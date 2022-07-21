10 One Piece characters everybody wants to see more of

One of the distinctive features of One Piece is the incredible variety of characters that the author, Eiichiro Oda, introduced and developed. The record-breaking manga was first serialized on the Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. Some of the most iconic One Piece characters were introduced many years ago, but are yet to receive the deserved focus due to the longevity of the series.

From wicked villains to fan-favorite idols, there's a noticeable amount of characters that the readers wished to have much more screen time. Fans have been waiting for years to see these characters in action and to learn their backstories through dedicated flashbacks. These flashbacks are widely considered to be some of One Piece's best aspects.

So here are 10 One Piece characters that fans can't wait to see more of.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1054 and reflects the writer's personal views.

From Weevil to Dragon, the 10 One Piece Characters fans can't get enough of

10) Edward Weevil

Edward Weevil (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Edward Weevil is a pirate who claims to be the biological son of Edward Newgate, better known as "Whitebeard", a former Yonko and holder of the World's Strongest Man title. To this day, his assertion has not been proven and seems questionable given his visible aesthetical differences from Whitebeard. Weevil is completely obedient to his mother, Miss Bakkin, who often manipulates him.

Weevil doesn't appear to be very smart, but what he lacks in intelligence, he makes up for in might. He is a powerful and violent pirate who was part of the Seven Warlords before the group's dissolution.

Weevil's strength is most likely outstanding, given how Admiral Kizaru directly compared the former's abilities with those of Edward Newgate in his youth.

9) Benn Beckmann

Benn Beckman (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Benn Beckmann is Shanks' right-hand man and the latter's strongest and most trusted subordinate. He is the first mate and vice-captain of the Red Hair Pirates.

Benn is such a powerful and influential pirate that his abilities have been compared to those of Shanks. In fact, the connection between the two was said to resemble the one between the Sun and then Moon.

Benn seems to be a very experienced pirate. His most noticeable trait is his smartness, which is regarded as the greatest among all the characters that were introduced in the East Blue Arc. To this day, the amount of bounty placed on Benn Beckmann's head is unknown. However, it can be presumed to be extremely high, given his status as the second strongest member of the Red Hair Pirates.

8) Shiryu

Shiryu (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Shiryu "Of the Rain" has been introduced as the former Head Jailer of the Impel Down prison. After meeting Marshall D. Teach, the pirate known as "Blackbeard", Shiryu chose to renege on Impel Down and join the Blackbeard Pirates. He appears to be a vicious and deceiptful individual who enjoys killing, even mercilessly slaughtering his former subordinates.

The author recently released information that Shiryu, who is a formidable swordsman, is currently the second strongest member of the Blackbeard Pirates. Before the time skip, Shiryu was said to be as strong as Magellan, the Head Jailer of Impel Down. After the time skip, he increased his skills, thanks to the power of Clear Clear Fruit, which enhances his already dangerous stealth abilities.

7) Ryuma Shimotsuki

Ryuma Shimotsuki (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation)

Ryuma Shimotsuki is a legendary samurai, hailed as "Sword God" because of his exceptional swordsmanship. A native of Wano, he single-handedly protected the country, defeating pirates and nobles who wanted to bring it under their control and seize its gold. As a samurai, Ryuma strongly believed in honor and followed a strict personal code.

Ryuma's Haki was so powerful that he managed to make his sword Shusui, one of the 21 Great Swords, a Black Blade. A feat that no one else barring him and Dracule Mihawk, the current World's Strongest Swordsman, ever achieved.

One Piece's Ryuma is the same one that featured in Monsters, Oda's previous one-shot manga, where he slayed a dragon and defeated Cyrano, a famed swordsman.

6) Nika

Silhouette of Nika, the Sun God (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation)

Nika was a mythical figure that, in ancient times, oppressed people adored as "Sun God". His exact features are unknown to this day. However, according to the legend that Who's Who heard during his imprisonment, he is a very benevolent individual who would one day come to liberate slaves from their oppressors, bringing spontaneous smiles and laughs to everyone.

The legend narrates that Nika was a valiant warrior, whose signature trait was the ability to fight freely, in any way he could imagine. This was due to his body having rubber-like properties. There exists a Mythological Zoan Devil Fruit, the Human Human Model Nika, that allows the user to transform into the legendary 'Sun God,' gaining all his abilities.

The current owner of those powers is Monkey D. Luffy.

