One Piece Chapter 1035 theory suggests the origin of Ryuma's Sword God title and more

With One Piece Chapter 1035 delayed as the series takes a week break, fans are continuing to come up with nonsensical spoilers of their own. Once analyzed with a critical lens, it becomes clear these “spoilers” are nothing more than baseless conjecture.

Twitter user @Gorillo13 has claimed fans will discover the origin of the samurai Ryuma’s Sword God title. They expand upon this slightly, but give no real detail beyond surface level explanations of what they claim will happen in One Piece Chapter 1035.

Although theorycrafting is great for any fanbase, marketing them as spoilers when they’re inaccurate and baseless is just plain misleading.

More fan-made One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers are made by the community as fans get restless for legitimate chapter information

The claims

Check the pinned Tweet Going Through my Future Arc @Gorillo13 1035 One Piece spoilers no idea how they got spoilers this far out but



we find out why Ryuma was called the sword God in 1035.



As seen in the above Tweet, Twitter user @Gorillo13 claims that One Piece Chapter 1035 will see fans discover the origin of Ryuma’s Sword God title. The user furthers this claim by saying Ryuma “had the ability to infuse swords with the power of other swords,” not elaborating further on how this is apparently done.

The user also claims that One Piece Chapter 1035 will see the Sandai Kitetsu break as a means of powering up Enma. Presumably, this would turn Enma into a Black Blade via Sandai Kitetsu’s sacrifice.

These claims raise a lot of questions and rightfully so. For one, the ability to make a Black Blade has not been portrayed as needing some sort of special power or ability thus far in One Piece. Owning a Black Blade himself, Dracule Mihawk surely would have taught Zoro whatever this power is were it to exist. Mihawk has canonically discussed Black Blades with Zoro during the series’ time-skip.

In addition, even if Ryuma did have some special power or ability, how would Zoro go about suddenly unlocking this power? To have Zoro, out of nowhere, suddenly gain access to this ability is just unrealistic and doesn’t fit with the long-term nature of One Piece’s storytelling. It just doesn’t seem like a realistic prediction for One Piece Chapter 1035’s events.

If Zoro does end up suddenly awakening this power locked inside of him, it does create some continuity issues. Particularly, if Zoro was always able to freely transfer the power of one sword to another, why did the Wado Ichimonji not turn Black when Zoro’s other swords broke versus Mihawk?

One could make the argument that the swords weren’t powerful enough, but that doesn’t stop what little power they have from being absorbed into the Wado Ichimonji. This transference of power would undoubtedly provide some sort of visual effect as well, which is notably absent from the Mihawk fight.

In summation

Theorycrafting and speculation are great hobbies of any fanbase, and promote healthy and even productive discussions about a series. It’s when these theories are half-baked and nonsensical that problems arise, as is the case with these fan-made One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers and others.

It just simply doesn’t make sense for Ryuma to be called the Sword God due to this supernatural power of sword power transference, just to have Zoro suddenly awaken it himself. While Zoro will undoubtedly be the World’s Greatest Swordsman at the series’ end, having him suddenly awaken Ryuma level powers just doesn’t fit One Piece’s carefully planned narrative.

Nevertheless, these spoilers will continue to come out until legitimate One Piece Chapter 1035 spoilers arrive next week. Be sure to keep an eye out for those, as well as One Piece Chapter 1035’s official release on Sunday, December 19 at 11AM EST through the various Shonen Jump platforms.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider