One Piece 1054 leak shows Nika Luffy in his true colors

The One Piece fanbase is on the edge of their seats since the plot is inching closer towards its conclusion. There has been a lot of action in the past few chapters of the manga, and fans are gearing up for the series to explore more about the treasure that would give a pirate the title of the Pirate King.

Luffy has had an arduous adventure and faced many strong enemies. However, the entire fanbase has gone berserk on Twitter as a leaked image is making its rounds. This leaked image is Luffy's new form in color. Let's look at the image and see how the One Piece fanbase has reacted to it.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga series. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Piece: Twitter goes berserk as the leaked image shows Nika Luffy in the colored form

The entire fanbase couldn't stop talking about the fact that Luffy didn't have the Devil Fruit that fans initially thought he had. It wasn't Gomu Gomu no Mi, and the fact that the World Government was interested in this fruit excited the entire fanbase. Fans later realized that the One Piece protagonist has the Hito Hito no Mi Model Type: Nika. Now that Luffy has powers similar to the one referred to as the Sun God, it will be interesting to see how strong he could be. The leaked image showed the colored version of Luffy in his new form.

Naturally, the fanbase wanted to know the source since the account claims this is the official colored version of Luffy. The account proceeded to share an image of the official merchandise belonging to WSJ, which seemed to have clarified the post's authenticity.

Some of the fans were in shock since this was a big piece of news. While some continued to doubt the authenticity, another fan mentioned that the anime would eventually show the actual color of Luffy in this state. However, the image was reportedly taken from the official WSJ merchandise page, which means that the colored version seems pretty accurate. The fan mentioned that it was hard to imagine Luffy with red-colored eyes.

Speed Racer @Speed_Racer_V @FreemellR @OP_NEWS2022 Only if the image is. Otherwise, gonna be a while before the anime intro inevitably shows us what he looks like @FreemellR @OP_NEWS2022 Only if the image is. Otherwise, gonna be a while before the anime intro inevitably shows us what he looks like

Freemell_resl @FreemellR @Speed_Racer_V @OP_NEWS2022 He said he got it from the official merchandise @Speed_Racer_V @OP_NEWS2022 He said he got it from the official merchandise

Speed Racer @Speed_Racer_V @FreemellR @OP_NEWS2022 Fair enough. It’s gonna be weird to see that in the anime. Never imagined Luffy with red eyes @FreemellR @OP_NEWS2022 Fair enough. It’s gonna be weird to see that in the anime. Never imagined Luffy with red eyes

The fans exclaimed that the design for Luffy in this form was quite good. He has an imposing presence in this design, and non-One Piece fans also shared the same sentiment regarding his looks.

TJAS @TJAS34702024 @OP_NEWS2022 Every timy detail has some kind of significance if we see but it looks awesome! @OP_NEWS2022 Every timy detail has some kind of significance if we see but it looks awesome!

There were a few fans that decided to have a debate about whether Luffy was Lunarian or not. According to a fan, Luffy's appearance in this form could differ based on the time of the day. According to them, Luffy would have red-colored clothes and yellow hair during the daytime and white clothing and hair during the night.

brian @Chiliempanada @cloridox @Benderkm4 @OP_NEWS2022 nah it’s most likely that he’s appearance varies on wether its day or night. red clothing, yellow hair during the day and white clothing, white hair during night (since onigashima takes place during night) @cloridox @Benderkm4 @OP_NEWS2022 nah it’s most likely that he’s appearance varies on wether its day or night. red clothing, yellow hair during the day and white clothing, white hair during night (since onigashima takes place during night)

Another fan noticed the color of the eyes and expressed interest by connecting Nika Luffy, Mihawk, Imu-sama, and Sulong.

Fans are anxiously waiting for the upcoming chapters of the series and finally understand the treasure that has remained a mystery since the series' inception. Stay tuned for more One Piece related updates as 2022 progresses.

