man whose head is attached to a giraffe's neck. This means that most of the time, Hamlet is being carried by nothing more than a giraffe’s slender body.

There is no realistic way that the giraffe’s neck can hold Hamlet all day long, especially if he is fighting strong opponents. The design clearly has a lot of thought behind it, but it still feels extremely unrealistic, even by One Piece’s standards.

5) Dobon

Luffy is not impressed by Dobon (Image via Toei Animation)

Hamlet is not the only member of the Animal Kingdom Pirates whose design is dubious. One of his colleagues, Dobon, has the body of a hippopotamus wrapped around him. The villain veritably lives inside the creature’s mouth.

Yet, instead of being carried around like Hamlet with his giraffe, Dobon still has control over his own legs, which act as the hippo’s front limbs as well. Due to this, he has almost no peripheral vision, with his back always open to opponents’ attacks.

With these limitations, it is hard to imagine Dobon being as powerful as the series makes him seem. He may not have problems walking around like Hamlet, but his design is still extremely cartoonish.

6) Jigoro

Jigoro as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

As many swordsmen would tell you, to become the best with a sword, you need to have absolute control and mobility over your body. Any kind of obstacle can become a hindrance during combat, which is why swordsmen avoid any kind of accessory.

Jigoro, one of Gecko Moria’s zombie pirates, seems to be unaware of this, as he is always wearing a massive metal ring around his waist. Despite that shortcoming, he is considered one of the best swordsmen in One Piece, which is incredibly unrealistic.

People like Zoro have proven time and time again that even the smallest distractions in sword fights can determine life and death. Jigoro’s ring would not only prevent him from moving his arms, but also mess with his overall balance.

7) Gecko Moria

Gecko Moria as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Jigoro’s master, Gecko Moria himself, is not only one of the weirdest looking individuals in One Piece, but also unbelievably non-sensical. During his youth, Gecko looked like a normal human with pale skin.

He looks like a sentient bowling pin that somehow grew arms as long as his entire body. Multiple characters in One Piece have unrealistic proportions, which is why the series has so many iconic yet bizarre individuals. However, Gecko Moria is pushing those boundaries even further.

His upper body is extremely thin in comparison to his hips and legs, with a head that is just a continuation of his neck. Given how Gecko looks, there should be no way for him to realistically stand, much less fight someone like Luffy.

8) Fukurou

Fukuro as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The CP9 used to be teeming with some of the weirdest looking individuals in One Piece. Still, as weird as most of them were, they were still fairly normal for One Piece’s standards, unlike Fukurou, who is the spitting image of Humpy Dumpty.

Fukurou’s body shape would not be as weird if his arms and legs were proportional to his size. Unfortunately, beyond having an egg-shaped torso, his extremities are those of a normal human, deeming his appearance even more unsettling.

Fukurou should not have the ability to walk, as his body seems to be too heavy for his legs. Strangely, his zipper-mouth is not as weird as the rest of his body, which speaks volumes about how ludicrous his design is.

Final thoughts

One Piece will always be home to some of the most iconic and beloved designs in anime. Oda is one of the best artists of his generation, as well as one of the most creative. He allows his imagination to run rampant while designing his characters, which is why all of them are so unique and intriguing.

Tragically, not all of his designs are as feasible as he expected. Some of them are just plain weird and silly, even for a series as outrageous as One Piece. Nevertheless, the anime still has so many compelling characters that a few weird ones are easy to forgive.