5) Doctor Vegapunk

Doctor Vegapunk is known as one of the greatest scientific geniuses that the One Piece world has ever known and the lead scientist at the World Government's disposal. His scientific expertise and technological advancement are unparalleled, to the point that he is said to be more than 500 years ahead of the other scientists. Very little is known about him, and his appearance is yet to be shown.

Before working for the World Government, Vegapunk was part of MADS, an unauthorized research team. This team included other scientists such as Judge Vinsmoke, Queen and Caesar Clown.

Vegapunk is an essential figure who researched the Seastone, Devil Fruits, Lineage Factor, artificial lifeforms, gigantification. He also looked into the creation of Pacifista and modification of the former Seven Warlord member Bartholomew Kuma into a cyborg.

4) Silvers Rayleigh

Silvers Rayleigh (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Known and feared all over the world as the Dark King, Silvers Rayleigh was Roger's partner, as the first mate and vice-captain of the Roger Pirates. The former right-hand man of the Pirate King is a man that very few characters can compete with. Garp, one of the most influential figures in the One Piece Old Era, considers Rayleigh a legend comparable to Whitebeard.

After Roger's death, Rayleigh retired from piracy and got rusty due to inactivity and old age. However, he was still strong enough to fight on par with Admiral Kizaru. This could suggest that, in his prime, Rayleigh was a fighter stronger than the Admirals. Which makes sense, given his status as a powerful swordsman and Haki master, who can even use the rare Conqueror Haki.

3) Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Dracule Mihawk, known as "Hawk Eyes", is an extraordinarily powerful fighter who holds the title of the World's Strongest Swordsman. Before the group's dissolution, he was the most prominent member of the Seven Warlords. Mihawk is one of the most notorious characters in the One Piece world, being Shanks's equal, and Roronoa Zoro's teacher and goal to reach and surpass.

Mihawk is a serious and seemingly emotionless man, but is never prone to cruelty or needless violence. He is a very honorable man who takes great pride in his abilities. Even if he spends most of his time alone, he is fine with the people he respects, such as Shanks and Zoro.

He possesses outstanding physical strength, agility, and Haki mastery, plus unparalleled swordsmanship skills. In serious battles, Mihawk wields Yoru, a Black Blade that is also one of the 12 Supreme Grade Swords.

A testament to the greatness of this feat is that no other One Piece character, bar Mihawk and "Sword God" Ryuma, ever managed to achieve a Black Blade.

2) Shanks

Shanks (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

"Red Hair" Shanks started his pirate career as an apprentice in Roger Pirates, the first and only crew to conquer the entire Grand Line and find the One Piece. He is currently the captain of the Red Hair Pirates and one of the Yonko, the four great pirates who led the New World. Shanks is the one who inspired Monkey D. Luffy to become a pirate, gifting him the straw hat that Roger left him.

Shanks is a very calm and carefree man who hates needless conflicts. However, he steps in to fight without a second thought if his friends or those under his protection are threatened. Shanks seems to carry a personal grudge against Marshall D. Teach, the pirate known as Blackbeard, who he considers to be the greatest potential danger of all.

Shanks is a powerful swordsman and Haki master, who can even use the rare Conqueror Haki. Even after losing one arm, his strength remains exceptional, enough to match Whitebeard in a clash.

Shanks shares a world-renowned rivalry with Dracule Mihawk, the World's Strongest Swordsman. Their ferocious battles are celebrated as legends throughout the Grand Line.

1) Monkey D. Dragon

Monkey D. Dragon (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Dragon is the son of Marine Hero Garp and the father of Monkey D. Luffy, the main character. Dragon is the founder and Supreme Commander of the Revolutionary Army. It is the only military force that directly opposes the World Government, actively seeking to overthrow it. For this reason, he is infamously known as the "World's Worst Criminal" of the One Piece world.

Dragon is a very sympathetic person, who deeply cares for his subordinates and for the oppressed people. He didn't hesitate to save Sabo and later trained him, turning him into his right-hand man.

Dragon's fighting abilities are unknown, but fans speculate that he is very powerful and can fight on equal grounds with the strongest characters in the series.

What else are fans curious about?

One Piece fans are really eager to learn more about some of these mysterious characters. How did Rayleigh gain the epithet of "Dark King"? Does Dragon possess a Devil Fruit power? Will he interact with Luffy? What happened during the legendary battles between Shanks and Mihawk? Who really is Doctor Vegapunk? These questions and many others are yet to be answered.

The author, Eiichiro Oda, recently revealed that One Piece just entered its endgame and is nearing its end within the next few years, so it's reasonable to think that the time for those characters to receive their well deserved spotlight is finally about to come.

