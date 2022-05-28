10 dumbest One Piece characters, ranked

While the world of author Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has some true geniuses living in it, there are those who are not as blessed. Given that One Piece is about pirates living it up on the high seas, however, it’s understandable that there will be characters who lack basic knowledge regarding daily life.

Within the protagonistic group of the Straw Hat pirates, however, exist some of the dumbest characters in all of One Piece, and potentially all of anime. While they are typically intelligent or respectably knowledgeable within a certain field, their general intelligence is lacking relative to other One Piece geniuses.

Here are the 10 dumbest characters in One Piece, ranked from smartest to dumbest.

Two Straw Hat pirates make list of top 10 dumbest One Piece characters

10) Buggy

Kicking off the list is the lovable, yet idiotic Buggy. One of the main reasons for his being included here is his proven lack of foresight, especially during the Impel Down and Marineford arcs.

He is often shown throughout One Piece as beginning a plan without having a way to end it in mind. A prime example of this was his promise to kill Whitebeard during the Marineford War, which he obviously never capitalized on. At least for Buggy, his mistakes and plans always somehow lead him into fortune, considering his post-time-skip Shichibukai status.

9) Spandam

When many One Piece fans think of Spandam, the first thing they think of is a mistake which literally cost the government an entire judicial island. The Buster Call-sized blunder he made perfectly exemplifies his stupidity and incompetence, considering he didn’t even mean to begin the Buster Call in the first place.

Beyond this, his weak personality and general hatred for being talked back to or criticized further indicates a fairly low level of intelligence. Despite being one of the most memorable villains in the series, fans can’t help but remember just how exceptionally stupid this One Piece antagonist was.

8) Foxy

Similarly, Foxy was a complete and utter idiot when it came to anything fighting or piracy related outside of the Davy Back game. His antics and personality didn’t exactly inspire confidence when it came to his overall intelligence, despite him clearly having a knack for cheating.

While far from being the dumbest character in the series due to his specialty in this singular area, he still ultimately ranks as one of One Piece’s ten dumbest.

7) Jango

Jango was first introduced with somewhat of a bumbling personality, always seeming like he was taking things half-seriously. While he still seems competent enough to actually complete the tasks he set out to do, he is not seen doing so at any point in the series.

Furthermore, his relationship with Fullbody since entering the Marines has somewhat flanderized his character. The two are shown to be nothing more than Hina’s goofy, half-witted admirers, solidifying Jango’s inclusion as one of One Piece’s dumbest characters.

6) Mr. 4

Also known as Babe, Mr. 4 is undoubtedly one of the stupidest characters in all of One Piece. He is shown to be incapable of thinking for himself, which is implicitly done via his constant taking the orders of his partner, Miss Merry Christmas.

On top of this, he’s seen very rarely seen talking, and doing so incredibly slowly when he does feel the need to talk. One of the few constants in his speech and vocabulary is his yelling “fore” before swinging his bat. However, this further proves his stupidity, as the phrase is more commonly associated with golf than baseball.

5) Coribou

Coribou is the lesser brother of a One Piece character fans already aren’t incredibly fond of, and his slow, dimwitted behavior totally offsets the two’s intimidation tactics. He has been shown multiple times to be oblivious to his surroundings, in addition to always sweating and stuttering due to a nervous stupidity.

While he is supposedly strong, it’s simply not the image fans get when first meeting or further learning of Coribou’s adventures. Even if he is powerful, the dense and clearly non-intelligent exterior of his personality makes this almost impossible to see.

4) Roronoa Zoro

Despite being one of the main characters of One Piece, Zoro is undoubtedly one of the stupidest characters within the series. One of the most telling personality aspects of this is his overarching forgetfulness and lack of sense when it comes to any and all things directional.

One specific instance which truly shows how dumb he is in this regard comes during the Sabaody Archipelago arc. Before walking around the archipelago, Zoro takes note of the grove the Thousand Sunny is on, but does not even realize he misread the number. This emblematic blunder perfectly demonstrates why he is one of the dumbest characters in the series.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Fortunately for Zoro, there is one Straw Hat who’s undoubtedly dumber than him. Unfortunately for Zoro, that would be his captain, Monkey D. Luffy. While Luffy is incredibly smart in combat and, in a certain way, emotionally, he is undoubtedly one of the dumbest characters in all other aspects.

There are a plethora of moments to choose from as to why One Piece’s protagonist is also one of its dumbest characters, but one moment is incredibly telling. During the Whole Cake Island arc, Luffy ends up eating a poisonous fish, but is saved by Reiju. However, immediately after being saved, he tries to eat the fish once more, completely forgetting how poisonous it was just proven to be.

2) Gedatsu

Fortunately for Luffy and Zoro, there are most definitely two dumber characters in the series than them. One of them comes from an early One Piece arc in the form of Sky Priest Gedatsu, who is easily one of the series’ most absentminded characters. He’s someone who forgets how to do or that he has to do literally everything, and that is no overstatement.

He is shown forgetting to talk, breathe, use doors to enter buildings, incorrectly crossing his arms, sticking food in his ears rather than his mouth, and so much more. This constant absent-mindedness is one of a kind, and while there is one character dumber than him, he undoubtedly ranks as the number two overall.

1) Edward Weevil

The dumbest character in all of One Piece is undoubtedly Edward Weevil. The supposed son of the late great Whitebeard is shown to be incredibly dimwitted during his brief appearances in the series. A shining example of this is his inability to tell the difference between a mirror and a photograph.

Additional reasons include him constantly being manipulated by and taking orders from his mother, despite him being the reason they get the attention they do. His whiny, snot-nosed manner of speech further drive home his simpleton, kid-like way of being, further emphasizing his rank as the dumbest character yet to grace the pages of One Piece.

